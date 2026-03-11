Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Photo by Nick Morrison from Unsplash
5 Study Hacks to Improve Your GPA

Saanvi Tare Student Contributor, Indiana University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I used to think that doing well in my classes meant pulling countless all-nighters with a coffee or rewriting my notes ten times. Spoiler alert: it did not work. 

After one very humbling semester I realized that I have to study smarter not harder. Here are five study hacks that genuinely improved my GPA. 

1. Start Active Recall 

Rewriting notes feels productive. It looks productive, but it’s just a way to burn yourself out. 

Instead, I started closing my notebook and tried to explain each topic from memory, either out loud or on a blank whiteboard. If I couldn’t simply explain a topic, I didn’t know it. 

This one shift alone made studying way more effective. 

2. Teach It Like a 5 Year Old 

If I can’t explain a concept in simple terms, I don’t understand it. 


After every lecture, I would pretend to teach the material to someone who had zero background knowledge. Breaking complicated ideas into a simple language exposed exactly where I was confused. 

3. I Studied in Short, Focused Sprints. 

I stopped studying for 5-6 hours straight. Instead I used 45-50 minute study blocks with a 10 minute break. This took discipline, but I put my phone on “do not disturb” it for that time block and just focused on my work that I had to finish. 

My productivity doubled. 

4. Reviewing Material

This was a game changer. 

Even 15-20 minutes of reviewing notes the same day as class helped lock in the material. When the exam came around, I wasn’t relearning from scratch. It is easier said than done to do this because life gets in the way, but if you get into a habit, it will stick. 

5. I Practiced Like It Was Test Day 

It is so crucial to simulate a few exam-like scenarios. I started doing practice problems, creating my own test questions, and timing myself. It felt uncomfortable at first, but that discomfort is what builds retention. 

By the time the real exam came around, the format felt familiar rather than intimidating. Instead of panicking, I felt more confident in my abilities and more prepared to work through questions calmly. 

Practicing like it’s test day might feel intense at first, but it trains your brain to perform well when it actually matters. 

If you’re in a tough semester right now, just know that small strategy shifts can make a big difference. It’s not about being naturally smart, but rather using methods that actually work. 

As always: 

“Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard” – Tim Notke 

