5-Minute 5-Step Makeup Routine for Early Classes

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
We all struggle with getting out of bed for those 8 a.m. classes, or for some of us, even our 10 a.m. classes feel too early. Here’s the perfect makeup routine that requires minimal time and effort but will still help you look and feel put together!
Step 1: Hydrating Primer
Starting your routine with the right primer is important, especially first thing in the morning. Something hydrating is your best bet for a smooth application that will refresh your face post-wake-up. Whether it’s water-based and light for oily skin types or a thicker cream for dryer skin types, investing in a good primer is essential to ensure a flawless base. While you might be drawn to a grippy primer or something more long-lasting, it’s not necessary for a quick morning routine, so focus on ones with hydrating ingredients or any other beneficial skincare ingredients. Here are my top 3 recommendations!
REFY Glow and Sculpt Face Primer
https://refybeauty.com/products/face-primer?irclickid=UwpxyFTsOxyKUBmVfuyefwtSUksz43QVL01S2U0&sharedid=cosmopolitan.co.uk&irpid=10078&utm_source=impact&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=Skimbit%20Ltd.&irgwc=1
Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base
https://www.walmart.com/ip/Bobbi-Brown-Vitamin-Enriched-Face-Base-1-7-oz/270933661?clickid=V47Tk8S2sxyKW1XWAR1v02SrUksz4yzxL01S2U0&irgwc=1&sourceid=imp_V47Tk8S2sxyKW1XWAR1v02SrUksz4yzxL01S2U0&veh=aff&wmlspartner=imp_3006986&affiliates_ad_id=565706&campaign_id=9383&sharedid=
E.L.F. Mint Melt Cooling Face Primer
https://www.elfcosmetics.com/mint-melt-cooling-face-primer/82795.html
Step 2: Color corrector
The next step in a quick routine is usually a color corrector. Recently, color correctors have become a staple in many beauty routines to put on before any base skin tint or foundation, as they help even out skin tone. When rushing for that early class, it’s nice to be able to hide any residual tiredness with a peachy color corrector and any lingering redness with a green corrector. Here are my top three recommendations!
E.L.F. Camo Color Corrector
https://www.elfcosmetics.com/camo-color-corrector/84858.html?gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAiA5eC9BhAuEiwA3CKwQkVBpwHJSd0tvqTzThM8ekLNAdHLIvdB5qJEi2btrZcvboGgMCY_7xoCus8QAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds
NARS Radiant Creamy Color Corrector
https://www.narscosmetics.com/USA/radiant-creamy-color-corrector/999NAC0000129.html
HUDA BEAUTY #FAUXFILTER Brightening Under Eye Color Corrector
https://www.sephora.com/product/fauxfilter-under-eye-color-corrector-P506560
Step 3: Skin Tint
When rushing to make it to class, the last thing anyone wants to deal with is building heavy coverage and trying to avoid a textured base. The most efficient solution is to instead invest in a good skin tint for lightweight, buildable coverage. However, for whole-face products such as skin tint, it is important to do your research before purchasing to avoid breakouts, irritation, or an inaccurate shade match. Here are my top 3 recommendations!
FENTY BEAUTY Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint
https://fentybeauty.com/products/eaze-drop-blurring-skin-tint-17?variant=39355630583853
SAIE Slip Tint Tinted Moisturizer
https://saiehello.com/products/slip-tint-tinted-moisturizer?srsltid=AfmBOooq2lbsR2-kULuYp9aPlMOWnF-5rgEnH3vxdpzPDDTDJPQpXL3u
Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40
https://iliabeauty.com/products/super-serum-skin-tint-spf-40-tinted-moisturizer?variant=40537487704144
Step 4: Concealer
Whether you’re looking to add some brightness to your face, hide some dark patches, or cover up a break-out, concealer is always a must-have in any makeup routine. Although the theme so far has been to keep the routine minimal and lightweight, for concealing purposes so early in the morning, it’s best to go with something more full coverage. However, don’t confuse this as needing a thicker product, as it can be common with thicker concealers to result in cakey and creased patches. Here are my top 3 recommendations!
HOURGLASS Cosmetics Vanish™ Airbrush Concealer
https://www.hourglasscosmetics.com/collections/makeup-complexion-concealer/products/vanish-airbrush-concealer
L’ORÉAL Infallible Full Wear Concealer
https://www.lorealparisusa.com/makeup/face/concealer/infallible-full-wear-concealer-waterproof-full-coverage?gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAiA5eC9BhAuEiwA3CKwQrmJhxmaGt5HZS3aqy3WeQMl0MZmErszOXkEUfOKhHBuIhYOjuFi3RoC1G0QAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds
Haus Labs TRICLONE™ SKIN TECH HYDRATING + DE-PUFFING CONCEALER
https://www.hauslabs.com/products/triclone-skin-tech-concealer?variant=40250301153368
Step 5: Setting Spray
The last step, predictably, is setting spray. While a finishing powder is also a good addition in case of too much shine, for a quick on-the-go solution to setting your makeup, setting spray is a safer bet. Once again, since this is for a speedy morning routine, you don’t need something super heavy or sticky that feels like hairspray, though this doesn’t mean forgoing one that prioritizes long-lasting wear. It’s best to stick to ones with a lighter spray for quicker drying time, but ultimately, choose one based on your desired finish. Here are my top 3 recommendations!
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray
https://www.charlottetilbury.com/us/product/airbrush-flawless-setting-spray?_gl=1*c9aet0*_up*MQ..*_gs*MQ..&gclid=CjwKCAiA5eC9BhAuEiwA3CKwQiJhaA4iWSEJqMR0qXMZP-xVKrvSxV-A7kv5uJeEWLt7hw30X7lW8hoC79cQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
https://www.tatcha.com/product/luminous-dewy-skin-mist/CG01210T.html/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=tin_tatcha_sem_ggl_tcom_b_us_evg_cn_products&utm_id=16878826934&utm_content=135506145357-evg_cn_na_luminous_dewy_skin_mist&utm_term=tatcha%20dewy%20skin%20mist&utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=tin_tatcha_sem_ggl_tcom_b_us_evg_cn_products&utm_id=16878826934&utm_content=135506145357-evg_cn_na_luminous_dewy_skin_mist&utm_term=tatcha%20dewy%20skin%20mist&gad_source=1&gclid=CjwKCAiA5eC9BhAuEiwA3CKwQgFU6682uCyGgNhmGQh-rwR6LDwF9xsRSswR5EJM6kHOCM_HJ6MnBhoCU3sQAvD_BwE
Hourglass Cosmetics Veil™ Soft Focus Setting Spray
https://www.hourglasscosmetics.com/products/veil-soft-focus-setting-spray?srsltid=AfmBOooEPCfwEoDrB09V7SsWIkzFtSO0rPXYYctTNyYlTWoCxwX29h5N