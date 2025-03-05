5-Minute 5-Step Makeup Routine for Early Classes

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all struggle with getting out of bed for those 8 a.m. classes, or for some of us, even our 10 a.m. classes feel too early. Here’s the perfect makeup routine that requires minimal time and effort but will still help you look and feel put together!

Step 1: Hydrating Primer

Starting your routine with the right primer is important, especially first thing in the morning. Something hydrating is your best bet for a smooth application that will refresh your face post-wake-up. Whether it’s water-based and light for oily skin types or a thicker cream for dryer skin types, investing in a good primer is essential to ensure a flawless base. While you might be drawn to a grippy primer or something more long-lasting, it’s not necessary for a quick morning routine, so focus on ones with hydrating ingredients or any other beneficial skincare ingredients. Here are my top 3 recommendations!

REFY Glow and Sculpt Face Primer

Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base

E.L.F. Mint Melt Cooling Face Primer

Step 2: Color corrector

The next step in a quick routine is usually a color corrector. Recently, color correctors have become a staple in many beauty routines to put on before any base skin tint or foundation, as they help even out skin tone. When rushing for that early class, it’s nice to be able to hide any residual tiredness with a peachy color corrector and any lingering redness with a green corrector. Here are my top three recommendations!

E.L.F. Camo Color Corrector

NARS Radiant Creamy Color Corrector

HUDA BEAUTY #FAUXFILTER Brightening Under Eye Color Corrector

Step 3: Skin Tint

When rushing to make it to class, the last thing anyone wants to deal with is building heavy coverage and trying to avoid a textured base. The most efficient solution is to instead invest in a good skin tint for lightweight, buildable coverage. However, for whole-face products such as skin tint, it is important to do your research before purchasing to avoid breakouts, irritation, or an inaccurate shade match. Here are my top 3 recommendations!

FENTY BEAUTY Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint

SAIE Slip Tint Tinted Moisturizer

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

Step 4: Concealer

Whether you’re looking to add some brightness to your face, hide some dark patches, or cover up a break-out, concealer is always a must-have in any makeup routine. Although the theme so far has been to keep the routine minimal and lightweight, for concealing purposes so early in the morning, it’s best to go with something more full coverage. However, don’t confuse this as needing a thicker product, as it can be common with thicker concealers to result in cakey and creased patches. Here are my top 3 recommendations!



HOURGLASS Cosmetics Vanish™ Airbrush Concealer

L’ORÉAL Infallible Full Wear Concealer

Haus Labs TRICLONE™ SKIN TECH HYDRATING + DE-PUFFING CONCEALER

Step 5: Setting Spray

The last step, predictably, is setting spray. While a finishing powder is also a good addition in case of too much shine, for a quick on-the-go solution to setting your makeup, setting spray is a safer bet. Once again, since this is for a speedy morning routine, you don’t need something super heavy or sticky that feels like hairspray, though this doesn’t mean forgoing one that prioritizes long-lasting wear. It’s best to stick to ones with a lighter spray for quicker drying time, but ultimately, choose one based on your desired finish. Here are my top 3 recommendations!

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist

Hourglass Cosmetics Veil™ Soft Focus Setting Spray

