As the leaves begin to fall and Autumn approaches, one of the best ways to celebrate the Fall
season is through fragrance. Whether you’re going out to the pumpkin patch or simply curling up
by the fireplace in your favorite sweater, the best way to spice up your season is with the right
scent. Here are some must-try perfumes for this holiday season!
- Jo Malone Wood Sage and Sea Salt
With top notes of Ambrette Seeds, Sea Salt, and Sage, this Jo Malone scent encapsulates the
feeling of a stroll by the water mixed with the smell of Autumn winds. It’s perfect for everyday
wear as the scent avoids being too overwhelming. The earthy, but also beachy scent makes it
perfectly versatile as it can also be utilized as a warm summer-time scent.
- Maison Margiela Replica Coffee Break
Replica’s Coffee Break is a withstanding and long-lasting scent that makes you feel as though
you are sitting in a cafe in the city during Fall, sipping on a warm lavender latte. The notes of
coffee, lavender, and milk mouse, make it a fresh, but also warm scent that is perfect for
everyday wear during the colder seasons.
- Soma Ayurvedic Mysur Sandalwood
For a more casual woody Fall scent, Soma Ayruvedic’s Mysur Sandalwood, with notes of
Sandalwood, Iris, Violet, Cedar, Amber, and Nutmeg, will be your perfect fit. Focused on using
Ayurveda, a practice of natural remedies, Soma Ayruvedics uses products straight from Mysur,
India, using eco-friendly packaging and donating part of their purchases to providing school
supplies and hygiene kits to orphanages in India. If you are someone that values natural and
eco-friendly products this is definitely the scent for you.
- Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille
Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille is perfect if you are looking for a scent that is both feminine and
masculine. With notes of Tobacco leaf, vanilla, and ginger, the fragrance is spicy and warm,
almost reminiscent of the smell of a Chai Latte. A bolder and long-lasting scent, Tobacco Vanille
is perfect for a chill night with the girls, making Pumpkin Chai cookies and watching Gilmore
Girls, or for a night out wearing your favorite leather jacket to beat the fall chills.
- Maison Margiela Replica Autumn Vibes
Saving the best for last, Maison Margiela Replica’s Autumn Vibes is a timeless fall scent. With a
more woody and Earthy scent, the fragrance attempts to recreate the smell of walking through
an autumn forest, the sound of red and orange leaves crunching as you walk. This is fragrance
is great for everyday wear, and is a classic for the fall season.