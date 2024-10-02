This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IU chapter.

As the temperatures drop and the leaves start to change, it’s time to refresh your wardrobe for Fall. This season, fashion trends are all about blending comfort with style, offering plenty of options to stay cozy while looking chic. From bold prints to timeless outerwear, these five fall fashion trends will keep you on-trend and ready to embrace the cooler weather in style.

1. Leopard Print

Leopard print is making a major comeback this season, adding a bold and playful touch to everyday outfits. This versatile pattern is being spotted on everything from outerwear to accessories, making it easy to incorporate into any wardrobe. Leopard print coats and jackets are perfect for adding a statement piece to a simple outfit, while leopard-patterned shoes, such as boots and sneakers, offer a fun way to elevate your look. Whether you go subtle or full-on fierce, leopard print is the go-to pattern for making a stylish statement this fall.

2. The Track Pant

This season, track pants are making a trendy comeback. They combine comfort and coolness for the perfect laid-back-cool aesthetic. These sports basics are being redesigned with sleek designs and stylish accents, making them suitable for every occasion and no longer limited to lounging or working out. Track trousers, with their strong stripes, tapered cuts, and fashionable colors, can be dressed up or down. They look great with sneakers and a blazer for a sophisticated street-style look, or they can be worn casually with a sweatshirt. Track pants are a must-have for your autumn wardrobe.

3. “Chore” Jacket

This season, the classic Carhartt chore jacket is having a major impact because of its effortless design and tough functionality. The chore jacket’s robust construction, boxy fit, and timeless style have made it a fashion mainstay even though it was first intended as tough workwear. Constructed from robust canvas or duck fabric, it provides warmth and mobility, making it ideal for layering throughout the colder months. With its classic four-pocket design and understated style, this jacket goes well with almost anything, from jeans and boots for a casual approach to chinos for a more put together appearance. This fall, the Carhartt chore jacket is the go-to piece of outerwear for anyone looking to combine trendiness and functionality.

4. Olive Green

Olive green is going to be the hue of choice for fall 2024 fashion, taking center stage. On major runways, this earthy, adaptable color stood out, adorning the collections of both streetwear and luxury labels. Its rich, dark tone is an elegant substitute for typical neutrals and goes well with the fall color scheme. Olive green is a color that can be worn with a lot of wardrobe basics and still make a statement. It can be worn with oversized coats, chunky sweaters, sleek skirts, and tailored slacks, among other items. When worn in monochromatic ensembles or as a flash of color in accessories, olive green exudes a refined and cozy vibe that is ideal for the change in seasons.

5. Riding Boots

As the go-to shoe of the season, riding boots are a classy and classic complement to any fall outfit. Because of their versatile use and sleek style, these tall, structural boots—which were initially intended for equestrian wear—have become a fashion staple. Riding boots are in this season’s must-have classic leather styles, which come in neutral tones like black, brown, and tan and go well with everything from flowy dresses to skinny jeans. Riding boots elevate any ensemble with their classy yet carefree design, whether they are worn casually or dressed up, becoming the essential shoe for the fall.

These five Fall fashion trends offer the perfect inspiration to refresh your wardrobe and embrace the season in style. From bold patterns like leopard print to the timeless appeal of riding boots, Fall 2024 is all about combining comfort, practicality, and a touch of elegance. Whether you’re layering up with a chic chore jacket or adding a pop of olive green to your look, these trends are easy to incorporate and versatile enough for any occasion. Stay ahead of the fashion curve by embracing these seasonal staples, and step into fall with confidence and style.