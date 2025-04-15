3 Looks I’m Loving for This Upcoming IU Basketball Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Simple Outfits with Red Accents

As a college student, balancing style with affordability can be challenging. Instead of regularly spending money on expensive school spirit outfits, wearing simple casual clothes such as baggy jeans and a white top with red accessories can instantly elevate your game day outfit. Some of my personal favorites are red leather jackets, red purses, a pair of red sneakers, or even a red belt. If you are looking for a classier touch, deeper reds like crimson and cherry will have this effect. These accents will be more versatile than a spiritwear option, and you may find yourself incorporating this palette into your everyday wardrobe if you don’t already.

Vintage Sporty

If you prefer showing up to games in more appropriate athletic attire, enhancing your current sporty clothing pieces with a few stylish touches can make all the difference. Some common and classic pieces include vintage IU athletic jerseys, bomber jackets, or pullover windbreakers, which pair well with baggy jeans or dark pants. Another option if you prefer a more subtle statement is to pair a baby tee or long sleeve with athletic sweatpants or wide legged nylons. Finalizing these outfits with jewelry or a slicked back hairstyle can add a more feminine touch to these classic sporty looks.

Denim on Denim

The Canadian Tuxedo has been an outfit staple since the 1950s*, and is arguably an underrated go-to for sporting events. It is comfortable yet appropriate for some of the colder walks to the basketball stadium, and can be paired with almost any accessory, shoe, or hairstyle. Adding red ribbons to your hair or the belt loop of your jeans are cute ways to add a pop of red to this timeless look.

Don’t be afraid to do some experimenting this season! Once you start exploring new styles, you may find something you never expected to like. If you aren’t looking to spend too much time or money on outfits this season, consider sharing accessories and pieces with your friends so that everyone can show up to games in their most stylish uniform.

*Newman, Charlie. E.L.V Denim. 22 February 2023.