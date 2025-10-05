Women Writing the Narrative: Female Role Models I’ve Had In My Life and The Impact They’ve Had on Me

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Drew Barrymore

As a kid, I often noticed the way in which my youthful spirit would stand out in rooms full of adults — not for lack of good times on the playground or time with extended family, because I also had plenty of that. I am an only child, so I was no stranger to being a spectacle of reminiscence as adults found comfort in embracing the hopeful whimsiness that is otherwise suppressed as we age. Drew Barrymore has always been a woman in the media that I’ve looked up to for her sustained youthful optimism in the face of her triumph against entering the spotlight at such a young age.

Barrymore has been an advocate for overcoming substance abuse and other hardships from her stardom childhood. In her vulnerability on The Drew Barrymore Show, she has cultivated a space for other women to strip down the stigma surrounding trauma dumping. She unapologetically showcases emotional vulnerability, even with strangers in the live audience. As a talk show host, her interview style is warm and intimate but professional and insightful. A great example of this is her interview with actress Moon Zappa about the complexities of her childhood. She perfectly treads the line between challenging her guests to share the more difficult stories they might not otherwise open up about and letting them know that their narrative is their own.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon is a powerhouse storyteller who wears many hats and wears them all with a fierce objective: inspiring the next generation of female storytellers to approach their careers with the same fervor. She has portrayed onscreen roles, such as Elle Woods and Bradley Jackson, that emphasize the importance of female empowerment in male-dominated spaces. With the founding of Hello Sunshine, Witherspoon has transferred this influence offscreen and into entrepreneurship.

Whether it be by lifting up female writers who author novels about women with Reese’s Book Club, or events like the Shine Away experiential conference that brings together female leaders across different industries, Hello Sunshine houses an array of sub-brands and events that open compelling networking spaces and creative opportunities for women who demonstrate the importance of female unity and support. Sunnie, the Gen-Z focused label that Witherspoon launched back in June, is a standout example of how Hello Sunshine is looking towards the future as well.

As an aspiring female journalist with a passion for reporting on the entertainment and media industry, Witherspoon could not be a more perfect role model.

Lindsey Vonn

I have fond memories of watching Olympic ski races with my mom, who taught me how to ski as soon as I could walk. While I may not have gone on to be a professional, skiing was my first introduction into the power of sports on both physical and mental health. At the forefront of this image was Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn, who makes indelible strides for women against sexist treatment in professional sports.

Beyond her competitive victories on the podium and self-battle against multiple injuries throughout her career, Vonn has established a reputation as a spokesperson for young girls with the scholarships and mentorship programs within the Lindsey Vonn Foundation. Like these other role models mentioned, she is not merely a performative name behind a brand. She has personally stepped in to inspire resilience and confidence in a male-dominated sport through her Ski Girls Rock program.

Vonn holds power accountable. She has, on multiple occasions, confronted the International Ski Federation for issues such as not providing women adequate opportunities to improve and for neglecting the safety of its athletes.

When Vonn would go public with an injury, my younger self watching would assume my mom and I would have to find a new athlete to root for. But each time, Vonn would surprise me by bouncing back and sustaining her influence on the slopes — eventually, her comebacks no longer surprised me. She became a consistent figure in my adolescence. I now realize that Vonn represented something that I want to emulate in my own life, whether that be in my athletic adventures or elsewhere: not backing down at the first sign of struggle.

Hoda Kotb

Hoda Kotb is the voice that shaped my mornings before school, even before I knew I wanted to be a journalist. From public discussions about her cancer diagnosis to her divorce to her venture into motherhood in her 50s, Kotb has used her prominent media platform as part of the first all-female Today show anchor team to personify brave authenticity. Kotb not only reports with empathy but also encourages — and demonstrates — candidness about personal struggles. I was lucky enough to grow up watching women like Kotb lead the news alongside other powerful female storytellers like her former co-host Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager.

Most recently, Kotb has specifically focused on her transition into personal fulfillment after stepping down from her role with NBC back in January. In her new book, Jump and Find Joy: Embracing Change in Every Season of Life, the 61-year-old explores her courageousness in leaving the Today show after 17 years in order to prioritize her family and wellness journey. She has founded an app, Joy 101, which connects users with different wellness resources, from in-person retreats and events to virtual meditation and self-care exercises. Kotb embodies the importance of valuing mental health and personal goals alongside having an enriching career. For women, having a blueprint like this is invaluable, because taking care of yourself does not negate success.

So for me, wanting to become a successful female journalist wasn’t something unheard of or revolutionary, but rather a goal grounded upon vision boards filled with images of the Today show and Hoda Kotb’s professional and personal journey.