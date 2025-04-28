The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What is ‘House music’?

House Music is a genre of Electronic Dance Music filled with many different elements like heavy beats, drums, high bpm, etc.- think disco-like music and lots of upbeat remixes. House music is mainly performed by DJs at festivals, clubs, bars, pop-up shows, events, and more! Thousands of DJs create house music, but some of the most popular are Fisher, Sammy Virjii, John Summit, Dom Dolla, Peggy Gou, and more!

The first house song I was ever introduced to was “Losing It” by Fisher. I was a sophomore in high school, and I was immediately hooked. It was like nothing I was used to. I often would get sick of the music I listened to or felt like I was overplaying it, but with House Music, the heavy beats and repetitive lyrics drew me in and made me feel as if I could listen to it for hours. Some of my favorite DJs are Sammy Virjii, Peggy Gou, Fred again, Dom Dolla, and Költer.

House music can be perfect for any occasion and setting. There are currently dozens of subgenres within House music, such as tropical house, Latin house, and even deep house!

Electronic Dance Music itself is such a diverse genre that almost anyone can find something within their taste. If you need a pick-up and want to get pumped up, throw on some tech house! When you need to study, you can listen to deep house and lock in. The genre normally lies at around 120-140 beats per minute, and it is proven that music above 90 bpm produces a greater feeling of happiness!

“House” is an experience that brings people together. Its variety is what makes it so unique and a genre like nothing else. When you need a boost or energy, or a break from the world, house music is there.