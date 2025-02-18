Why I Joined A Local Sorority

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’d asked me in high school whether I’d ever join a sorority, I would’ve laughed and said, “Absolutely not.” In my mind, Greek life meant strict rules, matching outfits, and a culture that didn’t vibe with who I was. I’d seen the stereotypical portrayals in movies of cookie-cutter blondes, toxic cliques, and non-stop partying. None of that felt like me.

By the spring of my freshman year, I still sought a sense of community. Ithaca College felt small but somehow lonely at the same time. While I’d made a few acquaintances, I hadn’t found my “group” yet. That’s when I stumbled upon a post on Instagram about Gamma Delta Pi Sorority (GDPi) hosting recruitment events in February.

At first, I scrolled past it. Greek life hadn’t been on my radar, and I assumed this was another national sorority I wouldn’t fit into. But then, something made me pause: GDPi was described as a local sorority, and I had never heard of that before. I clicked on the post, read about their upcoming events, and thought, Why not? Maybe I’ll meet some new people.

So, I decided to rush, and what I didn’t realize then was that this choice would completely reshape my college experience.

What is a local sorority?

Before joining GDPi, I had no clue what a local sorority was or how it differed from national Greek organizations. Here’s the scoop: local sororities operate independently, meaning we aren’t part of a national governing body like the National Panhellenic Conference (NPC), which oversees most major sororities.

For GDPi, our Ithaca chapter is the only one that exists. We don’t answer to any national organization or follow standardized rules. This gives us a lot of freedom and control over how we run things–something national sororities don’t always have.

Gamma Delta Pi is also the only sorority Ithaca College students can join. Since the current fraternities with IC students are national organizations, our sorority uniquely offers them a local, independent Greek experience.

GDPi has been part of the Ithaca community since 1965, and we were affiliated with Ithaca College until 1991, when the school began removing recognition of social Greek organizations. Despite that, we’ve kept going strong, thriving, and growing in the community. Today, our members come from all five schools at Ithaca College and even Cornell University, making us a diverse and welcoming group for students from all walks of life.

The “real” sorority misconception

One of the most common misconceptions I’ve heard about local sororities, especially ours, is that we’re somehow not a “real” sorority. You’ve probably heard the comments before: “A local sorority? Is that even a thing?” or “They’re not a real sorority.” I’ve even seen it pop up on platforms like YikYak. It’s a frustrating perception I’ve had to face, but let me clear it up once and for all: local sororities are just as real as national ones.

Yes, we may not be affiliated, but that does not mean we don’t have the same sense of sisterhood, tradition, or impact. We create our traditions, and our bond is deeply rooted in authentic relationships. Our small but mighty group of 25 sisters makes it easy to form real, lasting connections–something that can get lost in larger national organizations.

Gamma Delta Pi is the only sorority open to Ithaca College students, making our experience unique. Our members get to shape our sorority’s legacy without the constraints of a larger national organization. So yes, we’re a “real” sorority, and our strength lies in defining what that means on our terms.

What is rush like

One of the key reasons I rushed a local sorority is the rush experience. Rush at GDPi is unlike what you might see in movies–there are no rigid formal events or door chants. Instead, we host a week-long process of informal events where you get to know the sisters in a more relaxed, fun environment.

During rush, I participated in self-care, blanket making for the SPCA, and a casual dinner. The best part? There was no pressure to act a certain way or conform to some stereotype. It was all about getting to know the people; the environment was warm, welcoming, and low-stress. We weren’t performing; we were just connecting. It was an environment where I could be myself, which ultimately helped me decide this was my place.

After the events, I was invited to submit a letter of intent expressing why I wanted to join GDPi. I remember feeling both excited and nervous as I wrote it out. Soon after, I received a bid to begin pledging, and it was an empowering moment that made me realize just how right this decision was.

Service & Philanthropy

One of the biggest reasons I joined GDPi was the focus on giving back. At GDPi, we aren’t just about sisterhood; we’re a social-service sorority, which means giving back to our community is as important as having fun together.

We participate in a variety of philanthropy events to support causes that matter to us, including:

BomberTHON, raising money for Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital

Special Olympics Polar Plunge, supporting athletes with disabilities

SPCA March for the Animals, helping local animal shelters

Run for Gold 5K, raising funds for pediatric cancer research

These events aren’t just about fundraising but about making a real impact. Working alongside my sisters to raise money and awareness for these causes is highly fulfilling and strengthens our bond.

More than parties

Yes, we have a social side–but it’s not just about partying. One of the things I love most about GDPi is we balance outside social events with meaningful sisterhood activities. Some of our favorite events include:

Apple Picking in the Fall

Galentine’s Day

Crafting Nights

Senior Picnic

We mix with fraternities from Ithaca College and Cornell, but contrary to popular belief, Greek life isn’t all about drinking or partying. Some of our best nights are movie marathons, pub coffee dates, or spontaneous Target runs with our sisters.

The role of dei in my Journey

As the inaugural Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Chair, my journey in GDPi has been about shaping our sorority’s direction to make sure everyone feels welcome, no matter who they are. One of the coolest parts of being part of a local sorority is making our own rules. We’re not restricted by a big national organization, which means we can focus on what matters to our community. For us, that meant establishing a DEI Chair position and working on internal and external language.

As part of this, we’ve ensured our documents reflect our commitment to being a sorority open to femme non-binary students and trans women–because we don’t just say we’re inclusive, we show it. We created space to clarify that anyone identifying with this group is welcome to rush and thrive in our sisterhood.

On a more personal note, I’ve had my own journey with inclusivity. I’d always assumed I didn’t fit the typical “sorority” mold. But then, later on, I found out I’m neurodivergent–and that was a bit of an Aha! moment for me. Suddenly, it all made sense why I never felt I belonged in that stereotypical sorority scene. But here’s the thing: GDPi is nothing like that.

Being in this sorority has helped me realize how authenticity and individuality are celebrated here, and it’s honestly been a huge relief. There’s no pressure to conform to anyone’s expectations, and I’ve felt supported every step of the way. From the first day I joined, I knew I could be myself, whether I was geeking out about something nerdy or struggling with social anxiety. Our sisterhood is one where everyone is celebrated.

The best part about being in a local sorority is how we can adjust things to be as accessible as possible for everyone. Whether it’s making sure that mental health is discussed openly or accommodations are needed, I’m proud to be part of an organization that actively creates space for everyone’s needs.

Final Thoughts: Why it matters

Joining a local sorority like Gamma Delta Pi has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my college life. I joined because I wanted a community where I could be authentic, celebrate individuality, and shape something meaningful.

At GDPi, we’ve built something special: a sisterhood about more than just social events. From giving back to the community through our philanthropy work to forming genuine, lasting connections, this sorority has allowed me to grow in ways I never imagined.

And let’s be honest—how many people can say they’re Facebook friends with a founding sister? (Not many if you’re not in a local sorority)

Consider a local sorority if you’re looking for a place that values authenticity, inclusivity, and genuine connections. It’s not about following traditions—it’s about creating them. So, if you’re curious, come check us out at rush at the beginning of each semester. It might surprise you, just like it did for me.