What To Do To Support This Women’s History Month Beyond Instagram Posts

Women’s History Month has just dawned upon us, and so begins the slew of colorful, eye-catching infographic posts on everyone’s story.

February and March mark the beginnings of an era of activism on social media, usually through the form of aesthetically pleasing posts designed to be reposted. Despite how amazing and informational this content can be, women’s history is about way more than a shoutout to your followers, but what more can be done as a busy college student? In this time of honoring history and building a brighter future, there is so much that you can do to celebrate! There are plenty of ways to involve yourself in your community this March, and I’ve decided to share just a few options.

Read Women’s Stories.

As an avid reader, I am a huge believer in the power literature has to shape minds. Reading is my favorite hobby, and I have plenty of amazing female authors that I can recommend in a heartbeat; however, this women’s history month is the time to expand our horizons and explore women’s stories on a deeper level. This March is the perfect time to check out memoirs and biographies of influential women’s lives to learn more about history that is not always incorporated into school curriculum. Two of my personal favorite memoir collections include I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou and Educated by Tara Westover; both are stories of young women forced to overcome insurmountable societal and familiar pressures. Other amazing reads to check out as Invisible Women by Caroline Criado Perez, Ida B. The Queen by Michelle Duster, Becoming by Michelle Obama, and I’m Sorry For My Loss by Rebecca Little and Colleen Long.

Go To A Female-Aligned Club Event.

As the start of spring and Women’s History Month, March is a busy time on college campuses! Whether you belong to a female-aligned club or not, it is the perfect time to attend club events to show support. In honor of women’s history, many clubs on campus plan on everything from informational panels to fun paint-and-sip events in order to commemorate this essential time. Some campuses even have clubs affiliated with larger feminist organizatoins, such as Planned Parenthood or NOW. No matter what event you attend, supporting women’s clubs – and athletics too! – is an exciting way to celebrate.

Donate To A Cause.

If you are in a position where you can donate, one of the most influential ways to participate this month is to show support to a cause of interest. Two of the largest organizations that seek to support women are Planned Parenthood and the Malala Fund, and both are essential in the current political climate. Additionally, the organization Women to Women International and MADRE work to support women in war zones and third world countries. There are plenty of organizations local to Ithaca and upstate New York, including the Women’s Opportunity Center, Woman Creating Change, and the Advocacy Center of Tompkins County. Either way, there are so many incredible charities dedicated to supporting women to research and consider contributing to.

Courtesy of Planned Parenthood

Support Women-Owned Business.

Did you know that only about ten percent of CEOs are women? Despite having an immense impact on the business world, women are highly underrepresented in many of the major Fortune 500 companies. With this in mind, March is the perfect time to acknowledge the accomplishments of women in the business fields and support their brands. Plenty of major brands have women CEOs, from Clorox to General Motors, but there is an even greater amount of small businesses dominated by women. One of the most notable is Little Words Project, a bracelet company that began creating wearable motivational messages to inspire its consumers. Another awesome brand is Megababe, founded on the premise of healing painful chaffing and other ailments in women that most skincare brands had failed to address. There are plenty of skincare, beauty, clothing, food, and fitness brands dominated by women that are worthy of a try!

Tell Them Their Impact.

Everyone has a woman who has made an incredible difference in their life, whether it be a mother, an aunt, a coach, a teacher or an employer. Oftentimes, these crucial figures in our lives go unrecognized for their impact, and this March is the time to change that. It doesn’t take a lot of effort to show your appreciation – something as simple as an email or text message can brighten someone’s day. This is perhaps the easiest item on this list to accomplish, but it is an essential practice that I would encourage anyone to try out. Expressing gratitude for those who have shaped your life is important regardless of the month in question.

However you choose to celebrate, March is an important month of remembrance, reverence, and a continued fight for equity. It’s a fight for recognition that is on-going, and the enduring spirit of all it encompasses lasts way longer than it takes to hit the repost button. Women’s history month is an important time to amplify female voices, but support can and should go beyond the thirty one days in March.