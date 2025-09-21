What the 2025 Emmys Reveal About the Future of Television

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards were anything but predictable. While the night awarded familiar fan favorites and breakout shows alike, the real story is what these wins and losses say about where television is heading. From experimental formats to historic firsts; jaw-dropping (and frankly, mind blowing) underdog victories to stunning snubs, the Emmys highlighted how rapidly the TV landscape is evolving.

The emmys

This years Emmys made one thing clear: ambition pays off! The limited series Adolescence is a great example, with its incredible performances and spectacular camera work, the show swept major categories like Limited or Anthology Series and Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series, with Owen Cooper becoming the youngest male actor to win said award. Each of the episodes in this show are filmed in one continuous take, a very hard technique to pull off but the show executes it perfectly. However, beyond the technique, the show tapped into timely themes of actual adolescence, digital life, and online misogyny — proving that audiences and industry alike are starved for stories that reflect the complexities of modern life.

Meanwhile, The Studio, a satire of Hollywood’s movie business, became the most awarded comedy in Emmy history — earning 13 trophies in a single year. The success of this show reinforces another emerging trend: stories about the entertainment industry itself connect strongly with today’s media-aware audiences. Or maybe, movie executives have a weird love for seeing how the actual studios view them.

The wins were impressive, but the surprises were just as impactful. Very few predicted that The Pitt would take Best Drama Series, especially over Severance. Britt Lower’s Lead Actress win for Severance stunned many who assumed the award would go to Kathy Bates for her stellar return in Matlock. Even with Severance being such a hot topic right now, Kathy Bates’ performance in Matlock was obsession-worthy. There were also major underdog stories. Jeff Hiller’s Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series win for Somebody Somewhere. That win was one of the night’s biggest upsets. While I do think Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s performance in The Bear should’ve won, I can also see why Jeff Hiller won this award. The Bear, while still incredibly popular, has had an up and down relationship with its fans with its latest season. Some call the ending “unimpressive” or “unsatisfactory,” stated from AOL Entertainment.

Jeff Hiller’s win was the kind of surprise that reminded viewers the Emmys can celebrate artistry over hype.

On the flip side, big names went home empty-handed. Shows like The Bear and White Lotus, both heavily nominated, were shut out of major categories. As for Severance, one of the biggest shows of the year with 27 nominations, it underperformed relative to expectations. There was a HUGE name missing in the nominees list also, that name being Squid Game. There was a shock in audiences when they learned it had not been nominated for a single Emmy. It had been shut out of categories like Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for Lee Jung-Jae. Especially with how popular the show was in previous years and how it had dominated the Drama categories in the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Taken together, the 2025 Emmys illustrate risk over safety; surprise over predictability. Voters seemed eager to reward shows that broke form, pushed boundaries, or gave fresh perspectives on timeless themes. At the same time, the disappointments suggest that no show, no matter how buzzy or technically accomplished, can take victory for granted. If anything, this year proved that “prestige television” is no longer confined to gritty dramas or big network hits. From experimental limited series, industry satires, and teenage performers to long-respected veterans, the Emmys are increasingly a stage for the unexpected.

And, in my eyes, that might be the most exciting trend of all: in today’s television, the only thing that’s predictable is that nothing goes as predicted.