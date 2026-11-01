Underrated Indie Rock Bands To Check Out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Indie rock has always thrived in the margins and been a popular genre for decades, providing a platform for bands who want to break away from the mainstream and create their own unique sound with their music.

While there are many well-known indie rock bands, there are also those that have flown under the radar and remain underrated to this day. In this article, I will show some of my favorite underrated indie rock bands that you all should check out.

5. Pretty Girls Make Graves

Bloggers and critics have always struggled to pin a genre on Pretty Girls Makes Grave, which is honestly such a cool thing. One thing they are not, though, is a Smiths-like jangle-pop outfit, despite what their name might suggest. The band fused post-hardscore energy with emo lyricisms and indie rock guitar work, crafting three of Matador’s most electrifying albums of labels’ early 2000s run. Separating themselves from traditional hardcore or punk acts, their songs were incredibly intricate, clearly rehearsed to near perfection.

Much of Pretty Girls Make Graves’ rhythmic complexity came from the interplay between drummer Nick Dewutt and guitarists J. Clark and Nathan Thelen, layering their sound with precision and depth. Of all the bands on this list, Pretty Girls Makes Graves is undoubtedly one of the most technically gifted.

4. Wolf Parade

The Canadian rock outfit boasts an incredible discography, with their first three albums being absolutely fantastic, the first two exceptional, and their debut, Apologies to the Queen Mary, standing as one of the greatest indie rock records of the 21st century. Co-fronted by Spencer Krug and Dan Boeckner, the band is unlike any other, with its unconventional song structures, lyrical style, vocal delivery, and instrumentation.

Inspired through the Pixies, David Bowie, and The Cars, Wolf Parades’ music often features driving rhythms, angular guitar lines, and a sense of urgency reminiscing the late 70s/early-80s punk and pop rock features, all filtered through a modern indie lens.

3. The Wedding Present

The Wedding Present is an English indie rock group formed in 1985 in Leeds, England. The band evolved from the raw, and closely linked to a C86 style of their earlier works into a more polished yet still indie rock sound, while retraining a signature mix of pop hooks and punk attitude for their mix of genres, defined by Gedge’s melodic, witty songwriting.

Similar to The Housemartins, they have released several highly regarded albums throughout their career such as George Best (1987), Seamonster (1991) and Going, Going … (2016). These albums are a must-listen because these three albums have both contributed so much to the genre and the band evolution.

2. Built to Spill

From Boise, Idaho, the legendary Built To Spill rose in 1992. The band has released several highly regarded albums, including “Perfect From Now On” and “Keep It Like a Secret”. They have a loyal fanbase and critical acclaim, yet their music is often overlooked in discussions of indie rock. Their sound is a mix of intricate guitar work, melodic vocals, and a strong sense of craft.

Their ability to blend catchy melodies with complex arrangements, along with thoughtful and often philosophical lyrics, has made their music both accessible and profound for their lyricism. As such, Built to Spill remains a celebrated underrated entity in the world of indie rock.

1. The Bats

The final band I recommended is The Bats. Their genre is primarily defined as beat pop-rock, with a strong pop sensibility and rock instrumentation, enriched by South African cultural elements and occasional soul or garage influences. Their early hits, “Listen to My Heart” (1996), and albums like A Shabby Little Hut (1965) and That’s How I Feel (1966), reflect the British Invasion while mixing both the pop and rock genres in the mid-1960s, adapted to the South African scene.



The mix of genres has kept the band relevant both as a historic part of South Africa’s rock scene and as a live act celebrating the era’s sound which relates a lot into their later works.