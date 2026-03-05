Tomdaya Ties The Knot: Movie Stars Tom Holland Zendaya Allegedly Married

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

English actor Tom Holland and cultural icon Zendaya Stoermer-Coleman have taken the internet by storm after reportedly holding a private wedding.

The Spider-Man co-stars engagement was confirmed just over a year ago and a close connection to the duo has spilled the beans about their current relationship status.

For context, the two actors met on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming in June 2016, where they played the leading love interests Peter and MJ. When the film officially released in July 2017, fans were quick to spark rumors that the strong on-screen chemistry between the two was attributed to a secret off-camera relationship. Though Zendaya and Holland continuously denied these accusations, “Tomdaya” believers didn’t buy it—until the summer of 2019 when both celebrities were confirmed to have entered relationships with other individuals. Zendaya was briefly linked with fellow actor Jacob Elordi who she worked with in HBO’s Euphoria whilst Holland was romantically involved with childhood friend Olivia Bolton.

After four lengthy years of the Marvel breakout star and Disney Channel alum dodging the non-stop dating rumors, the two accidentally confirmed their relationship in July 2021 when they were caught kissing in a car in Los Angeles.

Both movie stars keep their partnership very private and minimize being seen in a public setting together seemingly due to the difficulties of being in a relationship as celebrities in the spotlight. Holland discussed this during his appearance with Internet Personality, Jay Shetti’s On Purpose podcast in July 2023 — noting that his relationship is what he “keeps most sacred” and that the “healthiest way to move on as a couple is to keep it as private as possible.”

@jayshetty Tom Holland on his social media use 🙏 Full interview streaming now on all platforms! ♬ mirage – théos & Antent

Flash forward to the 2025 Golden Globes where Zendaya broke headlines by arriving in a glamorous diamond ring. Speculations that Holland finally got down on one knee for the Dune star immediately blew up the internet. Shortly after, Dominic Holland, father of the English actor, confirmed the couple’s engagement through a Patreon blog post.

The celebrity duo are yet again taking over the pop culture scene after Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, stirred up drama about the two at the 2026 Actor Awards. When asked if there was anything he could tease about Zendaya’s wedding look, the stylist casually responded, “the wedding has already happened — you missed it.” Although neither of the actors have confirmed nor denied these claims yet, a disclosed wedding doesn’t seem out of the ordinary for the routinely private couple.

Quickly after Law Roach made this bold statement, fans did some intense digging and discovered that just two weeks prior, a paparazzi photo taken of Zendaya shows that she swapped her engagement ring for what appears to be a golden wedding band, adding onto the suspicion about the partners’ marital status.The alleged marriage has warmed the hearts of millions who have followed the pair from the beginnings of their relationship, though, many are left wondering: what’s next for Tomdaya? An exclusive source tells US Weekly that “he [Holland] and Zendaya are on the same page about having kids and wanting to start a family together.” Whatever the two alleged newlyweds decide to take on in the future, there is no doubt that their cultural significance is here to stay.