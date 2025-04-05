The Problem with Netflix’s Upcoming “The Picture of Dorian Gray” Adaptation

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On August 20, 2024, Deadline magazine reported that Oscar Wilde’s literary classic “The Picture of Dorian Gray” would be getting a reimagined, modernized series helmed by streaming platform giant Netflix.

This isn’t uncommon. Wilde’s brilliant novel has been adapted too many times to count. Some famous film adaptations of the work include “Dorian Gray” (2009), a moody, gothic retelling starring dashing British stars Ben Barnes and Colin Firth and “The Picture of Dorian Gray” (1945), featuring megastars Angela Lansbury and Donna Reed.

One British remake that emerged in 2021 even set the story in the digital age, turning Dorian Gray into a self-obsessed social media influencer. A unique, one-woman production of the piece starring Sarah Snook as all the characters is currently playing on Broadway. The story has always had a timeless popularity that draws creatives back to tell its warning tale again.

Netflix’s upcoming adaptation has a glaring issue. In an unexpected twist, this series focuses on the central characters of Dorian Gray and Basil Hallward as siblings, whereas, in the novel, they were friends* (we’ll get more into that dynamic later…).

To the average viewer, this may not seem like a drastic change. To Wilde enthusiasts and literary fanatics, this is a travesty and erasure of Wilde’s history as an author. This change, as many would say, is a red flag for the series.

To understand the significance of this change, it’s vital to understand the plot, the romantic undertones, and the author of “The Picture of Dorian Gray.”

Beginning with the story, the book centers around the titular character of Dorian Gray. Beginning the novel as an innocent and sheltered twenty-year-old boy, his beauty in his physical appearance is undeniable. Everyone who meets him first sees his captivating beauty, giving him a sense of magnetism. Dorian especially captivates the eyes (and the heart) of painter Basil Hallward. Basil paints a portrait of Dorian one fateful afternoon, capturing his youth, vitality, and handsomeness in that moment. Enter Lord Henry Wotton, who immediately observes Dorian and finds the most effective means of slipping his own corrupt influence into the boy’s mind.

“Yes, Mr. Gray, the gods have been good to you,” Lord Henry rants as he and Dorian meander in the gardens on a break from the boy’s portrait painting session. “But what the gods give, they quickly take away. You have only a few years in which to live really, perfectly, and fully. When your youth goes, your beauty will go with it.”

With this new seed of doubt planted in Dorian’s mind about his fleeting sense of youth, beauty, and ability to live, he makes a life-changing bargain. He verbally declares that he would give up his soul for the ability to remain young, as his portrait is the one that grows old. The boy’s incredible jealousy of his portrait, which shall always remain the way it is now, and his passion in his declaration allow this bargain to come to fruition.

The following chapters of the novel show the eerie, inevitable decline of Dorian’s character and purity. He is unafraid to be cruel and selfish. In one instance, he breaks the heart of the girl who loves him, Sibyl Vane, in such a cruel manner that she ends her life. Following this event, where a death has been caused by Dorian’s direct actions, he progresses even further into a life of sin and the ideals of hedonism (living life solely seeking to indulge in pleasure and personal enjoyment above all things).

As Dorian lives this new, careless existence and becomes more influenced by the words of Lord Henry, his portrait begins to decay and become horrid in its appearance. It’s a direct physical manifestation of Dorian’s soul and sins: a conscience.

During my first reading, I couldn’t help but pick up on the clear correlation between Sigmund Freud’s theory of psyche and the story’s characters. Lord Henry acts as the Id, the pleasure-seeking aspect of the mind that wants quick fulfillment, while Dorian is the Ego, the aspect of the mind that battles and mediates these impulses. Basil is the SuperEgo, the part of the mind that provides a moral compass and standards.

The book delves far into the themes of physical appearances, youthfulness, hedonism, influence, and the power of art and aestheticism. It’s nearly impossible to pick up on everything it’s saying from one read alone.

Alongside all of these intense themes, there are very clear homosexual undertones within the text.

The author of Dorian Gray, Oscar Wilde, has become a queer icon in the modern world and an idol for many. In the late 1890s, Wilde was sentenced to prison and trial for committing acts of “gross indecency”. These acts were of a homosexual nature (which were illegal in England at the time) and Wilde’s way of not conforming to the lifestyle everyone around him was committing to. The author was imprisoned for two years and charged with hard labor.

It’s an understatement to say that the author’s impact lives on today. Wilde has been regarded as a huge part of the initial queer rebellion due to his acts and his flamboyancy in his character. His most famous and redone works today include “The Picture of Dorian Gray” and “The Importance of Being Earnest”, both commonly performed in a queer-celebratory way to embrace the writer’s legacy. With recent productions such as the National Theatre’s colorful “The Importance of Being Earnest” and the wild Broadway production of “The Picture of Dorian Gray”, it can confidently be said that Wilde is smiling down on his works being produced and shared in such a way, just as he would have liked.

When it comes to homosexuality in Dorian Gray, there are many instances of romantic tension between Dorian and Basil. It’s clear that Oscar Wilde put much of his own influence into the characters and conveyed the love between them before it was even socially acceptable to imply men loving men.

From Basil’s initial meeting with Dorian, it is clear that the man is captivated not only by Dorian’s beauty but also by his innocence and good-hearted nature. He tries to protect him from Lord Henry’s influence and repeatedly attempts to keep the boy pure.

The queer undertones undeniably come to light. “Dorian, from the moment I met you, your personality had the most extraordinary influence over me. I was dominated, soul, brain, and power by you…I worshipped you. I grew jealous of every one to whom you spoke. I wanted to have you all to myself. I was only happy when I was with you.”

When asked about the intensity of this speech, Basil responds, “It was not intended as a compliment. It was a confession.” A love confession.

I can’t disclose what happens to the painter to avoid spoiling the book’s climax. However, all the events that occur only nod toward the queer love Basil feels for Dorian. To go even further, the way Dorian begins to hide his painting away and ignores it feels similar to how Oscar Wilde may have tried at points to hide away his own loving feelings. Dorian hides his portrait because it showcases the side of himself that is socially unacceptable, much like Wilde was forced to do with his own sexuality.

Despite all of these clear queer undertones and Wilde’s own history of conviction, Netflix still seems to think it’s all right to adapt the story into one about brotherly love. In reality, this is blatantly erasing some of the story’s core and Oscar Wilde’s legacy.

While I’m curious to see how this new adaptation handles the story and who’s cast to take on the iconic roles, I have a great deal of doubt that the new series will be faithful to the story at all, considering its audacity to make such a grave change to the material.

While studying abroad last semester in London, my British professor and tour guide surprised our class with a trip to Oscar Wilde’s former home. We went into Wilde’s bedroom and even got to stand in the spot where he conceived and began writing “The Picture of Dorian Gray.” The spirituality of that moment compelled me to pick up a copy of the novel on the streets of London to read and enjoy. I also saw the National Theatre’s latest, colorful production of “The Importance of Being Earnest.”

Both of these experiences taught me how important Oscar Wilde’s impact is. His life encouraged people to embrace their true character and identity unapologetically and unabashedly.

In a world full of oppression and hate, the least we can do is stay faithful to the legacy of these authors who pushed the boundaries of their time.