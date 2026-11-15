This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In a world that is Instagram-obsessed, it feels as if every time you open a social media app, you find either an advertisement or an image that isn’t even real. As we dive into this new generation of social media, many tend to look for alternative apps that are fulfilling and leave you feeling uplifted after closing it, rather than apps that fill us with anxiety.

There are very few social media apps that help inspire a younger generation to create, instead of inspiring likes, comments, and clicks.

Pinterest is a creative-based social media where users can save and create pins. Pinterest comes across as an escape from regular social media, but why?

Pinterest’s algorithm is based on interests rather than likes and follows, and it can feel much less competitive than apps like TikTok or Instagram. There is little push to follow trends or obtain engagement; the app is used to ignite creativity. This makes the app feel less like social media and more like a mood board. It is a space centered on possibility rather than a pressure to abstain from any standard.

Our brains are conditioned to strive towards a quick dopamine rush. When we are scrolling, we are given the tools to satisfy that urge. In a world where “quick” content is incredibly popular, Pinterest feels like an escape from the “norm”. The images users see are inspiring. Using Pinterest doesn’t feel like regular doom scrolling where you are faced with stressful reminders that can immediately impact your mood or fill your brain with worry.

The experience of using Pinterest is less about consuming content and more like collecting concepts for future projects. It’s refreshing to have an escape where you can look at images of art, craft ideas, house decor, and more. Pinterest offers the idea that social media can still inspire creativity instead of draining it.