Study Abroad: A Guide to Preparing to Move Across the World

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter.

Studying abroad was the highlight of my college experience, and I can wholeheartedly say that moving abroad to London for four months changed me monumentally as a person.

Throughout high school, I thought frequently about the possibility of studying abroad during college. Following a ten-day educational venture to Germany and Switzerland during my senior year of high school, my desire to travel in my young adult life was quickly cemented. After just those ten days, I realized the utmost importance of expanding your cultural horizons and nurturing your independence through exploring a foreign country.

Fast forward to committing to Ithaca College’s renowned theatre program and it was confirmed that a semester living in London would be a staple of my curriculum. Those quickly became the event of my college experience, I was looking forward to the most.

It’s truly difficult to put into words what my four months studying abroad in London meant to me. I often reflect on it and still feel like it was just one long dream. So much happened in those four months that have ultimately defined aspects of my character and my dreams for the future (dreams that may include returning to London). The city will forever hold a special place in my heart and I truly consider it one of the most pivotal aspects of my academic career. It expanded my knowledge of the theatre industry (across the pond), gave me more confidence in myself, and helped my independence flourish.

So, here are five pieces of advice I would offer to help guide students preparing to move across the world.

1. Do Your Research Sooner Rather Than Later

Preparation is key when it comes to studying abroad. Not only will it provide you with peace of mind, but it will also give you the tools to have a better understanding of what your time abroad will look like.

Prior to moving to London, I made myself a guidebook to all things London. My binder was complete with my flight information, my packing lists, my maps and emergency contacts, and a British cultural textbook I found online.

I even created a step-by-step instructional booklet of what I would do if I were to be caught in an unfortunate situation such as having my phone stolen (a common scam that often targets tourists on the streets of foreign countries), getting bed bugs, losing my luggage … you name it. I’m a very aware individual by nature, but I think my strategy of thinking through every situation made me feel incredibly prepared and ready to take on just about anything that came my way.

Things will always go wrong when traveling, but what’s important is how you conquer it and the attitude you keep throughout the obstacles you will face on your journey. You want to know as much as you can about the country that’s going to be your home for the next few months – research, research, research!

2. Use the resources around you

Upon arriving in the country you’re studying abroad in, make sure you’re using every resource possible, both digital and physical, to make sure you’re making your travels as easy as you can.

The app CityMapper was absolutely vital for every journey my friends and I went on. The free mobile app provides maps of your city and even gives you the times for multiple means of public transportation. Navigating the Tube in London was a breeze with this asset!

Speaking of the Tube, the Oyster Card quickly became my best friend. This card allows you to pay an allotted fee for unlimited Tube rides per month. Paying this flat rate helped me save in the long run, and also meant I didn’t have to take out my credit card or phone before boarding the Tube. It made me feel more at ease, and was a financially sound decision.

Another perk of living in London: Meal Deals. Found at many convenience stores all over London, you could get a fresh meal for as low as 3.75 pounds at select businesses. This meal would typically contain a sandwich, a snack, and a drink. It was a beautiful way of getting good, healthy food on a budget.

Looking to enjoy the theatre in London? You have to get on TodayTix! This remarkable platform has some of the best prices for shows on the West End and lets you keep track of price drops and easily enter the lotteries of the day. London Theatre Week in September offers tickets as low as fifteen pounds on the app.

Just like these four examples, there are many other assets just waiting to be utilized during your travels. We are insanely fortunate to live in the times of having navigational applications and a plethora of information at our fingertips, so use them!

3. Live your life abroad the way you want it to be

After getting settled in your new living accommodations, I highly recommend taking some time to journal, meditate, or just have a self-reflection. Ask yourself, sincerely, what you want your life to look like for the next few months.

What do you dream of doing? Who do you dream of becoming?

For me, I dreamt and visualized seeing as much theatre as possible and visiting some of my dream locations. I dreamt of becoming someone who felt secure and independent in navigating a city solo.

I ended up seeing over forty shows on the West End and by my second week in London, I felt comfortable exploring the streets on my own. I ended up visiting four different countries outside of the U.K. during my semester.

You have the ability to build your own life while abroad. It’s entirely your decision and your time abroad is what you make of it. Do not sacrifice that chance and let yourself dream big for your time there.

4. respect the land you are a guest on

This is so important.

Remember what I mentioned before about researching everything you can about the place you’ll be calling home for the next few months? It is just as important to research the cultural norms of the country and the people!

You want to approach the place you are staying in with respect, for your sake and for the sake of everyone else.

When traveling to Rome, it was imperative to be respectful and dress appropriately when visiting cathedrals in Vatican City. When visiting Stonehenge, our academic advisors firmly told us to respect the site and to never under any circumstances touch the stones. You can be arrested for not abiding by these guidelines.

Even if it’s just behaving respectfully on the Tube or in the theatre, you want to make sure you are respecting the culture surrounding you. Not to mention, this will help you blend more and not appear to be too touristy!

5. say yes

SAY YES!

This time of your life will be one that you look back on fondly for decades to come. You will never be this young again or perhaps even living abroad again. Make the most of this transformative time and say yes to the opportunities around you!

Try that new dish, get that souvenir, see that show, experience that iconic spot! Live in the now and embrace the excitement of it all.

My study abroad experience was a defining moment in my career. It taught me that I am far more independent and brave than I ever believed I was. It pushed me to think outside the box and to learn and absorb as much as I possibly could. I would not have exchanged the experience for anything.

If you’re on the fence about venturing abroad, that decision is yours to make, but I hope you know just how proud I am of you for thinking boldly and considering it. If you do decide to go abroad, I hope it is everything you dreamed of and more.