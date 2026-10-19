Songs of the Season; Horror-Themed Love Songs Everyone is Screaming About

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of year! Everything is scented like cinnamon and caramel, pumpkin is on the tips of everyone’s tongues, and the earth is bathed in warm hues of brown, gold, and auburn. The weather is temperate, the fashion is immaculate, and the air is rife with new possibilities (TLDR: it’s the season of love, my friends!). Now clad in various layers, pumpkin-spiced beverages in hand, it is time to lose ourselves in the sounds of the season.

The fall months are simply divine for planning romantic rendezvous, as the weather is perfect for a snuggle session; cuddled beneath fuzzy blankets and watching a spooky/scary movie, snacking on roasted pumpkin seeds and candy corn, and sipping a warm apple cider with whomever it is you adore. Therefore, it is only natural for the best of love songs to pay homage to the autumnal aesthetic (and no, I’m not referencing “we fell in love in october,” though it is a certified banger; a must-listen-to for all of us girl-kissers). And, as the day draws closer to any Romantic’s favorite celebration, Halloween (or Samhain, to us purists out there), it seems only appropriate to appreciate the songs that best meld the most prolific attributes of the holiday: that of both horror, and love.

Now, for a brief musical history interlude (I promise, this is all relevant). Horrorcore is a music genre that marries often sensational themes of darkness, violence, and the macabre with hip-hop. This music, often borrowing iconography from physiological horror and the media’s perception of the occult, was founded in the late 1980s and early ‘90s by artists such as the Geto Boys, Esham, and the Insane Clown Posse (whoop whoop!). Horrorcore makes it a point to push the narrative, often to a nauseating degree, as the content is both grotesque and visceral, inspired by slasher films and supernatural occurrences. As a result, the genre is known for its controversy, as the violent depiction painted by lyrics in the songs causes parents to fret and police to speculate that the very existence of Horrorcore inspires youths to wreak havoc and incite chaos within their neighborhoods (see the FBI designating Juggalos as a “loosely-organized hybrid gang” in the 2011 National Gang Threat Assessment Report, which is absolutely friggin’ bananas, by the way!!!).

Horrorcore isn’t the only genre of music that blends both devotion and devastation, however, as both Metal and Punk infuse their thrashing, angry screams with the mellifluous tales of budding relationships and everlasting romance. Punk and Metal are entirely separate genres, but for brevity’s sake, they are left alone in a singular paragraph (though it does significantly pain me to not designate an expansive detailing of their individual histories and cultures- but alas, I’ve not the page space), as they are both known to be aggressive, loud, and for a perceived association with Satanism (not musically related, but accurate, and used as a demonstration of their anti-authoritarian beliefs).

Now, with all relevant context established, one might ask themselves: “What does horror have to do with love?” This is a fair query to pose, for at first, the two seem diametrically opposed. However, the two are commonly intertwined, as the following list will clearly dictate. While the two subjects, love and horror, seem to be an unconventional pairing, when married together in either of these genres, the passion expressed is unmatched in its delivery. A brief disclaimer: the lyrics of said songs are, in fact, dark, and I in no way endorse their contents. With the elephant in the room addressed, and a cursory education of the vast and fascinating histories of Horrorcore, Metal, and Punk music (seriously, it’s crazy how terrified the government is of these genres), I now introduce you, from the least graphic to the most disturbing demonstrations of demented devotion, to a list of the best Horror Love Songs to listen to whilst soaking up the sensations of fall!

1. “What Love Is” – Dead Boys

Not so much a graphic depiction of unending passion, but more of a critique of the modern commercialization of superficial romances. Within the lyrics, they explicitly express their outright refusal of, “your two-bit machine love,” and, “your tender back seat love,” harking back to the commodification of love (flowers, elaborate gifts, grand gestures to prove affection, Instagram couples profiting off of “lifestyle” content, etc.), and an iconic image of young couples falling in love in ‘80s and ‘90s media (you know the scene, with two teenagers at “make-out point,” or something alike, promising their forevers and so on), subsequently.

What makes this song meander into the realm of horror is the use of language to convey the artist’s desire to leave a permanent impression upon the song’s muse. Specifically, he states, “Write on your face with my pretty knife/I want to toy with your precious life.” Admittedly, not something one willingly subjects themself to in the pursuit of love. However, within the context of this song, the intent is that of a man desperate to leave a long-lasting mark upon their lover’s life; to know “what love is,” when he shows it to them (can I get an “aweeeee” from the audience?).

2. “Eternally Yours” – Motionless In White

This song follows the trajectory of a traditional gothic romance, obsessive, passionate, and devastating. While any good gothic enthusiast will tell you that horror and goth are not synonymous (it’s me, I’m telling you; the call is coming from inside the house), the darkness of the images conjured throughout this piece, accompanied by the dulcet screams of affection for one’s soulmate, make the song a valid entry for this list. The story woven throughout the piece is one of a man willing to live in agony to absolve his partner of any suffering they may endure; a story of self-sacrifice so that they may find peace together, forever, in death (as I said, a classic gothic tale). To get the full effect of the song’s touching story of devotion and adoration of a treasured muse, delivered through a medium of jarring wails of both a man and his guitars, one has to listen to the masterpiece itself, but rest assured, it’s worth the listen.

3. “Living Dead Girl” – Rob Zombie

One could not, in good faith, even dare to curate this list of horror-centered love ballads, without the inclusion of this piece. This song exemplifies what it means to morph iconic scenes from slasher films, and the obsession one feels when pierced by Cupid’s arrow (or Eros, to be more accurate), even down to the song’s title, inspired by the French horror film La Morte Vivante. Truth be told, the lyrics of this song are absolutely rife with references such as these, with movie quotes conveyed by Rob’s gritty tone, or sampled from the movies themselves.

Using the horror films’ iconography as a plot device, the song delivers a story of macabre romance; a man utterly obsessed with his muse, the woman of his dreams, the lover she raised from the dead. Throughout the song, he speaks in disjointed and often grotesque ramblings, fitting of the persona he’s portraying, both deifying and degrading his creation. Conveyed by way of lyrical storytelling, it is evident that the speaker is both manic and besotted by the thought of his zombified lady, as well as enraptured by the song’s true muse, horror cinema.

4. “Cemetery Girl” – Insane Clown Posse

And now, we move into the deeply unsettling: a display of desire so profound that it persists even in death (yes… there is some pretty heavily implied necrophilia; consider this your official warning). Within this track, the speaker laments that they, “couldn’t sleep without a wink/I only think about my lady/, I miss my baby.” And, as would any rational individual besotted with a dearly departed woman, comes to this conclusion, “I want my baby back, so now I pack a shovel,” and goes to uncover his forever lover.

The song progresses from this point, describing both the instances of unearthing this so-called, “cemetery girl,” and the state of his lady (I’ll spare you the gruesome details, as it would ruin the overall listening experience, but I must state that the pictures the lyrics paint are both visceral and haunting; it’s friggin’ gnarly, man!). Though the song is, admittedly, twisted, what is commendable is Violent J’s unending affections for his would-be wife; his undying infatuation pushing him to lie with his lover a final time, much to the dismay of his therapist. Underneath the shocking content of the story being told lives a man desperate to be with his true love once more, making it a perfect addition to this list of deranged devotion.

5. “In My Room” – Insane Clown Posse

When the season of ghosts and ghouls draws near, this song is looming upon the For You pages of numerous TikTok users, as they scroll through all the Halloween costume transition videos and are subsequently blessed with the equally murderous and mellifluous stylings of this particular ditty. The ballad is told to its listeners by that of a young man, wrapped up in the monotony of his isolated existence (he’s a real positive fellow, this guy). Quickly, though, he introduces his audience to his reason for persisting, stating; “But I do love a ghost and at least that’s somethin,’” as his feelings for this apparition gives him life, as it were (hehehe, irony).

This song then takes on a darker motif, transcending beyond the realm of the purely supernatural, and meandering into more murderous endeavors. The singer then decides that the lives of his neighbors (and his mother’s cat :(, RIP), are no match for the ghostly girl he cherishes; and thus, ensures his noncorporeal significant other stays with him forever, by way of enacting extreme measures. Though in the end, she ceases to return to the narrator’s side, he forever repeats the song’s refrain, “Love, I can’t ignore you/ In my room/ Do anything for you/ Love, I do adore you/ In my room/ you and I,” exemplifying his true devotion to that whom he desires.

6. “Under the Moon” – Insane Clown Posse

And, finally, the last entry on this list: a truly harrowing and graphic tale of love and loss, a tragic tale of a man driven mad by the throes of passion (now you can’t tell me THAT didn’t make you swoon). In this song, a macabre narrative is delivered, wherein a teenage boy has found his forever person in his high school sweetheart. Though high school romances are not necessarily known for being everlasting, this boy claims the opposite, declaring that they’d, “be together till we died.” However, tragedy struck, changing the trajectory of the happy couple’s relationship, and the life of the narrator (OOoOOoohhh ominous, are you not hooked?).

After his girlfriend is assaulted, the narrator decides to take justice into his own hands, leaving him locked behind bars and separated from his beloved. He remains forever faithful, however, dedicating every waking second of his day to thoughts of her, taking comfort in conceptualizing her presence. As the years progress, and the sentence takes its toll on the protagonist, his partner never visits her lost lover, nor does she send him a letter to establish contact. Instead, the speaker loses himself, more and more, within his maddened mind, his obsessions leading to his uttering, “My teeth are turning into dust, skin is growing mold/ I’m staring at the window of my eternal doom.”

The song does not conclude with a beautiful resolution betwixt the long-lost lovers, wherein the past girlfriend stages a prison break and the two ride off into the sunset, as they set about their new lives entwined within each other’s arms. Sadly, it instead concludes with the singer fully taken by his inner anguish, and cursing his lover for whom he feels, “this doom,” as he repeats the chorus, now with additional expletives to fully articulate his pain. Though the ending of this song is not what one would call effusively sentimental, what is undeniably romantic is this song’s refrain.

And so, dear reader, that is how I have decided to underscore your departure: listening to the equally mesmerized and melancholy ramblings of a man brought to his knees, unended by his obsession for those whom he treasures, a depiction of horrific love that is perfectly suitable for the season of both Halloween and romance.

“I’ll forever love you, even if you’re doomed

We’ll always be together ’cause we’re both under the moon

I’m still here under the moon”