So Gorges: The Best Spots to Explore This Spring in Ithaca

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There are three weeks left of the semester, the temperatures are reaching highs of 80 degrees, and the fountains have finally been turned back on.

Cameron Smith / Her Campus

Spring at Ithaca is officially here! What better way to spend the closing weeks of the school year than exploring the beautiful gorges and trails of nature that Ithaca holds? If you’re craving a refreshing hike and a swim near a waterfall, there are several gorgeous (pun intended) places in Ithaca you need to visit!

Robert H. Treman State Park.

Starting off with one of the most popular hiking spots in Ithaca, Robert Treman State Park is the place to go if you are looking for a long hike through the trails, breathtaking views, and a refreshing spot to swim after your adventure!

With five trails making up the park, the Gorge Trail, Red Pine Trail and Rim Trail range from levels of moderate to strenuous activity. So make sure to bring your hiking shoes and plenty of water if you decide to go this spring. Although some of the trails can be several miles in length, the breathtaking views will not disappoint.

Original photo by Erin Brangiel

My view from the very top of Treman Park.

Have you ever been able to say that you jumped into a waterfall before? Well, if not, Treman has the perfect opportunity for you to do so! Right when you finish the first portion of the Gorge Trail hike, you will find yourself at the Lucifer Falls, which contains a swimming hole at the base of the waterfall, a diving board to show off fun tricks as you plunge into the lake, and a shallow section for those who just want to lounge. Safely equipped with a lifeguard on duty during swimming hours, comfortable benches for relaxation, and restrooms, the Lucifer Falls is a captivating spot that you could relax at for hours.

Kelsey Dearstyne

Myself swimming in the lake at Lucifer Falls.

When you are planning your day trip to Treman Park, remember to prepare yourself for the inevitable– while the path down to Lucifer Falls is mostly downhill, the way back can be an intimidating uphill battle. This Gorge has many stair pathways for guests to make their journey back up, and it can be challenging for some that aren’t used to a strenuous amount of uphill activity. It can be a tough journey back up, but the breathtaking views will make the entire journey worth it!

Callie Racine

Myself and friends walking through the Gorge Trail at Treman Park.

Buttermilk Falls State Park.

If you’re interested in a moderate level hike with stunning views at the end, Buttermilk Falls will meet every expectation! Buttermilk contains two trails that form a loop, the Gorge Trail and the Rim Trail. The loop adds up to a total of about 1.6 miles, which can take a range from 1 hour to 90 minutes to complete in full.

Original photo by Erin Brangiel

One of the smaller pools at the falls along the trail.

Although it will certainly increase your heart rate when you walk the uphill routes, there are many wonderful amenities that will make this trip a fabulous experience! From being able to set up campsites to fishing in the streams and the incredibly popular swimming beach at the base of the falls, this attraction has something for everybody! The best part, in my opinion, is that you can bring your pets!

Original photo by Erin Brangiel

My dog Maisey taking in the view at Buttermilk Falls!

Cascadilla Gorge Trail.

Visiting the Cornell area for the weekend? Don’t fret, because there is direct access from the Cornell Campus to the Cascadilla Gorge Trail! The gorge trail is just under a mile in length, making it a perfect easy going trip for many! The entire loop of the Cascadilla Gorge is just about 1.3 miles, so still not much extra distance if you happen to explore the whole path! This trail is filled with beautiful falls that are connected from downtown Ithaca to Cornell’s Campus! Can you imagine going back to your dorm through a path filled with beautiful waterfalls? Sounds breathtaking to me!

Cascadilla contains 8 waterfalls ranging in heights, and is open usually during the late spring to early November. But just remember when visiting trails with lots of rushing water to always watch your step! Hiking through gorge trails can be so much fun, but always keep safety first in mind.

Ithaca Falls.

Finally, while not known for its long hiking trails, but arguably one of the most beautiful sights in Ithaca, the Ithaca Falls is a must visit attraction when you are upstate! For those who are not the fondest of long hikes, this attraction is the perfect mix of a leisurely stroll and captivating views! With the trail being opened year round, this spot is perfect to visit any time of the year. While the falls are the most prominent in the spring and summer with powerful rushing water, seeing the falls frozen over in the winter time is also an amazing experience. If you visit Ithaca Falls, make sure to bring your cameras as you must capture pictures to remember this beautiful site!

Original photo by Erin Brangiel

ithaca falls in october.

All year round, the city of Ithaca contains a wide range of spots that will leave you in awe. From trails, to gorges, to lakes under a waterfall, there is no shortage of outdoor activity when you come to visit. The saying is said very often, but it’s definitely true — Ithaca is Gorges!