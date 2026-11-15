This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Rex Orange County’s new album may be called “Dream Fatigue,” but it is an album we certainly should not be sleeping on. The lead singer, Alexander James O’Connor, unravels his insecurities and confessions in a package of twelve beautiful ballads that feel like you’re watching him read the pages of his own diary on stage, accompanied with nothing but strings.

With that being said, Rex is definitely leaning into a raw new sound in this album, reviving some of his older acoustic roots, with songs that include mostly his voice and a guitar, or a team of violins, strings and flutes. Although his more recent albums are steeped in this genre of indie pop, hip-hop or soft rock, with elements of electronic effects, these new tracks seem to be nothing but raw acoustics. Even his music videos feature him just playing his guitar, surrounded by nature and down to earth visuals, that perfectly pair with the themes of this new album.

This album features a few special guest artists: Brendan Yates, Mustafa and Daniel Caesar. Daniel specifically, is no stranger to a duet with Rex. “Rearrange My World,” the single released on Valentine’s day last year, has no doubt left an emotional mark on many fans. On Rex’s new album, the song “Indecision” (feat. Daniel Caesar) is a renewal of this dynamic duet. Rex and Daniel’s voices simply sound like they were always meant to be sung together. They blend like and flow like water and balance each other out. Daniel’s graceful angelic high notes fuse with Rex’s rough but smooth pop music quality and the music video is filmed entirely outside, with Caesar on the acoustic guitar and Rex with a quick electric guitar solo.

As for the other songs, “Roleplay” emulates the core of what this entire album is all about: authenticity and learning how to tell the difference between your true self, and the other roles or names you try out and try on. “Wore all these clothes, played every role you asked of me. And all I asked was for you to take the role of someone who loves me.” In this song, Rex suggests that love doesn’t ask for conformity. Love asks for you as you are, mistakes and all, without fitting into another role or stepping into another part. Through these lyrics, Rex opens doors to the uncomfortable questions we have trouble asking ourselves and our partners.

“I learned all of these names. Are you forgetting the one that I came here with?” It’s possible this song doesn’t only allude to different people or relationships in his life that make us question just who we are. This song can function in a way that helps us understand the music industry. Every popular artist or musician is no stranger to the industry’s influence over their public image, or the puppeteering of their personalities. Losing sight of who you are in a sea of people who are trying to shape you and tell you what to do, what to say and how to act, is not only common but almost normalized.

It even reminds of his older song, “Pluto Projector”, a classic from his “Pony” album that opens with the line “The great protector, is that what I’m supposed to be?” The song “Role Play” revisists this theme of trying to figure out who we want to be for the people in our lives, or more importantly who we want to be for ourselves.

“Hannah Montana” and “Iron Man” and even “Elvis” all echo these similar points, highlighting the struggle that comes with living two lives or struggling to separate a performance from your authentic personality. However, it wasn’t until a fourth or fifth listen of the entire album, that these symbolic titles started to click. These titles are all people, but also characters, who wrestle with this same struggle.

In the song, “Boyfriend,” Rex combines the small mundane tasks, like slicing fruit and talking over the phone as an act of love, with the sad honesty of admitting you want to be a better partner. “I’ll cut the fruits off the table, cut the weight off my face if I was able… I’m tryna be a better boyfriend.”

There is so much power in admitting insecurity and weakness. Especially from a male perspective in a world full of toxic masculinity, Rex offers a refreshing take for anyone who can relate. “I know that I have ruined the boy you thought you were choosing… hope you don’t find a better boyfriend.”

The song “Empty Stage” is another powerful and slow moving song and despite the title, this song is anything but empty. It’s full of an assortment of strings like violins and soft guitars that come to life with Rex’s voice. In fact, this song actually never says the words “empty stage” once in the entire song. Instead it begins with Rex admitting “You look at me and it feels like I’m on a stage.” Not only does this song sort of reinforce this theme of performing for those we love, but it forces us to interrogate ourselves. For instance, how do the people in our lives make us feel with just one look? Do we feel like we are on stage performing like Elvis and the pressure is on?

In the song “Elvis” (feat. Brendan Yates) this charming duet taps into a sense of humor. The music video flashes back and forth between Rex playing guitar in a hotel room, and an Elvis Presley impersonator walking around the city wheeling a speaker and eventually ending up in a barnhouse to perform to a scarce crowd of mostly children.

This album may be the breath of fresh air and honesty we are long overdue for in the pop and indie realm. The slow rhythms and honest questions are a beautiful representation of longing and reckoning that goes undiscussed.

Rex shows sounds of vulnerability without being pathetic, and is self deprecating without being masochistic. His album is a series of confessions like, “I started to cry” or “I’m tired of dreaming” or “You make me feel like I’m handsome, I never really felt that way.”

Musicians are constantly performing. For the industry, for their fans, and sometimes for themselves. This cliche of the “sad clown” is hard to ignore in this album, and even subtly apparent on the album cover photoshoot itself, featuring a series of photos of Rex in an old school photo booth. These outtakes are even featured on the official Rex Orange County website, where Rex is trying on different roles, outfits, and emotions, all in this photo booth.

“Dream Fatigue” is a painfully raw and real album that feels like Rex has taken out pages of his own diary, or perhaps a page out of all our diaries, addressing our fears and insecurities and putting them on a stage and singing along with them instead of hiding them. So maybe instead of avoiding hard conversations, let’s sing them together. Confronting them loudly, letting go of the props, the costumes and the makeup. Just accepting each other as we are, without stepping into a role or a part the script has chosen for us.