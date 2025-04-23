Reclaiming Our Space: Sisterhood, Strength, and the Power of Being Seen

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As women of color navigating a predominantly white institution, finding a space that feels like home in college, can be both essential and challenging. Sister 2 Sister, often referred to as S2S, steps into that space with purpose, compassion, and power for many young women at Ithaca College. More than just a student organization, S2S is a movement grounded in community, representation, and empowerment.

Founded to create a space where women of color could connect and grow, S2S offers more than just a support system, it provides a sense of belonging. Members gather for meaningful conversations on topics like mental health, cultural identity, academic stress, and self-care, often finding comfort in simply being surrounded by others who understand their experiences firsthand. For many students at Ithaca, it’s the first time they’ve found themselves in a space where they don’t have to explain who they are, they have the space to just exist.

But the impact of S2S goes beyond the Ithaca College campus: a key aspect of its mission lies in cross-campus collaboration, particularly with Cornell University’s chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., a historically Black sorority rooted in service, scholarship, and sisterhood. These two organizations partner to host events that not only celebrate Black womanhood but also offer opportunities for personal and professional development. From wellness retreats and leadership workshops to career panels and cultural celebrations, these gatherings are more than events, they are spaces for healing, growth, and solidarity.

This year’s Lotus Banquet, themed “Reclamation,” serves as a powerful reflection of what Sister 2 Sister represents. Through events like this and many others, members are reminded that reclaiming space isn’t just physical, it’s emotional, cultural, and deeply personal. These gatherings center on the holistic well-being of women of color by encouraging self-love, confidence, and pride in one’s identity. In a world that often seeks to define us, S2S offers a counter-narrative: one where we define ourselves, uplift each other, and reclaim every part of who we are.

S2S also works with other Cornell organizations committed to supporting underrepresented students. These collaborations have brought in guest speakers, facilitated networking events, and expanded access to mentorship, reinforcing the message that success is possible—and even more powerful, when achieved together. Whether the focus is on preparing for graduate school, entering the workforce, or navigating life as a first-generation college student, S2S ensures that its members are equipped and uplifted every step of the way.

To better understand what S2S means to its members, we spoke with Sanaa Jimenez, a current student and active Executive Board member who contributes to the organization’s social media. Her perspective offered an inside look at how transformative the experience can be:

Nina: How do you ensure that all members feel included and supported within S2S?

Sanaa: I think asking everyone their thoughts and if they need anything and making sure all voices are heard through reassuring questions is one way I’d go about support and inclusion.

Nina: What do you hope members take away from their time in Sister 2 Sister, both during college and beyond?

Sanaa: A sisterhood that supported them when no one else did, a place where one can go without feeling judged.

Nina: What inspired you to take on a leadership role in Sister 2 Sister, and what has that experience been like?

Sanaa: S2S has so much to offer as well as to prosper. I love the mission that S2S has and from the jump, I knew I wanted to be a part of that. My experience has been fruitful. I have created bonds and been able to learn as well as give in my role of Social Media Chair/Manager.

Her answers reflect what many students echo: Sister 2 Sister is not only a space of support, but also of empowerment. It’s where women of color learn to use their voices, build community, and dream big without limitation.

The relationships formed within S2S often outlast the college years, evolving into lifelong friendships, professional partnerships, and mentorship connections. Alumni frequently stay involved, offering guidance to current students and continuing the cycle of support that defines the organization.

S2S is a space where leadership is nurtured, authenticity is celebrated, and success is pursued collectively. In a world where women of color are often asked to shrink themselves to fit in, S2S affirms that they belong in every room, and they deserve to take up space. Its message is clear: when women of color stand together, they thrive together. Sisterhood, in this space, is not just a feeling—it’s a force that carries forward.