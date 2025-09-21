Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice: The Dorm Hacks you Need for this Fall Semester

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

Welcome or welcome back to college! You have been on campus for a few weeks now, and your schedule is starting to settle in. The classes are ongoing, clubs are meeting, and the weather is weathering. As New York tends to do, it’s getting cold here fast at IC! For the students living in a dorm, the chilly change and the leaves falling can create a cozy environment on the outside, but as we know, not in your living quarters. Here’s your guide to a cozy, cute, and clever way to level up your dorm room this fall! It is a lot easier and less stressful than you might think! Every product listed is linked in this Amazon Wishlist.

fairy lights

Fairy lights are basically a college rite of passage. If you don’t have a tangled strand shoved in a drawer somewhere, are you even a student? But this fall, level it up. Weave your lights through a faux leaf garland (available at Target, Amazon, and Michaels, all under $10). Suddenly, your plain cinderblock wall is giving a full-on autumn Pinterest board. Extra points if they change colors for different effects throughout the year.

A rolling fall cart

Sure, influencers have them for skincare, but dorm students? We know the true power of a rolling cart. Dedicate one to your fall beverage lineup: cute mugs, tea packets, cocoa mix, marshmallows, cinnamon sticks, and a pumpkin spice creamer tucked in the mini fridge. BOOM, your dorm just became Starbucks on wheels. You can wake up every morning knowing you are ready to tackle the day with your own little twist on a dorm staple.

essential oil diffusers

We all know that candles are banned from dorms; however, essential oils are quite literally the best substitute. The collection of different fun scents I have to level up my dorm vibes keeps me in check. Grab one, and a collection of fall scents (apple, pumpkin, cinnamon, etc, and you have your room smelling like the embodiment of fall.

brown noise

White noise? We don’t know her. Brown noise is deeper, warmer, and less static-y, and it’s the perfect background for blocking out loud hallway chatter. Pair it with a YouTube “crackling fireplace” video, and you’ve basically turned your dorm desk into a rustic study nook. Here’s a great playlist on Spotify!

Some final items to keep your dorm cozy:

A plaid throw blanket on your bed (instant fall movie aesthetic) or seasonal snacks for late-night study fuel from TJ Maxx or Target can be a fun way to level up your study sessions

A playlist swap: ditch “Top 40 for Rainy Coffee Shop” for “Lo-fi Pumpkin Spice Beats”

A pumpkin bucket (here are some ideas on Pinterest) outside your door, you’ll be the favorite neighbor on your floor and have an excuse to keep buying candy.

Fall is the ultimate main character season: you deserve a dorm that feels like it. With a few of these mentioned items and the right playlists, your space can transform from “cinderblock cube” to your own pumpkin spice getaway. So grab your oversized sweater, pour yourself a DIY PSL, and romanticize your dorm life, because midterms are way easier when your desk feels like a coffee shop.