No Help Is Coming: How Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien’s Jawdropping and Performances in “Send Help” Had Audiences Gasping

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What’s the recipe for a blockbuster film? In an era defined by streaming services and online releases, what brings people in hordes to the movie theaters, clutching their tickets?

Maybe it’s two phenomenal leads, names that defined a pre-Netflix era of movie and TV show releases, who still cling to a dedicated fanbase. Maybe it’s an original story, an inventive new twist on a trope that has already boasted literary and cinematic success. Or perhaps it’s a directorial vision, especially from the likes of a beloved mastermind responsible for several other successful films. None of these elements alone guarantee a film’s value or inevitable success, but having all three is a definite factor in gathering media attention. Luckily, Send Help, which premiered in theaters on January 30th, received a leg-up from its charming leads, daring visuals, and director Sam Raimi.

Best known for their former roles as Regina George and Stiles Stilinski, Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien shine in their roles as the central focus of this thriller. McAdams plays Linda Liddle, a meek yet tenacious young woman who is desperate to be granted the promotion she deserves at her company. Unfortunately for her, her new boss Bradley (portrayed by O’Brien) is unwilling to promote her, favoring her co-worker Donovan (portrayed by Xavier Samuel) for the vice presidential role. However, upon her demands for reconsideration, Bradley invites Liddle on the company’s trip to Bangkok as one final chance to change his mind; this goes wildly awry as the plane to Bangkok hits intense turbulence and crashes somewhere off the coast of Thailand. The visuals in the crash scene are eeriely familiar to any viewer who has seen the television show LOST, which has a similar premise about survivors on a deserted island. In fact, there are countless television shows, movies, and books that follow the aftermath of a crash and life on a deserted island, ranging from William Golding’s The Lord of The Flies to Yellowjackets. However, Raimi’s Send Help displays one crucial difference from the other pre-existing stories in this subgenre of media: there are only two survivors. In every other story, there is a larger group of survivors, whether it be a group of schoolboys or a girl’s soccer team. In Send Help, it is just Liddle and her former boss, leading to an immense shift in their power dynamic. This film explores gender roles in addition to the decline of regular function when removed from society. In the business world, Bradley, the breadwinner and highest on the corporate chain, is in charge. He fits the stereotypical tough-as-nuts role in a male-dominated space. But when he is alone with one of his employees, he is no longer her superior. Uneducated and unfit to survive in the wild, Bradley submits to the will of Liddle for his own survival. When it appears help has arrived, can the two go back to their former way of living? Do they even want to?

send help.

As a film itself, Send Help is packed with visceral, stomach-turning images. The cinematography of this film is often bright and colorful, especially with its landscape of a gorgeous island, but this does not distract from the darker themes it conveys. Fans planning to see their favorite mean girl and maze runner on the big screen should come prepared for a thriller unlike these actors have done before. The gore is at times gratuitous, as to be expected from an R-rated horror film. There are several scenes where manipulation of body parts is a major element, and while very little is shown, these can still be insanely disturbing to many viewers. There is an excessive amount of bodily fluids throughout this film, whether it be blood, snot, or otherwise. Any viewer with a particularly strong aversion to vomit should also take caution before seeing this film. Overall, Send Help spaces out its scenes of gorefilled body horror with comedic stylings, character development, and a strong script, but its intensity is evident.

In its opening weekend in theaters, Send Help lead the domestic box office, earning 19 million. It is currently receiving critical acclaim, earning a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes and 3.5 median distribution on Letterboxd. Actors and audiences alike are praising McAdams in particular for her captivating performance as the female lead. Writers of the film, Shannon and Swift, revealed that although they had no particular actress in mind, McAdams’ became perfect for this twisted role due to her magnetic charisma. Viewers seem to believe the same, with some Letterboxd reviewers even poking fun at how they’d like to spend time on a deserted island with this beloved actress. McAdams’ steadfast fanbase combined with the immense relatability of her character allows for the audience to build a personal investment in her development. Liddle, like many women in the corporate world, is struggling against a patriarchal system; her realistic frustrations and emotional conflicts throughout the film are meant to help viewers foster a deeper connection with her, only to reveal how far she will go for revenge.