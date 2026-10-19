My Unique Yet Recognizable Halloween Costume Ideas 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The air is getting cooler, the leaves are falling, and it’s about that time when everyone begins to ask the same question; “What are you being for Halloween?”. While there are some meticulous planners who plot out their costumes years in advance, not everyone is so skilled with finding the perfect costume. Especially with the college standard allowing for two to three nights of Halloween bashes, it can be difficult to find a costume that represents your personality for cheap. Costume creativity is often also a factor in decision making, with many facing the choice between a recognizable costume everyone will be wearing, or a highly specific one that no one will understand without explanation. As someone who went as the latter last year, I know this struggle well. Whether you’re hoping to have your costumes for next year planned out already or vying for a last minute selection, I’ve got you. Inspired by my own tried and true Pinterest board, I have compiled a list of unique, but not specifically niche, costume ideas that can be easily recreated with thrifted materials or your own wardrobe.

Magic 8 Ball

Stolen from Pinterest, this cute and easy costume idea is one of my new favorites!! All that is required is a black top, a fun skirt in shades of black, silver, or navy, and an artistic vision. If you have a crafty side, you can recreate the iconic answers triangle out of cardboard to be worn as a necklace, a belt buckle, or anything else you can imagine!

Pinkalicious

When in doubt, always return to your childhood favorites! The past few Halloweens prompted a resurgence of Fancy Nancy, but this year is Pinkalicious’ turn. All that is needed for this cute costume is a pink dress and a plastic crown, but there are plenty of fun ways to accessorize!

Guy Fieri

With the ability to go as silly or as sexy as you so choose, a trip to Flavortown is the perfect way to spend Halloween. To truly transform into this famous chef, you will need a spiky blonde wig, a visor, a flaming shirt and some sunglasses.

Greek Goddess

A cute and classy concept, the Greek Goddess costume allows you to be as specific or as general as you wish! You can model your costume after Athena or Demeter, but there’s no requirement to do any research in Greek mythology to dress up. To transform into a mythical goddess, try a white mini dress and some chunky gold jewelry as embellishments.

Olive Pendergast from Easy A

A 2000s classic, Olive Pendergast is an icon with a legendary look to replicate. She’s one of those characters that not everyone will know at first glance, but her look is certainly recognizable. All you need to embody this Emma Stone leading lady is a black corset with a red “A” in the corner and a pair of sunglasses. Fans with the costume have taken creative liberties with the placement and creation of the “A”, with some even pinning on a version made of paper. Either way, Olive is a simple costume that would go great solo or in a group of 2000s romcom leads!

Chappell Roan

As a girl with curly hair, I understand the extra level of consideration that hair type adds to a costume. If you’d rather embrace your curls this Halloween, dressing up as this stylish pop star is a perfect way to show them off. With plenty of iconic festival and music video looks, there is no one way to replicate Roan’s style, but her most notable look is undoubtedly The Rise and Fall Of A Midwest Princess cover. Requiring only a blue mini dress, a sash, and an eye for fun makeup, Roan’s look is incredibly easy to replicate.

Pete the Cat

Another childhood classic, Pete the Cat is a great costume to consider, especially if you enjoy arts and crafts! To recreate Pete’s yellow shirt with colorful buttons, a trip to the craft store is recommended! While it is perfectly feasible to find a Pete-themed shirt online, you might also create one from scratch with a plain yellow shirt and craft markers, giving a children’s book illustration look. Additionally, Pete’s ears can be anything from a simple headband to a crochet hat!

Haley Dunphy from Modern Family

Not only was Haley the original diva, but her outfits are easy to replicate as long as you have a black top and some jeans. With one of the most iconic moments in the show being Haley’s arrest, her stylish mug shots are fun and simple to recreate. Aside from the outfit, fans online have created her placard and purchased her blue cheetah print to authenticate the look.

Ke$ha

With a constant tick-tock on the clock down to All Hallows Eve, dressing as this beloved popstar is the move.There are many variations of her iconic 2000s partygirl looks to play with, the easiest being redesigning an old black tee with her infamous dollar sign. In addition to the shirt, be on the look out for anything cheetah print as well as teal highlights and makeup products.

Drake and Josh

A fun duo for anyone who grew up with 2000s Nickeloden, Drake & Josh are a pair that is easy to replicate. Going off of their work uniforms for The Premiere, try to find matching button ups and red vests with a “P”. These vests can be purchased online, or created with felt patches!

No matter what you decide, Halloween is a time to express yourself and get creative! Finding a cute costume doesn’t always require you to break the bank, as all the costumes on the list can be recreated with pieces from a thrift store or personal closet.