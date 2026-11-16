This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween has come and gone, and as the days grow shorter and colder, it’s time to spruce up our playlists. Musically, November often presents a crossroads: is it time for Mariah Carey’s voice to start singing the countdown or is a mournful yet melodic fall playlist still in fashion? If you’re hesitant to skip straight to the holidays, I’ve crafted a list of songs that encapsulate late fall for me. The end of pumpkin spice and the beginning of cozy season is marked with soft indie pop for me, a genre I adore. Even if you avoid sad music like the plague, there are still so many options for a November marked by lyrical pop, rock, and indie tracks. If you’re hesitant to skip straight to the holidays, I’ve crafted a list of songs that encapsulate late fall for me.

“tis the damn season” by Taylor Swift

An instant classic since its surprise release on the album evermore in December 2020, “’tis the damn season” is a beloved track that many fans have dedicated to the month of November, specifically Thanksgiving break. All about returning to your hometown and rekindling with an old flame, this song sets the perfect mood for cozy season with an undertone of melancholy. Swift paints a vivid picture throughout this track with lyrics such as “I parked my car right between the Methodist and the school that used to be ours/The holidays linger like cheap perfume, you can run but only so far” and “Time flies, messy as the mud on your truck tires/Now I’m missin’ your smile, hear me out.” Even if you don’t consider yourself a Swiftie, “‘tis the damn season” captures the anticipation of a Thanksgiving break reunion in a way few other songs can, and it is definitely worth a listen.

“Nettles” by Ethel Cain

One for the “lyrics first” listeners, Ethel Cain’s “Nettles” is a love song in reverse. The lead single on Cain’s album Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You, is a six minute long track that rattles through the tragic act of falling in love young.The opening bars of “Nettles” remind me of falling leaves from half-barren trees, fuelled by an undercurrent of yearning. With some of the singer-songwriter’s most iconic lyrics, such as “to love me is to suffer me” and “I wanna hurt, I wanna bleed the way that boys do,” “Nettles” is a spiritual experience with a fleshed out beginning, middle, and end to the song’s story.



“Demi Moore” by Phoebe Bridgers

While the entire Stranger in The Alps album is full of superior fall songs, “Demi Moore” takes the cake sonically. On this track, Bridgers yearns for a life that is always seemingly just out of reach, especially in the lyrics, “I don’t want to be stoned anymore/I don’t want to be alone, don’t want to be alone anymore.” Although the song takes on a mournful sound, the bridge leads Bridgers’ emotions to a peaceful acquiesce towards her situations. As she lightly sings, “I’ve got a good feeling/It doesn’t happen very often,” the listener is left with a gentle feeling of hope. For me personally, “Demi Moore” ranks among my favorite Bridgers tracks, and the outro is a consistent reminder to cling to the positive when things are bleak.

“Come Over” by Noah Kahan

Kahan certainly wasn’t “in the business of losing your interest” during his 2026 The Great Divide Tour, but this underrated track deserves much more attention. Written for his younger brother Simon, “Come Over” is about the pain of a one-sided relationship. Directly referencing his move back to Vermont during the pandemic, the song details his crippling loneliness in the lines “And my house is just barely big enough for my family/But it feels like a fortress when the weather gets cold.” As Kahan begs for his audience to visit him within the pit of his own despair, he recognizes the unhealthy nature of this relationship and vies for something better. “Some day I’m gonna be somebody people want,” is one of my personal favorite Kahan lyrics, and this is an excellent track to check out if you enjoy lyrical storytelling!

“Crave” by Paramore

If you don’t like your playlists with a side of doom and gloom, then “Crave” might be a perfect late fall song for you. Written by the band famous for “Still Into You”, “Ain’t It Fun”, and other massive 2010s, this rock inspired love song fits the vibe of rainy fall days. Hayley Williams experiments with her vocal prowess on this track, hitting incredible high notes. Additionally, the bridge is one of my favorites by the band, with Williams expressing her longing for her lover through the line, “Any second, feel the present, future, and the past connected.” Overall, “Crave” is meant for those who crave the angst of fall playlists without the melancholy.

“No Complaints” by Noah Kahan

Another Kahan favorite of mine, this fiddle-heavy track evokes imagery of the earlier sunsets leading into winter. Inspired by Noah Kahan’s journey with depression medication, this song details the numbness and lack of feeling he experienced in the lyrics, “And now the pain’s different/It still exists, it just escapes different/And evades vision, makes the rain different/Makes the news boring and my rage distant.” Viewed by many fans as the successor to his earlier track “Growing Sideways”, “No Complaints” is one of Kahan’s strongest songs lyrically, and features incredible vocals on the bridge and outro.

“Pulling Leaves Off Trees” by Wallows

An upbeat song, “Pulling Leaves Off Trees” demonstrates the frustration of being a young person in America. Lead singer Dylan Minnette sings lyrics such as, “You’re trying to belittle my political views/I f*cking hate depression so I don’t watch the news/The more that I am, the more I won’t wanna say,” accompanied by heavy guitar. All about self-doubt and the struggles of whether or not to conform, this 2020 rock single from the popular band is for anyone who feels their “adolescence forming at the line”.

“Parachute” by Hayley Williams

If you’re missing all the dramatic confessional songs Taylor Swift and Matty Healy wrote for each other, “Parachute” is a must listen. Written by the frontrunner of Paramore, Hayley Williams, the song details the years-long emotional affair between herself and the band’s drummer, Taylor York, resulting in roughly three together after decades of friendship. Williams doesn’t spare details on their enduring tension, singing “And you were at my wedding/I was broken, I was drunk/You could’ve told me not to do it/I would’ve run.” With some of her rawest lyricism to date alongside powerful rock instrumentals, “Parachute” is one of my late fall favorites.

“Golden Age” by Ethel Cain

One of the most underrated tracks by this “American Teenager” singer, “Golden Age” focuses on enchanting synths for production that evokes the feeling of fall foliage in the countryside. The song builds from simple, quiet vocals in the intro to a loud pop chorus bursting with musicality. While the lyrics take a melancholic approach on romance and selfhood, Cain’s production is extremely upbeat and the song concludes on a happier note. Additionally, the darker sound and earworm chorus fulfill the fall angst often required during windy day in Ithaca. Overall, the narrator ensures her lover that she will be “coming along” for all the ups and downs in store on the Sunday Morning EP.

“Phantom” by Ryan Beatty

Initially gaining fame as a songwriter for Beyonce, indie star Ryan Beatty has some hits of his own. One of my personal favorite songs of his, “Phantom” details the struggles of the music industry alongside the nature of falling in love. All of Beatty’s tracks are marked by excellent lyricism, but the main attraction is his unique soulful voice. His vocals stun on the chorus, specifically the lines, “Cause it’s love, held with lonely hands/Kicked out of the band/Everything’s a sacrifice/Whether you’re cryin’ like a winner/Or clapping in the stands.” There is truly no way to describe the pure yearning in Beatty’s voice without giving it a listen yourself, so I absolutely recommend checking out this track or really any on his albums Sweet Fortune and Calico.

For me, music is always categorized, whether by season or mood, and the rising love for singer-songwriters during the fall and early winter is one of my favorite things to watch on social media. Even if you know all these songs by heart already, I hope this article served as inspiration for curating a vibe that befits both fall and winter. So put on the flannel, light that scented candles, and enjoy the last few days before the holidays take over with these tunes!