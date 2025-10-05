Man’s Best Friend, or a Woman’s Worst Enemy? — Sabrina Carpenter Album Review

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sabrina really fit the role of a true carpenter, getting to work constructing the dream home for her fans in her new album Man’s Best Friend. Known and loved for her witty metaphors and double meaning lyrics, Sabrina Carpenter has finally released her long awaited album — and the fans are eating it up — especially me.

Personally, different artists and songs can remind me or symbolize a specific era of my life. My entire Spotify is full of playlists from periods of time, with ultra specific songs that encapsulate the vibe and feelings of pivotal moments in my life. A long playlist sums up my senior year of high school, a collection of Fleetwood Mac and Coldplay. A problematic spring semester playlist consists of Lizzy McAlpine and Radiohead. Niche songs and lyrics compile moments and memories for me, and when I listen to it, I’m immediately brought back in time with my past self, reliving my old feelings and lived experiences.

Last fall semester specifically, I remember blasting Sabrina’s new album Short and Sweet, driving through campus. “Please, Please, Please” and “Busy Woman” kept me company on my drives through campus, living in my airpods, and slipping through the open windows of my car on my way to Starbucks for an iced apple crisp latte. Now, this semester, it’s the same way. We all have a new set of Sabrina songs to welcome in the fall season with.

The whole album itself captures a whimsical, Dolly Parton-esque country charm paired with a pop of Barbie fashion and Pink Lady vibe from Grease. The overall imagery and vibe of the album itself is satisfying and sexy, but are the lyrics too much? Is she pushing women back in time – criticizing feminism and becoming all women’s enemies one track at a time? In her song “House Tour”, she promises us her lyrics are not a metaphor, but “I just want you to come inside” sure sounds like a metaphor to me!

Sabrina is known for her silly quips and sensual lyrics that can leave some audience members uncomfortable or shocked. Her album cover alone resulted in some criticism from fans which Sabrina casually brushed off in an interview with Gayle King in CBS News. (Sabrina’s interview with CBS News) Sabrina says in the interview that the album cover is “perfect for what the album is all about.” She explains the album cover is about allowing yourself the humanity in making mistakes regarding control in relationships. She states that she is confident her true fans and supporters know her and her music, and can interpret a positive meaning from it. At the end of the day, Sabrina is an artist and a musician and it’s her artistic choice to perform and play into whatever role she sees fit for her music.

When men sing songs about how many “b*tches” they have, or describe the ways they will have sex with multiple women in one night does anyone ever bat an eye? It’s nothing new to see that toxic masculinity and misogyny are embedded into the very workings of the music industry: men are celebrated and women are criticized for singing about sex and sexual experiences. When men do it, it’s usually inspiring and acceptable – for women it’s “too much” or “too raunchy.” It’s always so important to be mindful of the double standard and simply appreciate music without passing too much judgment.

While her single “Manchild”, says quite the opposite of being submissive and sexy but instead attacks men and how tiring it can be to put up with them at times. Even if the lyrics are “too much”, I think the metaphors alone are something we can all admire. After all, when Madonna came out with “Like a Virgin” in 1984, the entire world was shocked. A woman being comfortable with her sexuality and singing about sex? How dare she? The truth is, no matter what her album cover was, it was gonna get criticized no matter what.

Currently, “Go Go Juice”, “Nobody’s Son” and “Man on Willpower” are on a constant loop for me. Each song is addictingly catchy but also makes me want to have a pajama party or something fun and Barbie coded. Not to mention each song on this album has such a phenomenal bridge. I sometimes rewind to the bridge specifically to scream it with all my heart. This comes as no surprise to those who know that Sabrina has a similar mentor and writing team as Taylor Swift, consisting of people like lyrical genius Jack Antonoff. You could say our poetic queen Taylor had to walk so our pop princess could run!

While we can admire Sabrina’s humor and comfortability with her sexual experiences, I specifically appreciate her song “We Almost Broke Up Again” because it is especially vulnerable and a little bit of an odd one out in her collection of upbeat melodies. It touches on the issue of feeling caught in a never ending cycle of a relationship, but not being able to leave. I think this is a song that is so applicable to any toxic situation, relationship or even friendship, where both people can see the toxicity, but for whatever reason, no one wants to admit it and leave. To me, this song is somehow the sister song of “We Don’t Talk About it” from Short and Sweet. The desire to ignore the issues and focus on love or lust instead of making the right choice, even if it’s the hard one.

No matter who you are, let Sabrina take you on the house tour of her new album, Man’s Best Friend, and deeply consider the double standards that accompany the judgments of music nowadays. Whether “Go Go Juice” fuels your pregame playlist, or you cry to “We Almost Broke Up Again” (like me) or scream sing “Manchild” after getting ragebaited by your high maintenance ex boyfriend, I hope you love the album as much as I do and find the beauty and humor in Sabrina’s song writing style.