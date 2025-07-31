Love Island USA: Summer of Green Flags or Red Alerts?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains major plot points from Season 7 of Love Island USA on Peacock. If you’re not caught up, grab your water bottle and favorite snacks, catch up on the show, and come back when you’re ready.

Every summer, viewers say they’re just going to watch the first episode. Just a little check-in. A harmless peek at the new Islanders. And yet, cut to three weeks later, the audience is fully invested in a man named Chris who sparked an international debate over pancakes. They tune in for the drama, but we stay for the moments of growth, connection, and real vulnerability. This season gave the viewers flickers of that: Chris learning to communicate, Chelly choosing grace over conflict, and Amaya walking away with her self-respect intact.

But those flickers were often few and far between. For every sweet gesture or honest apology, there were twice as many moments that made us question how these people date, or worse, how we’ve been conditioned to date. The emotional avoidance, clout-chasing connections, and inconsistent accountability weren’t just frustrating; they were eerily familiar. Watching it all play out on screen didn’t just entertain; it mirrored the mixed signals and emotional whiplash of real life, especially in college culture where “situationships” have become the norm.

Welcome back to Love Island USA, where the sun’s hot, the drama’s hotter, and somehow there are lessons about relationships in between all the kissing challenges.

This season didn’t just deliver the usual chaos…it gave us vulnerability, betrayals, and unexpected connections. But mixed in with the mess were genuine moments of growth, girl power, and a few rare, but beautiful, green flags that reminded us what real connection can look like, even in an open setting with cameras in every corner.

So what’s the final verdict: is this summer giving healthy relationships or emotional rollercoasters with no seatbelt? Let’s break it down.

Green flags that gave us a “Yas, girl!” summer

Love Island is known for its jaw-dropping twists, shocking betrayals, and enough slow-motion makeout shots to last a lifetime. But in the middle of all the chaos, this season offered something not always expected from reality TV: a few genuinely good people doing emotionally intelligent things, on camera, no less.

We’re talking about clear communication, self-respect, healthy boundaries, and actual emotional growth. In a villa where mixed signals and passive aggression are usually the default, watching contestants lead with honesty and empathy felt… kind of revolutionary?

Shocking, right? Let’s talk about the unexpected but deserved green flags:

Huda’s honesty (even when it was messy)

In my opinion, yes, she was dramatic. Yes, she said exactly what she was feeling at all times. But honestly? That’s kind of a flex. Huda never sugarcoated anything, and while it sometimes came out as intensity, it was also real. She never played it cool to seem chill, and she owned that.

In a world where women are constantly told to tone it down, Huda gave us a reminder: saying how you feel, when you feel it, is powerful. Vulnerability? Green flag. Not emotionally shutting down to “win” a game? Double green flag.

College takeaway: Saying “this hurt my feelings” in real time is harder than it looks—and way more admirable than pretending you’re fine.

Amaya’s self-respect

Amaya was incredibly observant, emotionally mature, and the kind of best friend anyone wants in their lives. And while that didn’t always make for screen time, it made her stand out. She didn’t force connections, didn’t chase guys who were distracted and didn’t sell herself out for drama.

When she was overlooked – and we’ll cover this later – she handled it with grace. There were no messy speeches, no bitterness, just a clear understanding of her worth. That’s emotional security most people don’t have in their twenties, let alone while mic’d up 24/7 in a bikini.

Green flag alert: Knowing when to step back instead of forcing a vibe? Iconic behavior.

Chelly’s damage control

It’s easy to get defensive in the Love Island villa, especially when tensions are high and emotions are louder than a dramatic recoupling. But Chelly delivered a refreshing reminder this season: not every disagreement needs to turn into a blow-up.

After a wave of drama involving Huda kissing Ace during a challenge, Chelly found herself in a disagreement with Huda’s values regarding “girl code”. But instead of escalating the situation or rushing towards an angry path, Chelly stepped back. That clear communication allowed Huda to give Chelly space to feel her feelings without pressuring her for a conversation she wasn’t ready to have.

And when they did talk, Chelly led with grace and clarity. She didn’t minimize her emotions, deflect blame, or back down on her opinion. She simply explained her side, acknowledged how things might’ve come across, and most importantly, listened, which ultimately led to the rekindling of their friendship.

Green flag alert: Waiting until someone’s calm before trying to resolve tension – that’s not passive, that’s emotionally strategic.

In a space where overreactions often get rewarded and yelling wins airtime, Chelly showed a different kind of strength: self-control, timing, and empathy. She didn’t play victim or villain. She just communicated with intention.

College takeaway: Not every fire needs to be put out immediately. Sometimes, letting things cool down first is the kindest move of all.

Amaya & Bryan’s respectful partnership

While many couples fell into toxic dynamics this season, Amaya and Bryan stood out as the winners for a reason. After being crowned at the finale, they made the unsurprising and ultra-sweet decision to split the $100,000 prize equally…no drama, no power plays, just mutual respect and fairness. In a show that thrives on competition and one-upmanship, they offered us a refreshing blueprint for partnership: shared success. After the finale, the couple shared their plans in interviews that further underscored their integrity: Amaya said she wanted to donate part of her portion to a community charity or a Thanksgiving food drive, while Bryan shared his intention to invest and also contribute to mental health awareness programs for kids, fueled by his past struggles.

In a show where contestants can prioritize competition over connection, their decision to share the prize and give back felt like a breath of fresh air.

Even off-camera, they carried that respect into the villa. Amaya — with her quiet confidence and thoughtful boundaries — meshed beautifully with Bryan’s grounded and supportive energy. Their dynamic felt like a real relationship, not a reality show storyline. And that choice to share the winnings? Pure green flag energy.

College takeaway: True partnership means celebrating each other’s wins. Yes, even when winning the final prize.

Chris’s communication: The pancake redemption arc

Let’s be real: the pancake drama has haunted Huda and her Love Island journey. But when she and Chris found themselves in a flapjack-fueled spitfire argument, it led to one of the most surprising green flag moments of the season.

After coupling up post Casa Amor, Huda and Chris’s chemistry was undeniable, but so were their challenges. Huda’s emotional transparency resurfaced, particularly during a tense moment when Chris gave a flower to Chelley and unevenly distributed pancakes during breakfast. Where her previous partner Jeremiah had responded to similar conflict with deflection, minimal effort, and some slightly undercooked batter, Chris took a completely different approach.

Instead of brushing off Huda’s concerns or turning them into an argument, Chris did what many yearning women would claim is unthinkable: he asked what was wrong, listened without getting defensive, and apologized. He calmly acknowledged her feelings, admitted he should have treated both women equally, and committed to doing better; no guilt-tripping, no gaslighting, no drama. Just a straightforward, emotionally mature response.

Green flag alert: A man who asks how to fix it instead of pretending nothing’s wrong? Love that.

Their resolution didn’t just smooth things over; it deepened their connection. Even Chris’s family reportedly enjoyed Huda when they met her, showing that his emotional openness wasn’t just performative; it extended to real-world dynamics too.

College takeaway: It’s not about avoiding conflict — it’s about how you handle it. And Chris handled it right.

Red alerts that had us yelling at the screen

As much as Love Island gives us swoon-worthy moments, it’s still a reality show — and reality isn’t always pretty. This season delivered some serious red flag energy, from bare-minimum behavior disguised as effort to straight-up emotional manipulation. And while we love a dramatic recoupling or an unexpected bombshell, there were times we found ourselves asking:

“Is this man serious right now?”

Whether it was ignoring boundaries, dodging accountability, or making loyalty look optional, the villa served more than a few walking red flags this summer. Let’s talk about the ones that clicked immediately and the ones that unfolded in slow motion.

Emotional exclusion: the Amaya situation

Amaya walked into the villa as one of the most emotionally grounded Islanders and quickly got sidelined. Despite her positive energy, thoughtful presence, and clear interest in making genuine connections, she was repeatedly left out of romantic and social dynamics.

What stung the most was how quickly the group formed cliques, subtly pushing Amaya into a background role. Whether it was intentional or just lazy casting chemistry, the outcome was the same: watching a woman with real emotional maturity get ignored while louder, messier contestants thrived.

Red flag level: When the mature girl in your friend group gets labeled “boring” because she doesn’t cause drama.

Casting chaos: When production became the real villain

Every season of Love Island has its fair share of drama, but Season 7 reminded us that sometimes, the biggest red flags aren’t in the villa—they’re behind the camera.

Early in the season, Islander Yulissa stirred major backlash when fans uncovered troubling online behavior: racially insensitive posts about a past podcast (https://decider.com/2025/06/09/love-island-usa-yulissa-escobar-weak-apology Viewers sounded the alarm, calling out the show’s producers for platforming people whose values directly contradicted Love Island’s supposed message of inclusion. In a rare move, she was immediately removed from the villa.

Partway through Season 7, fans were hit with news: Cierra Ortega was abruptly booted from the villa, officially announced on the July 6 episode for a vague “personal situation.” She became the second cast member of season seven to be removed from the villa.

Soon, the truth emerged: old Instagram posts resurfaced showing Cierra using a racial slur against the Asian community, leading to widespread outrage and a petition to have her removed.

In a People interview, according to Cierra, production abruptly pulled her for a “producer chat,” where they informed her the posts didn’t align with the network’s values, and she had to leave the villa immediately.

In her public response days later, Cierra issued what she called an “accountability video,” admitting she was ignorant of the harmful nature of the term, but emphasized that “intent does not excuse ignorance.” She agreed with the show’s decision, called for respectful discussion, and condemned the harassment her family received.

Even Yulissa, who had already exited under controversy, took to social media and called out the decision to boot Cierra, highlighting what many fans already felt: the producers weren’t listening to the audience, or prioritizing real connection, and they were chasing chaos. Others argued that the production team was not very careful while doing their background checks during the Love Island 2025 casting decision.

The final verdict

Season 7 of Love Island USA gave us everything: girl-code drama, emotional crashouts, surprise exits, and production mishaps. But beyond the bombshells and betrayal, this season raised a bigger question: What are viewers looking for when they watch the reality show that is Love Island USA?

We tune in for the drama, but we stay for the moments of growth, connection, and real vulnerability. This season gave flickers of that: Chris learning to communicate, Chelly choosing grace over conflict, and Amaya walking away with her self-respect intact.

For college women watching at home, it’s a reminder that real love doesn’t look like love bombing and emotional avoidance wrapped in designer swimwear – it looks like accountability. It looks like boundaries. It looks like choosing the person who sees you clearly, even after the cameras stop rolling.

So was this season a Summer of Green Flags or a Season of Red Alerts? Honestly, a bit of both. But if you’re leaving this season knowing what you don’t want in a relationship, I’d call that a win.