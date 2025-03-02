Lindsey Peters on Her Super Bowl Journey—And That Viral Mahomes Question

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter.

For Lindsey Peters, a senior Television & Digital Media Production major, attending the Super Bowl wasn’t about witnessing the spectacle of the big game. This incredible opportunity was about stepping out of her comfort zone and finding her voice as a reporter. And trust me – this story is one you’ll want to hear.

The Moment She Didn’t Expect

It all started when Lindsey got invited to cover Super Bowl LIX through Ithaca College.

“Honestly, I thought it was a mistake,” she laughed when we spoke on February 22, “I’m not in sports; why would they want me there?”

But once she realized it was for Radio Row and not sports coverage, it all clicked, “I feel like this was a major opportunity, and it was just unreal.”

Radio Row is the heart of the Super Bowl media frenzy. Radio stations, podcasters, and other media outlets set up temporary broadcast stations to interview athletes, celebrities, and key figures related to the event. ICTV and WICB were invited to set up stations, and six Ithaca College students were selected for the trip to New Orleans.

With the invite came a mix of excitement and pressure. After all, Lindsey was the only woman in the group covering the event. “I knew people were probably expecting me to do more, if not better,” she explains.

But rather than shrink from the pressure, Lindsey leaned into it – fully embracing the moment, perks and all. “I even got my own hotel room,” she joked. It was a small win, but one that made the experience even more unforgettable.

Despite all her accomplishments, it’s easy to see why Lindsey struggled with imposter syndrome. This feeling of self-doubt makes even the most qualified individuals question their abilities, often believing they don’t deserve their success. It’s especially common among women entering male-dominated fields, where the pressure to prove oneself can feel overwhelming.

For Lindsey, stepping into the Super Bowl media circuit meant standing alongside seasoned sports journalists, many of whom had been covering events like this for years. But beyond that, she was also the only woman Ithaca College sent to cover the event. While she was undeniably qualified – having worked as an ICTV “Newswatch” Anchor, a Sideline Social Media Host for “Bombers Live!” and an intern at WSYR and WKTV – she couldn’t help but wonder: Was I chosen because I earned this or because they needed a woman to meet a diversity quota?”

“I was like, ‘Why would anyone want to talk to me? Am I even qualified for this?’” she admits. “But the more I leaned into it and acted confident, the more I realized I was qualified. It was just a matter of showing up and doing the work.”

And showing up, she did.

The Surprise That Went Viral

Lindsey didn’t hold back regarding the media opportunities, especially when asking the questions no one else thought to ask. Take this moment, for example: “I was planning on asking all these players which celebrity they’d want to see them play in the big game, just to spice things up a bit. It was going to be a fun, quirky reel,” she explains.

But when she asked Patrick Mahomes – yes, the one and only Patrick Mahomes – who he’d want to see him play in the Super Bowl, his response threw her for a loop. “He didn’t hesitate – Taylor Swift,” she says, barely containing her shock. “I didn’t expect him to say that, but it was perfect. So I had to follow up, like, ‘Other than Taylor Swift? Would there be another?’ And he was like, ‘No, Taylor Swift’s the best.’”

What followed was a jaw-dropping moment she never saw coming.

That night, back in her hotel room, Lindsay received a text from her colleague, Bryan Manchester. He’d seen a clip of Lindsay’s interview blow up on social media via People magazine. “I was like, ‘Wait, is this real? People magazine? What?’” she recalls. “I was so shocked that my little question turned into something people were actually talking about.”

Soon enough, the clip was everywhere, and Lindsey was texting her parents, thrilled by the whirlwind. “I was like, ‘This is crazy. This is the biggest thing to happen on this trip.’ I thought it would be the highlight, and honestly, I could’ve gone home then and felt accomplished.”

Creating Impactful Media

While Lindsey was in the thick of Radio Row, she didn’t just stop at her viral moment with Patrick Mahomes. She also used the experience to showcase her media skills and create content for ICTV that would leave an impression on viewers back home. Between interviews, she worked on crafting media packages focused on counterfeit merchandise, the halftime performance, and increased security measures.

But the content wasn’t just about the game – it was also about the stars. During her time at the event, Lindsey spoke to some big names, including Michael Strahan. A moment she’ll never forget, as she’d been watching Strahan with her parents since she was a child. “Meeting him was surreal,” she reflects. “I remember watching him on TV with my family growing up, and it was really cool to be able to interview him.” Having a conversation with someone who had inspired her for so long added another layer to this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

And it wasn’t just sports figures who were on Lindsey’s radar. She also got to chat with Joey Grazadei, The Bachelor star. “He was so down-to-earth and easy to talk to,” she recalls. “It was a fun, unexpected interaction, and it reminded me that you never know what’s going to happen when you’re out there.”

Lindsey’s Takeaways

Throughout her time at Radio Row, Lindsey had the opportunity to connect with numerous alumni from Ithaca College who were already established in the field. Their advice? Keep working, always push yourself, and remember that connections are everything. “Personality is everything,” she said, echoing the wisdom of those who have paved the way. “Being kind is huge – especially in this industry. People remember the kind ones. You’ll never get far if you’re not someone people enjoy working with.”

One piece of advice that really stuck with her was about work ethic. “If you do one project and say ‘Okay, I’m done,’ that’s not going to cut it,” she laughed. “You have to show you’re willing to do more, go the extra mile. It gets noticed. People want to see that you’re not lazy and willing to put in the work.”

Lindsey’s experience at such a high-pressure event like the Super Bowl proves she can handle the toughest challenges. “It helps my reel, and it’ll help employers see that if I can handle big events, working at a local news station won’t seem so crazy.”

Looking to the Future

Looking ahead, Lindsey’s dream is clear – she wants to cover the Oscars. “I’ve been watching it since I was little, every year,” she admitted. “I love acting, I love the way movies are put together, and interviewing actors and actresses – that would be a dream.”

With her drive, hard work, and passion for the industry, it’s clear that Lindsey is on the path to making that dream a reality. Whether it’s covering high-profile events or diving into journalism, she’s just getting started.