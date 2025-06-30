It’s Giving Culture – Everyday Slang We Owe to Drag

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you ever complimented someone by saying, “You’re slaying right now?” Or nudged a friend with a dramatic “Spill the tea!” when gossip’s in the air? Odds are, you’ve borrowed more from drag culture than you realized. From TikTok captions to viral memes to casual group chats, some of the most popular Gen Z slang is rooted in a community that has long used language as both a means of survival and self-expression.

Drag culture, especially as shaped by Black and Latinx queer communities, has gifted us a lexicon that’s fabulous, sharp, and layered. But where did these phrases come from, and what do they really mean? Let’s break it down.

A Brief History of Drag Slang

To understand the origin of this language, we need to rewind to the underground ballroom scene of 1980s New York City. Predominantly Black and Latinx queer communities created spaces where they could safely express their identities through fashion, dance, performance and yes, language.

The 1990 documentary Paris is Burning gave many people their first glimpse into this world. Phrases like “shade,” “read,” and “realness” appeared as more than trendy quips, instead part of a rich subcultural language. Ballroom legends like Pepper LaBeija, Dorian Corey, Willi Ninja, and Venus Xtravaganza were cultural architects whose expressions dominate today’s digital spaces.

Over time, shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race and the rise of social media popularized this slang far beyond the queer clubs and houses where it began. While visibility has grown, it’s important to remember where and who this language came from.

6 Slang Terms that Originated from Drag Culture

Slay

Meaning: To dominate, to look flawless, to absolutely kill it.

Example: “OMG you slayed that presentation.”

Origin: Used in ball culture to praise someone’s performance, look or attitude. More than approval – it’s a celebration.

Serve / Serving

Meaning: To deliver a look or attitude fiercely or flawlessly

Example: “She’s serving Met Gala realness.”

Origin: Stems from fashion runway and drag performance. To “serve” is to embody a vibe with confidence and precision.

It’s Giving…

Meaning: A phrase used to compare or describe a vibe, often followed by something iconic or humorous.

Example: “It’s giving CEO. It’s giving villain era.”

Origin: Evolved from drag and ballroom descriptors like “giving face” or “giving body,” used to describe someone’s presence or look.

Spill the Tea

Meaning: To tell the truth or share the gossip

Example: “Girl, spill the tea. What happened last night?”

Origin: “Tea” originally meant “truth” in queer Black vernacular and was often used in casual, candid conversation.

Read

Meaning: To criticize or call someone out with flair and often humor.

Example: “He read her for that outfit.”

Origin: As Dorian Corey said, “To read is to insult someone. But in a good way.” Reads often highlight truths others are too polite (or scared) to say aloud.

Shade

Meaning: A subtle, often clever insult or jab.

Example: “Not her showing up late again … the shade.”

Origin: Made famous by Dorian Corey in Paris is Burning, “shade” is not over aggression, it’s reading someone to filth without ever raising your voice.

Why It Matters

It’s easy to throw around phrases like “slay” or “it’s giving” without knowing where they come from. But language is history, and this one tells a story of resilience, creativity, and community. These words weren’t invented for likes or reposts; they were forged in spaces that centered queer people of color, often in the face of violence, poverty and exclusion.

As these terms go mainstream, it’s important not to forget their roots. Honoring this legacy means more than just using the slang; it means recognizing and uplifting the queer and BIPOC communities that birted it. It means watching Paris is Burning, following modern drag artists beyond TV fame, and giving credit where it’s due.

Language evolves, and drag slang has proven time and time again that it’s ahead of the curve. So the next time you say someone’s “serving” or ask for the “tea,” take a second to appreciate the culture that made that moment possible.