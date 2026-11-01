Ithaca’s Football: The Highway to Cortaca

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The road to Cortaca is heating up, and the Bombers are making sure they stay in the driver’s seat. Ithaca College’s Football team is finishing the season on a high note after a strong 35-14 win over Union College on Oct. 24 at Frank Bailey Field. With the win, Ithaca improves to 6-1 overall and remains undefeated at 5-0 in the Liberty League, securing the top spot in the conference

The Bombers extended their winning streak to six games which has kept them undefeated in the Liberty League play as it looks to the final stretch of the regular season for this team.

Ithaca entered the matchup looking to maintain the status of the top of the Liberty League standings. After a strong competitive first half against the Garnet Chargers, the Bombers pulled away in the fourth quarter, scoring fourteen unanswered points to secure the road victory.

The Bombers opened the scoring when quarterback Michael Reed connected with Colin Schumm for a 14-yard touchdown pass. Union responded to this play with a touchdown and a successful two-point conversion, taking an 8-7 lead late into the first quarter.

Ithaca regained control in the second quarter when running back Chris Scully scored on a three-yard rushing touchdown. After Union tied the game at 14-14, Reed ran for a 12-yard touchdown with just twenty seconds remaining on the clock before halftime, giving the Bombers a 21-14 advantage.

Both the Bombers and the Garnet Chargers went scoreless in the third quarter as the defense for the teams battled for control of the ball. The Bombers broke through in the fourth, with Reed connecting with Antwan Harvey’s 33-yard touchdown pass. Scully added another rushing touchdown late in the game, scoring from eight yards out to secure the 35-14 victory for the Bombers.

The Bombers’ Chris Scully finished with 93 rushing yards on twenty carries and two touchdowns. And Michael Reed contributed 178 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and a rushing score. Harvey’s fourth-quarter touchdown reception helped extend Ithaca’s lead and put the game further out of the Chargers’ reach.

The Bombers’ defensive plays also made a huge impact on this most recent win. Ithaca held Union scoreless in the second-half, limited the Garrett Chargers to 68 rushing yards and forced three turnovers. Henry Takacs recorded an interpretation late in the game, preventing Union from mounting a comeback.

Despite recording fewer total yards than the Union, Ithaca capitalized on key opportunities in their plays. Union finished with 400 total yards compared with Ithaca’s 317, but 11 penalties for 122 yards and multiple turnovers proved costly for the Garnet Chargers.

With Ithaca keeping their six consecutive victories, the Bombers have positioned itself for a strong finish to the regular season. Remaining undefeated in conference play puts the Bombers in a promising position as they continue their pursuit of the Liberty League title.

The Bombers will continue this drive by traveling to Buffalo State on Oct. 21 for a 3 p.m. kickoff, before returning home to face Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute on Nov. 7. Ithaca will then head to Yankee Stadium on Nov. 14 to face SUNY Cortland in the annual 67th Cortaca Jug Game.

As the football season begins to wind down, every game the Bombers play brings them closer to one of its most anticipated games of their season. The Bombers have shown they can respond under pressure with their plays and finishing strong on both sides of the football. With the Liberty League conference record still staying strong, it looks like Ithaca will keep their momentum rolling as the highway to Cortaca continues.