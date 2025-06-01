Ithaca College Cheerleading Coed Small Group: A Journey to Daytona and Nationals Finish

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Bomber Cheerleaders went – fought – and won!

The sun, sand, and sea of Daytona Beach, FL aren’t just known for their beauty, they’re known for hosting one of the most prestigious college cheerleading competitions in the country. This year, Ithaca College Cheerleading’s Coed Small Group made history by competing at NCA College Nationals.

Original photo by Nina Mananu

Building the Dream

The road to Daytona wasn’t always pretty. It was exhausting, chaotic, and filled with moments where we doubted ourselves. There were late nights under flickering gym lights, aching muscles, and so many routine changes we lost track. But underneath it all was something stronger, a team quietly believing in ourselves and each other, even when it was hard.

As a Division III Coed Small Group, we knew we’d be up against teams with years of national experience, powerhouse programs with more resources and bigger names. Honestly, it was intimidating. Most of us had never stepped onto a stage like this. We were learning in real time, how to hit sharper, cheer louder, and lean on the people next to us when it got tough. Every missed stunt, every fumbled count, and every rough practice was a lesson in resilience.

Our coach, Kathrine, was endlessly supportive and kind, always cheering us on and believing in our potential. If anything, she cared so deeply that her critiques were often wrapped in kindness. In those moments, leadership came from inside the team. Kristen Yezzi kept spirits high when practices dragged, cracking jokes and reminding us why we loved this sport. Emily Salmond was calm in the chaos, quietly offering tips that genuinely made a difference, like fixing my round-off by turning my hands forward instead of the weird, water-contortion angle they were in. Grace Reilly and Chloe Saltzberg patiently taught me to backspot, giving me the confidence to own it instead of feeling tossed around. Aurianna’s courage still amazes me. Watching her step up as a flyer, pushing past fear, and absolutely soaring was one of the highlights of the season. Madi Mckeon, our President, brought unshakeable confidence to the mat, always walking into practice with a new connection and a drive, while Aria Mix’s intense focus and dedication set the tone for the whole team. Everyone surrounding me filled each and every moment with love and laughs.

Original photo by Nina Mananu

Daytona: Where Dreams Meet Reality

When we arrived in Daytona, it finally hit us. The Bandshell, the ocean crashing behind the stage, the sea of teams stretching down the beach, it felt surreal. We stood shoulder-to-shoulder with athletes we’d only watched on Netflix or admired from afar. The air was electric, thick with anticipation and adrenaline.

Backstage before prelims, nerves buzzed in the air. People fiddled with their bows, adjusted shoes, checked hair, and whispered words of encouragement. Conversations were low, shaky, and honest. “We’ve got this,” “It’s just another run,” “No matter what happens, I’m proud of you.” When we locked hands walking onto the floor, it wasn’t perfect confidence, it was a quiet, unspoken pact: no matter what, we were in this together.

There were moments of doubt. My stomach flipped as we waited for our music to start. We wondered if we were ready. Would the stunts hit? Would the music fritz like it had during practice? Would we remember to breathe? But there was no turning back, only forward, together.

When the music hit, so did we. Not perfect, but with more heart than I’ve ever felt on a mat. Every mistake was met with determination. Every count was louder because we meant it. Every stunt felt like a battle worth fighting for.

Finals Day

Finals felt different. The nerves were heavier, but so was our unity. We weren’t just teammates by then — we were a family. Our pep talks shifted from “We can do this” to “Let’s leave everything we’ve got out there.” And we did.

That final performance might not have been flawless, but it was fearless. We stepped onto the mat knowing it would be the last time we hit this routine together. The last time we’d hear that music, count those counts, and chase this dream. And it was ours.

Why It Matters

And then there were awards. Sitting in that enormous crowd, surrounded by some of the most famous, fearless teams in the country it was electric. So many amazing programs were sitting feet away. The arena pulsed with chants, music, cheers, and glitter. Lights bounced off uniforms. Bows sparkled under the spotlights. It felt like the center of the world.

In that moment, it didn’t matter where we placed. Being there, in those uniforms, with our people, shoulder to shoulder with programs we had admired for years, it was exhilarating. I realized we’d already won something bigger than any medal: we were here, in Florida, together.

This season wasn’t about medals or scores. It was about finding ourselves in the hardest moments, building unbreakable trust in the people beside us, and proving that even in Division III, heart matters. We made IC Cheer history, but more than that, we built a family. Forged through sweat, frustration, quiet pep talks, last-minute changes, and unforgettable, hand-in-hand walks to the mat.

And honestly, we’re just getting started.

Original photo by Nina Mananu

I’ll remember the walks to the mat more than any stunt sequence. The way we held hands, clinging to each other, laughing through the nerves, crying, whispering “we’ve got this” even if our voices shook. The doubt was there, would the music fritz again? Would we hit that stunt? Would my brain remember what my body was supposed to do? But somehow, together, we found a way.

What I’m proudest of isn’t a score sheet. It’s those friendships. The inside jokes. The moments where we stayed after practice to teach each other new skills. The quiet pep talks. The way we built something out of chaos and inexperience and turned it into a family. That’s what I always remember when I think of rejoining.

We made IC Cheer history. Not because of where we placed, but because we showed up for each other, in every painful, exhilarating, unforgettable moment. And those friendships, that bond, is the part I’ll carry with me long after the music stops.

Go Bombers 💙🤍