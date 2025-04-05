How BookTok is Reshaping the Publishing World

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter.

A few years ago, if you walked into a bookstore and asked where to find the most popular books, the employee would probably point you toward the New York Times bestseller list or staff recommendations. Now, all they need to do is direct you to the “Trending on BookTok” table.

TikTok’s book-loving community, known as BookTok, has completely transformed the publishing industry, taking books from the depths of obscurity and turning them into bestsellers overnight. What started as a niche group of readers sharing their favorite books has become a massive cultural force, proving that social media is now one of the most powerful tools for shaping what people read, purchase and talk about.

Reading Is Cool Again

There was a time when reading for fun was considered more of a solitary niche hobby, but BookTok has changed that. Now, reading is social – something to be shared, discussed and obsessed over. The platform has made books more engaging by encouraging readers to post raw, emotional reactions to plot twists, curate aesthetically pleasing bookshelves and talk about their latest literary obsessions.

One of the biggest draws of BookTok is its ability to tap into emotions. There’s something uniquely compelling about watching someone sob over a heartbreaking ending or dramatically reenact a scene from their favorite novel. This emotional connection has created an entirely new way to engage with books, one that feels personal and immersive. Readers don’t just recommend books to other people – they foster a sense of urgency to read them.

Turning Old Books Into Bestsellers

In the past, book sales were largely driven by new releases, with older books typically fading into the background after their initial hype died down. But BookTokhas changed the rules, proving that any book – regardless of when it was published – can find new life if the right people talk about it.

Take “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, for example. First published in 2011, the book saw a massive resurgence in sales nearly a decade later because TikTok users couldn’t stop talking about its devastatingly emotional storyline.

The same thing happened with “They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera, a book that skyrocketed to the top of bestseller lists nearly four years after its release thanks to a viral BookTok trend.

Perhaps the biggest success story is Colleen Hoover, whose books, especially “It Ends With Us,” have dominated sales charts purely because of BookTok. Hoover, who had been writing for years, saw her popularity explode when readers began sharing videos about her emotionally intense romance novels. In 2022 alone, she sold over 14.3 million books, making her one of the best-selling authors in the world.

Giving Indie Authors a Chance to Shine

One of the most exciting things about BookTok has been how it has helped self-published and indie authors gain visibility in an industry that has historically been difficult to break into. Writers who may have struggled to get a traditional publishing deal now have a direct path to success – all they need is for their book to go viral.

Authors like Olivie Blake (“The Atlas Six”) and Ana Huang (“Twisted Love”) started as indie writers, but their popularity on BookTok helped them land major publishing deals. Even books that would typically be considered “too niche” for traditional publishing have found massive audiences, thanks to viral recommendations.

The reason? BookTok readers love supporting independent authors and discovering hidden gems. The platform has revolutionized the publishing industry, proving that a book doesn’t need a big publisher to become a bestseller. If the story is compelling enough, TikTok will do the marketing for you.

How Publishers Are Changing Their Marketing Strategies

With BookTok influencing book sales in ways that traditional marketing campaigns could never predict, publishers have completely shifted how they promote books. Instead of relying solely on traditional advertising, they’re investing heavily in influencer partnerships, social media campaigns and viral trends.

Many publishing companies will now send early copies of books to BookTokinfluencers, hoping their reactions will generate buzz. Some have even signed authors based on their TikTok following, recognizing that social media engagement can translate directly into sales.

Even bookstores are in on the trend. Walk into any Barnes & Noble and you’ll likely find a dedicated “BookTok” section filled with titles that have gained popularity online. This level of mainstream recognition shows just how much influence the platform has over the industry.

From TikTok to Hollywood: The Rise of Book Adaptations

With books gaining massive audiences through BookTok, it’s no surprise that Hollywood has started paying attention. Many studios now actively look at TikTok trends when deciding which books to adapt into TV shows and movies.

Recent examples include:

With so many BookTok-approved books making their way to the screen, it’s clear that the entertainment industry is taking TikTok’s influence seriously. Studios know that if a book is popular on TikTok, it already has a built-in fan base – making it a safer bet for adaptations.

The Future of BookTok

BookTok isn’t just a passing trend – it’s reshaping the entire book industry in ways no one could have predicted. Readers now have more power than ever, authors can find success outside traditional publishing routes, and books sell at rates that haven’t been seen in years.

The best part? Anyone can be a part of it. Whether you’re an aspiring writer hoping for your big break or just looking for your next favorite read, BookTok proves that social media can bring people together through a shared love of stories.

So the next time you’re looking for a book recommendation, you might not need to check the bestseller list – just open TikTok.