This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Crazy Rich Asians created monumental shockwaves when it was released in 2018, grossing 239.3 million worldwide with a budget of 30 million and bringing audiences an all Asian cast in a Hollywood film for the first time in 25 years. Adapted from the bestselling novel by Kevin Kwan, the film tells something of a modern Cinderella story with deep regard for the Asian-American experience as well as the Asian diaspora as a whole. We follow born-and-raised New Yorker Rachel Chu as she accompanies her longtime boyfriend to his cousin’s wedding in Singapore. She arrives to discover that her boyfriend, Nick Young, is heir to an extremely wealthy family, and his mother has impossibly high standards for him and his relationships. Her distaste for Rachel’s middle class American upbringing raises tensions between them, and sparks conversations among the whole family on a glittering wedding weekend. Eventually, Rachel and Nick’s love prevails, and the film features stunning portrayals of a modern-classic love story against a lush backdrop of Singapore’s sprawling landscapes and mansions.

Eight years since the film’s initial release, the beloved characters from this hit romcom will return in an eight episode HBO series. Filming is set to begin in 2027 for this highly anticipated sequel. Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Ronny Chieng, and Michelle Yeoh will reprise their roles from the film as series regulars, much to the excitement of fans. Returning creatives from the 2018 film such as Adele Lim, Jon M. Chu, and Kevin Kwan have shared eagerness to break into the TV realm as opposed to making another film, in order to spend even more time with these characters. Sequels and reboots can at times be met with mixed feelings. Fans have expectations; they feel the sequel happens too quickly, not quickly enough, the creators change too much of the story, not enough, etc. Crazy Rich Asians may have struck sequel gold with the intentionality behind this announcement and their plan going forward.

Rather than releasing a rushed sequel within a year or two of the original hit, or waiting decades to appeal to an entirely new generation with a reboot, the Crazy Rich Asians team have found a sweet spot just under a decade since the release of the film. Rather than cashing in on their success hastily, they’ve allowed their credit to build and given fans room to miss the characters. This, of course, faces them with the omnipresent challenge of living up to fan expectations after all this time. However, the return to the project of such prominent stars – notably Michelle Yeoh, who has since won the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in Everything, Everywhere, All At Once – bodes well for the sequel. Thanks to the extensive success of her and the rest of the cast, there are new fanbases to engage with and attract, in addition to fans of the film and existing book trilogy. Fans hope that upcoming sequels will also explore untold stories from the book trilogy, like looking into the love stories of supporting characters Astrid and Charlie. For now, it’s unclear whether or not the series will be following the plot trajectory of the books, since for now only certain members of the original cast are reported to be reprising their roles.

This announcement also aligns with the path that HBO Max seems to be taking as of late. The upcoming release of the Harry Potter TV series, as well as the announcement for a Girls reboot suggests that HBO Max is looking to work with existing IP and reintroduce fans to it in ways they haven’t seen before. This path is becoming more and more common, especially in the age of streaming, as the lines between film and television blur. With a padded budget, studios can make a season of eight hour long binge-worthy episodes, rather than just one movie. There’s more money to be spent and hopefully more money to be made when working with this format, especially when working with an existing fanbase to capitalize on.

The announcement for the Crazy Rich Asians sequel TV show has given fans of the books, film, and romcom genre much to look forward to!