Halloween Without the Scream: A Comprehensive List of Non-Horror Movies To Add to Your Watchlist This Spooky Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me, you understand the stomach drop feeling when your friend suggests a horror film for movie night… It’s hard to be a lover of Halloween but simultaneously a hater of anything gory and gross.

While it can be fun to just suck it up and frantically research your suggested watch on Does the Dog Die, there are ways to enjoy the spooky season without suffering nightmares! In honor of HerCampus’ spooky movie night, I’ve decided to compile a list of my favorite Halloween-y movies for non-horror fans!

Hocus Pocus

It goes without saying that Hocus Pocus is a classic! This movie set in Salem, Massachusetts, follows protagonist Max after he accidentally resurrects a group of witches called the Sanderson Sisters. Dedicated to preserving their youth, Winnie, Mary, and Sarah are awakened with a desire to suck a child’s soul. Hijinks ensue as Max along with his sister Dani and his crush Allison steal their spellbook, provoking a Halloween night they will never forget! Packing more laughs than scares, this is the perfect movie to watch with a group of friends and some sweet treats!

Where to Watch: Disney Plus

2. Ghostbusters

This famous 80’s movie is another watch with a sillier vibe. Inspired by their own paranormal experiences, best friends Ray, Peter, and Egon form their own ghost-hunting agency to combat poltergeists as well as non-believers. Along with ghosts, they also encounter the wrath of a demigod named Zuul and even a cult! This is another super fun watch for friends or even family who likely grew up with this movie! This is up there on my Dad’s list of favorite movies, so it always brings me back to family movie nights.

Where to watch: Peacock, Amazon Prime

3. Hubie Halloween

This is one of my personal favorite non-scary scary movies and watching it has become a tradition for my family around Halloween. Starring a bunch of your favorite celebs, Adam Sandler leads the cast as Hubie, an awkward young man who loves his community and Halloween. The whole town sees Hubie as a loser, but will that change when he saves them from a potential killer on Halloween night? Filled with some more jumpscare adjacent moments but plenty of laughs, this is a cute watch for the week leading up to Halloween!

Where to Watch: Netflix

4. The Twilight Series

While it may not be the first film you think of when someone says Halloween, Twilight is a perfect mix of spooky and spicy! Follow small-town girl Bella Swan and her vampire boyfriend Edward as they encounter all kinds of mythical creatures. With very minimal scare factor scenes, this is a perfect movie who wants the creatures that come along with a scary movie in a less frightening environment.

Where to Watch: Hulu, Disney Plus

5. American Psycho

If you enjoy the psychological aspect of a horror but not the gore, American Psycho is a perfect movie for you! Set on Wall Street, Patrick Bateman is a corporate employee who is desperate to prove himself as the best and eliminate anyone he believes to be in his way. This movie is a satire of how toxic masculinity can corrupt a person, so many of the scenes – even the kill scenes – are way funnier than you’d expect. This is an amazing movie to watch with a group of friends at a sleepover with a bowl of candy nearby (trust me, I did this last Halloween)

Where to Watch: Peacock, Amazon Prime

6. Little Shop of Horrors

Before it was a Broadway musical starring the likes of Milo Manhiem, Liz Gillies, and Jeremy Jordan, Little Shop was a movie! Upon the discovery of a mysterious new plant, clumsy and awkward Seymour’s life turns around! He brings success to his local business and gains attention from the girl he loves, so what could go wrong? Unfortunately for him, his new prodigy plant has an unusual diet…. This is a perfect watch for any theater lover or just anyone who appreciates a good old-fashioned movie! Personally, this is my favorite musical so I recommend throwing on the cast album beforehand to get into the mood.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime, YouTube TV

7. Coraline

Throwing things back to middle school Halloween parties, Coraline is a perfect Halloween watch! Telling the story of a girl who stumbles upon a seemingly perfect “other world”, Coraline is the perfect mix of creepy vibes and nostalgia!

Where to Watch: Tubi, Amazon Prime

8. The Hotel Transylvania Series

Another childhood series, Hotel Translyvania is another creature that packs all the laughs! Set at a hotel in the mysterious land of Translyvania, this story follows Count Dracula and his daughter, Mavis, as their world is radically changed by the first human guest. With some of your favorite stars as voice actors and three movies to watch, Hotel Transylvania is a fun watch to leave on in the background while planning out costumes!

Where to Watch: Netflix and Amazon Prime

9. Casper

Who could forget about everyone’s favorite friendly ghost? Another light watch, Casper follows the story of a therapist and his daughter when they move into a haunted house! While initially hired to exorcise the house of all spirits, they soon realize that their ghoulish roommate is actually friendly! Casper is a fun ghost movie for those who look to believe in the supernatural but are faint of heart.

Where to Watch: Netflix

And finally…

10. Scream

This list wouldn’t be complete without the ultimate Halloween movie! Although Scream is typically associated with the horror genre, it is a milder watch and widely considered an introduction to scarier movies. Starring Neve Campbeel as Sidney Prescott, the story follows her torment as a mysterious slasher named Ghostface appears around the anniversary of her mother’s death. This is definitely the most frightening film on this list, so please watch at your own risk (which may mean looking away at the garage scene!). Overall, Scream is an awesome movie to watch with more seasoned horror fans to feel included in the horror movie hype without being totally freaked out!!