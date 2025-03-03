Follow the Snowy Brick Road! Your 2025 Winter Fashion Guide 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter.

When it comes to cold-weather dressing, one thing is certain: You want to master the art of layering while still looking fashionable. For cloudy mornings when the sun won’t shine, late nights out when the wind is howling, and snow days during school weeks, layering clothes requires creativity, especially when wearing a coat.

Layering can be a core amplifier, wearing visible contrasting hues, combining textures, or blending varying hemlines and lengths. The winter season can be fashion-forward and functional with sweaters, thin turtlenecks, and long-sleeve tops. I’ve had to figure this out firsthand while braving Ithaca’s unpredictable winters. At first, I struggled to stay warm without feeling like I was drowning in layers, but over time, I found staple pieces that make dressing for the cold both effortless and chic.

Turtlenecks and sweaters are my absolute go—tos. They provide the warmth I need while serving as the perfect base layer for any outfit. Paired with long-sleeve tops featuring a square neckline, they allow for stylish layering options without adding too much bulk. When it’s especially cold, I rely on thermal pants hidden under my favorite thick, loose, uncuffed sweatpants. They give me extra insulation without compromising comfort.

This is the time to master the art of sliding tights beneath your favorite jeans or midi skirts while wearing boots or sneakers. To be versatile with outerwear, a long wool coat or a short bomber jacket are complementary pieces that help spice up your coat game. For example, junior Sophie Nathan wore a red fur jacket with jeans and a patterned top. This outfit had a playful yet warm element that made it that much more exciting.

Outerwear can make or break a winter look, and though I love a statement coat, I tend to stick to my short puff coat—it’s functional, cozy, and easy to throw on over multiple layers. To battle Ithaca’s relentless wind, I accessorize with my favorite big scarves and earmuffs, which not only keep me warm, but add a touch of personality to my outfits.

For all my non-coat lovers out there, I get it—bulky outerwear can sometimes feel overwhelming. But I’ve found that focusing on staple basics makes layering so much easier and wearing a coat less daunting.

Here’s seven steps to getting that perfect winter outfit!

Step 1: Wear tights.

Step 2: Wear a black long-sleeve

Step 3: Wear jeans over tights.

Step 4: A cardigan, sweater, or jacket.

Step 5: Switch up your coat style: wear a long wool coat, this will make wearing a coat more fun!

Step 6: Add a scarf.

Step 7: Accessorize. (This can be a purse or jewelry.)