Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
woman in winter clothing is sitting outside in the snow
woman in winter clothing is sitting outside in the snow
Photo by freestocks.org from Pexels
Culture

Follow the Snowy Brick Road! Your 2025 Winter Fashion Guide 

Lyndzee Walker
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter.

When it comes to cold-weather dressing, one thing is certain: You want to master the art of layering while still looking fashionable. For cloudy mornings when the sun won’t shine, late nights out when the wind is howling, and snow days during school weeks, layering clothes requires creativity, especially when wearing a coat. 

Layering can be a core amplifier, wearing visible contrasting hues, combining textures, or blending varying hemlines and lengths. The winter season can be fashion-forward and functional with sweaters, thin turtlenecks, and long-sleeve tops. I’ve had to figure this out firsthand while braving Ithaca’s unpredictable winters. At first, I struggled to stay warm without feeling like I was drowning in layers, but over time, I found staple pieces that make dressing for the cold both effortless and chic.

Turtlenecks and sweaters are my absolute go—tos. They provide the warmth I need while serving as the perfect base layer for any outfit. Paired with long-sleeve tops featuring a square neckline, they allow for stylish layering options without adding too much bulk. When it’s especially cold, I rely on thermal pants hidden under my favorite thick, loose, uncuffed sweatpants. They give me extra insulation without compromising comfort.

This is the time to master the art of sliding tights beneath your favorite jeans or midi skirts while wearing boots or sneakers. To be versatile with outerwear, a long wool coat or a short bomber jacket are complementary pieces that help spice up your coat game. For example, junior Sophie Nathan wore a red fur jacket with jeans and a patterned top. This outfit had a playful yet warm element that made it that much more exciting.  

Outerwear can make or break a winter look, and though I love a statement coat, I tend to stick to my short puff coat—it’s functional, cozy, and easy to throw on over multiple layers. To battle Ithaca’s relentless wind, I accessorize with my favorite big scarves and earmuffs, which not only keep me warm, but add a touch of personality to my outfits.

For all my non-coat lovers out there, I get it—bulky outerwear can sometimes feel overwhelming. But I’ve found that focusing on staple basics makes layering so much easier and wearing a coat less daunting.

Here’s seven steps to getting that perfect winter outfit!

Step 1: Wear tights.

Step 2: Wear a black long-sleeve  Screen Shot 2025 03 03 at 9.11.41 PM

Step 3: Wear jeans over tights. Screen Shot 2025 03 03 at 9.12.29 PM

Step 4: A cardigan, sweater, or jacket.  

Step 5: Switch up your coat style: wear a long wool coat, this will make wearing a coat more fun! Screen Shot 2025 03 03 at 9.12.54 PM

Step 6: Add a scarf. Screen Shot 2025 03 03 at 9.13.03 PM

Step 7: Accessorize. (This can be a purse or jewelry.) 

Lyndzee Walker

Ithaca '26

Lyndzee Walker (she/her) is a junior at Ithaca College, pursing a degree in Journalism with a minor in Aging Studies. Passionate about storytelling and media representation, she will be a staff writer for HerCampus Ithaca and is a producer for Blacklisted, ICTV’s only Black entertainment show. She has previously contributed as a staff writer for Buzzsaw Magazine and was an active member of the Sister2Sister Club. Beyond journalism, she has explored the world of fashion as a model for HiFashion Studios, demonstrating her deep appreciation for creative expression. Her love for movement and performance is evident in her involvement with Pulse Hip Hop and Unbound Dance Co., where she continues to refine her dance skills. She is deeply engaged in media, fashion, and entertainment, with aspirations to merge her journalistic expertise with her passion for fashion journalism. Whether covering cultural narratives or producing engaging content, Lyndzee thrives in spaces that celebrate diversity and artistic expression. In her free time, Lyndzee enjoys reading Flaunt Magazine, Vogue, and Outlander Magazine, staying inspired by the ever-evolving fashion industry. She loves listening to R&B and neo-soul music, attending live concerts, dancing, and spending quality time with friends watching movies. With a keen eye for style and storytelling, she aims to carve out a space for herself in the dynamic world of fashion journalism.