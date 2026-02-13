Bad Bunny Took the Stage for All of Us: Latinx Representation When It Mattered Most

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The 2026 Super Bowl halftime show was never going to just entertaining — before Bad Bunny even stepped on that stage, there was tension, not about the music, but about what his set, his appearance, his message would represent. When he finally appeared, he wasn’t just performing for hundreds of millions of viewers.

More Than Entertainment

For many families, including mine, the moment was overwhelming. Seeing someone with that much visibility speak for us, stand with us and say what was so often deeply emotional and long overdue. This wasn’t passive representation. It was intentional, speaking loudly in a way that felt protective. He was representing the Latinx community on one of the largest stages in the world, especially for those of us living in the United States. He quietly appeared, blending into a group of sugarcane workers before emerging at the center. Sugarcane is deeply tied to Puerto Rican history, symbolizing both labor and survival, exploitation and resilience. By beginning the show not as a superstar but as a worker, Bad Bunny grounded the performance in the lived realities of the people he represents. It was a signal to show that this was not about ego or flash, it was about the acknowledging roots and history.

Bad Bunny Transforms Super Bowl LX Into a “Cultural Cartography” of Puerto Rico Courtesy of urdesignmag

Importance of Storytelling

Throughout the set, Easter eggs reinforced that message. Power lines stretched across the stage echo both infrastructure and separation — who has access, who is connected, and who is left in the margins. Palm trees and sugarcane fields framed his performance (about 380-400 people represented those sugarcanes), transforming the stage. His choices were thoughtful and acts of cultural storytelling. His vibrant Spanish-language performance (an uncommon and heavily debated choice) celebrated Puerto Rican culture.

While Latin artists like Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, and Ricky Martin have appeared on the half time stage before, their performances were translated or blended Spanish lyrics into English (Spanglish). Bad Bunny refused to do that. His choice to keep his songs in Spanish was not exclusionary, it was declarative. It challenged the idea that Latinx artists must accommodate mainstream Americans. Instead he invited them to meet him where he is.

Community Over Status

He opened with “Tití Me Preguntó”, setting a celebratory rooted tone in Puerto Rican culture. The featured guests included Lady Gaga performing a salsa version of “Die With a Smile,” Ricky Martin’s “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii”, Karol G, Cardi B, Pedro Pascal, and several more cameos. They were included in a way that felt less like “celebrity cameo” and more like a collective gathering. Even the surprise real-life wedding and Bad Bunny gifting a Grammy to a child symbolized not only his journey but continuity: legacy, love, and the idea that this journey is bigger than himself.

The closing moment of his performance was the most powerful. As performers held flags from across Latin American, Bad Bunny named countries from North, Central, and South American aloud. Hearing Guatemala spoken on that stage brought me to tears. As someone who is adopted, I still carry the weight of what it means to be a Latina in a country where fear, uncertainty and scrutiny are still constant realities. That moment made it clear that this performance was not about legal status, language fluency or background. It was about belonging. Undocumented or native-born, adopted or not, Spanish-speaking, or not— the message was the same: we are Latinx, and we are American.

Lasting Impact

At a time where many in the Latinx community feel unsafe, unseen or targeted, when people are judged and acted against before questions are even asked —Bad Bunny’s performance felt undeniably brave. Despite backlash and criticism from powerful figures including political leaders, he chose visibility over silence. Carrying the flags of multiple countries and centering Latinx culture without dilution, he transformed the Halftime show into a space of collective identity resistance and art.

This performance matters not just because of what happened on stage but because of how it was received, emotionally, politically, and culturally. For many many viewers, it was a reminder that representation is not symbolic when it is rooted in truth. Bad Bunny didn’t just perform at the Super Bowl. He took the stage for all of us, exactly when it mattered most.