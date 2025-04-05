Doja Cat’s Downfall: What Went Wrong?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter.

Doja Cat had the potential to be an incredible artist, but the former SoundCloud rapper has become a sound ghost.

Over the past couple of years, Doja Cat’s journey as an artist, once marked by a steady climb and triumphant success, has taken a tragic turn, overshadowing the brilliance of her early career. Though her music initially captivated audiences and sparked excitement about her future creations, that anticipation has faded, replaced by the growing perception that the pressures of fame have overwhelmed her or that kindness simply isn’t in her nature. Her penchant for embracing controversy and leaning into an edgy persona, perhaps as a calculated bid for attention from group chats and fans, may fuel streams for her new songs. But it has come at a steep cost—likely shattering her reputation and, with it, her once-promising career.

As a teenager, the Los Angeles native, Doja released her debut single “So High” in 2014, before releasing her first extended play “Purr” later that year. She began to receive more attention when she came out with her 2018 single “MOOO!” Her singles and albums gained tons of attention on TikTok at this time, with many users making TikTok dances to her songs.

While most of her early controversies flew under the radar, it wasn’t until 2018 that a troubling 2014 tweet resurfaced and drew significant scrutiny, thrusting her into a firestorm of criticism. In the tweet, she had tagged Tyler, The Creator and Earl Sweatshirt and casually tossed out a vague but offensive slur, the specifics of which stirred debate over its intent and harm. When the internet finally caught wind of it years later, the reaction was swift and polarizing—some condemned her outright. Others barely registered the uproar, perhaps because her rising star power and the chaotic pace of online discourse let it fade into the background.

In her apology, she brushed off the outrage, claiming that using the term didn’t reflect hatred toward any group. Yet she doubled down by repeating it three times in her explanation —a move that suggested either defiance or a striking obliviousness to its cultural weight.

Remarkably, despite this stumble, her career not only survived but thrived. She was propelled by her undeniable talent and a fanbase willing to overlook and forgive, allowing her to sidestep the cancellation that might have derailed others.

In August 2022, Doja Cat stunned fans by shaving her head and eyebrows, a bold move she debuted during an Instagram Live session that sparked a mix of awe and confusion across the internet. Far from a spontaneous whim, she explained it as a liberating choice, tired of wrestling with wigs and eager to embrace a raw, unfiltered version of herself—an act of defiance against the polished pop-star mold. The striking transformation amplified her edgy persona, fueling chatter about her mental state and artistic evolution. Yet it seamlessly folded into her knack for turning personal reinvention into headline-grabbing moments.

In July 2023, a fan posting on Threads, an extension of Instagram, asked Doja to say she loved her fans.

In response, Doja replied, “I don’t though cuz I don’t even know y’all.”

To this, a different user chimed in on the conversation and replied, “And we don’t know you. but we have supported you through thick and thin…” explaining how ungrateful she is for how her fans contributed to her success.

Instead of ignoring the situation, Doja called the person crazy and said, “You’re talking to me like you’re my mother.” She justifies her point by saying that fans don’t call themselves vulgar names. If they do, this means “you need to get off the phone and get a job or help your parents around the house,” explaining how she feels people shouldn’t insult each other on the internet but take a break or walk away.

Despite releasing her fourth studio album, “Scarlet,” in 2023, which marked a return to her rap roots, the controversies continued to overshadow her music. Doja Cat’s comments labeling her previous works as “cash grabs” and her provocative image alienated many fans who had once supported her.

Her constant feud with her fans has led her to become creepy. She purposely made fun of her fans for using the name “Kittens”, a nickname she created for them to identify themselves as Doja fans. Doja explains how she created this when she was an alcoholic teen, despite posting the tweet when she was 24. The use of rude comments like “creepy” under specifically targeted accounts has not only tainted her reputation but crushed the dreams of young, impressionable fans.

Doja Cat’s downfall traces a dramatic arc—from a promising SoundCloud rapper to a polarizing figure whose controversies have eclipsed her musical triumphs. Once celebrated for her talent and bold reinventions, her feuds with fans, dismissive remarks, and edgy provocations have fractured her reputation, leaving her a shadow of her former potential. Though devoted supporters still champion her, the unrelenting scrutiny she faces underscores a stark reality: her legacy now teeters between brilliance and self-inflicted ruin.