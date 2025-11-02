Cozy Up & Press Play: The Ultimate Fall Watchlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One morning, you wake up, and the vibrant green leaves are starting to change into a rich red, bright orange, and soothing yellow. The fresh air outside is turning from the hot, blazing temperature of summer to the cool, crisp breeze of the fall season.

It is time for sweater weather, pumpkin spice lattes, and cozying up on your couch to watch your favorite movies and tv shows. But of course, you need to have some recommendations to enhance the autumn vibes! Luckily, I have created the ultimate watchlist consisting of several movies and tv series that will keep you in the fall mood for the entirety of the season!

Movies to watch for the perfect fall vibes!

1. The Princess Bride

Starting strong with a 1987 classic, The Princess Bride is the movie you want to watch if you want to laugh with friends, quote your favorite lines, and fawn over Cary Elwes. Set in the mythical country of Florin, the sweet story follows Buttercup and Wesley, as they fight several obstacles involving Buttercup’s arranged marriage to the King, and Wesley’s return from a voyage overseas, to finally return to each other and be together like they had always imagined. This sweet story is perfect for fall, with beautiful scenery, a fairytale-like plot, and so many funny characters that will have you laughing for days. It is a personal favorite movie of mine, and I think it would be “inconceivable” if you don’t add it to your fall watchlist!

2. Good Will Hunting

While this movie isn’t directly related to fall, I find that Good Will Hunting is a perfect watch when you are in need of a comfy night in. This movie follows the life of Will Hunting (Matt Damon), who is a genius but does not showcase his talents while working as a custodian at M.I.T. One day, Will secretly solves a math problem that no student in the actual class could figure out, causing him to be recognized by the class professor. While Will continues down a troubling past, the professor sees potential in him that Will doesn’t even see in himself. Will ends up partaking in multiple fights, and eventually getting himself arrested, which leads to the Professor making a deal with Will to get him out of jail. In exchange, Will continues his work with the math problems, and seeks help from a therapist, played by the late Robin Williams. This movie portrays several memorable performances from Damon and Williams, one of the most remarkable being their talk on the park bench. This monologue from Williams sends such a powerful message, and the two actors surrounded by the beautiful park scenery just perfectly fits into the energy of fall.

3. Little Women

This period piece, set in the 19th century, follows the life of Jo March and her three sisters — Amy, Meg, and Beth in a captivating way. The film follows the sisters from their childhood, to when they grow into young women. The family experiences love, loss, and finding their true identity as women, in a society where they had to fight hard to be taken seriously. Aside from the powerful feminist message that the movie provides, I believe the cinematography is truly stunning. Nothing could’ve enhanced the proposal/argument scene between Jo and Laurie than the beautiful landscape it took place in. This movie is a perfect watch when you are in need of a chill night in, either on your couch with family, friends, or even pets. So grab some hot tea or cocoa, and a warm blanket, because ‘Little Women’ will undoubtedly provide you with the cozy mood of fall.

4. Twilight

Now, this is a given, but especially during the fall season, Twilight is a must-watch! I truly believe there is no movie that captures the fall aesthetic more than the ‘Twilight’ series. The famous franchise follows the dramatic love story between Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, with a sprinkle of drama when Jacob Black comes along. Although if I’m being honest, I personally believe Jacob never stood a chance. So grab your friends, bake those pumpkin cookies, and get cozy with comfy blankets, because you will be needing every one of those to push through the cheesy lines that come with this movie. (But it is worth it, trust me!) Nothing screams fall more than ‘Twilight’, so I recommend you add it to your watchlist before continuing this article!

Warner Bros. Television

While the movies listed above capture the fall ambience in a nutshell, some people don’t prefer sitting through long films! If you are one of those people that prefers a shorter watch that you can turn on from time to time, I have some perfect TV show recommendations that will set the fall mood just as well as a movie.

TV shows to watch for the perfect fall vibes!

1. Gilmore Girls

To start off strong, arguably one of the most fall-like shows ever created, Gilmore Girls is the perfect watch for either a five episode bingewatch, or just the occasional rerun from time to time! The pilot episode opens up right in the middle of the fall season in Stars Hollow, where Rory, and her mother Lorelai live. Lorelai had Rory at 16, which gave them a more unique mother-daughter dynamic than most shows usually portray. Their quirky banter, hilarious jokes, and the never-ending need for coffee (I can definitely relate) make the show a superb watch during the fall season!

2. One Tree Hill

Although One Tree Hill tells its story throughout every season of the year, I find that it is the most fun to watch with friends towards the beginning of the holiday season. The series starts off as a battle between two half brothers, who are both exceptionally skilled at basketball. But then it further expands into a story of family, love, friendship, and the occasional mind-blowing plot twist. This hit show peaked in the early 2000s, but its nostalgic vibes never fail to remind me of watching at home. You can take this show anywhere, watch on any device, and at any time. So why not make it a yearly fall rewatch? You’ve got nine seasons to explore, so I recommend getting started soon! And if that did not convince you, maybe the fact that Chad Michael Murray is the lead actor will!

3. Gravity Falls

A classic Disney Channel creation, Gravity Falls will certainly bring a group of friends together for a laughter-filled night. Twin siblings, Dipper and Mabel Pines travel to a place called Gravity Falls to live with their Grunkle Stan. They start off by helping Grunkle Stan run his Mystery Shack, but when Dipper finds a mysterious journal, both him and Mabel are sent on a whirlwind of adventure to uncover the mysteries that surround the town. This two season Disney Channel masterpiece is the ultimate choice to watch with friends on a breezy, mysterious, autumn night.

4. ‘The Vampire Diaries’

Continuing with the mysterious theme, The Vampire Diaries is the perfect mix of foggy weather, cozy outfits, and vampire heartthrobs. Elena Gilbert returns to school after a tragic accident kills both of her parents. Elena and her brother Jeremy now live with their aunt Jenna, and try their best to return to their so called “normal” lives, but it ends up being anything but that. On the first day of the new school year, she encounters a secretive, but captivating guy named Stefan Salvatore. She is intrigued by him, but is unaware that he is just as fascinated by her. Secrets are revealed, love blossoms, and tension sends characters to their breaking points. But it makes for a fantastic binge watch. So call up your friends or family, make some fall themed treats, and turn on this compelling show. But most importantly, will you end up being Team Stefan or Team Damon?

The fall season is filled with cool weather, comfy clothes, and delicious drinks, which I believe are perfectly represented in all of the shows and movies listed above. Whether you are looking for new movies, classic TV reruns, or binge worthy shows, I hope one of these recommendations peaks your interest!