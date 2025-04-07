Breaking Barriers: Ithaca College’s Women Leaders Reflect on Empowerment and Community

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter.

At Ithaca College, Women’s History Month brought together six remarkable student leaders for a panel, emceed by Her Campus president Gianna Izzo, celebrating their contributions to their male-dominated fields and female-aligned organizations. Kayla Fiore, Surya Sharma, Aila Dervisevic, Cali Johnson, Elle Wilcox, and Ruth Ayambem — each with distinct passions and pursuits — shared their journeys and offered a glimpse into the challenges and triumphs of forging paths as women in leadership positions.

Kayla Fiore, a freshman theatre studies major, has been directing since age 12, now leading projects like “The Last Five Years” while embracing the chaos of Ithaca’s vibrant theater scene.

“Theatre is happening everywhere in Ithaca,” she says, noting how being a first-year student has fueled her sense of empowerment. For her, stepping into leadership was about seizing opportunities: “It’s so important to put yourself out there because you never know who you’ll meet.”

Senior Surya Sharma, a computer science major and multi-instrumentalist, thrives in technologically advanced spaces like IC Girls Who Code, Astronomy Club, and the Digital Media Lab.

She emphasizes patience in leadership, reflecting, “It’s okay to be patient with something that you’re truly passionate about,” a mindset that’s guided her steady progress in building impactful initiatives. For example, her love of astronomy wasn’t just enough; she took the initiative and waited her turn to receive this accolade. Especially being in a male-dominated field like STEM, she explains the importance of having the patience and compassion to help others. She says, “A true leader is one who can uplift others as well,” signifying the need to not just focus on ourselves when wanting to win.

Sophomore Aila Dervisevic, a health sciences major and varsity basketball player at Ithaca, finds strength in camaraderie, crediting a female assistant coach for showing her that experience isn’t something to fear.

“Never be intimidated by those who have more experience,” she advises, a lesson honed on the court. Her coach and older teammates have encouraged her to step up to the plate and take advantage of the leadership position on the basketball team, pushing her to recognize her own potential. The girls she once admired on the team challenged her with the question, “What makes you so different than me?”—a lesson that sparked her confidence and taught her she can be just as good, if not better, with determination and effort.

Similarly, Cali Johnson, a television, photography, and digital Media major, navigates the male-heavy TV and film industry as an ICTV producer and radio DJ, confronting challenges head-on.

“Coming in as a Black woman at a predominantly white institute has definitely had its challenges,” she admits, yet she’s driven by a refusal to limit herself: “Not stopping myself from reaching greatness.” She explains how being in a TV and film program has made it difficult to feel comfortable “in speaking up for myself and not feeling like I’m too much, or too loud.” She’s had to overcome those black woman stereotypes and remind herself that she’s supposed to be here.

Junior Elle Wilcox, a finance and journalism double major, sees leadership as a ripple effect.

“Making an opportunity for one woman can make another opportunity for another,” she explains, a philosophy shaped by her work with Core Trading Consultants and the Society of Professional Journalists. At Ithaca College, she learned the value of networking and building connections that amplify this ripple effect of opportunity and support among women in her field.

She also emphasizes saying “thank you” more and “sorry” less, a mindset that fosters confidence and gratitude, strengthening those relationships and opening even more doors for collaboration and growth.

Ruth Ayambem, an emerging media major and graphic design minor, blends creativity with community-building at Buzzsaw Magazine and JimiLab.

“I love writing and visual arts, looking for opportunities to be creative,” she shares, though she acknowledges the grind of earning respect in male-dominated spaces: “If you made it into the room, you’ve already worked hard enough.”

Together, these women highlight the power of community and resilience. Sharma values safe spaces where “the pain reduces if you share with other people,” while Johnson finds inspiration in giving back to those “less fortunate than us.” Wilcox underscores the practical perks of their efforts, noting, “One of the most valuable things that our college offers is networking.” For Fiore, it’s about persistence: “Genuinely go after everything; you’re not too young to go after a directing position.”

Their stories weave a tapestry of ambition and authenticity, proving that leadership isn’t just about titles—it’s about showing up, sharing passion, and carving out space for the next generation of women at Ithaca College. As Sharma puts it, “Be curious, ambitious, and interesting”—a call to action these panelists embody daily.