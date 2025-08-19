How to Tackle Orientation (From a Seasoned Orientation Leader)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Well… the time has finally come: college orientation.

You’ve done your checklist, you’ve packed your bags, and you’ve even saved your class schedule as your homescreen. You know that you’ve done everything you can possibly do as a new student to prepare for that big step – but something is still missing.

Imagine if you came to campus and immediately had classes with your professors on your first day! Sounds a bit scary, right? That’s why college orientation is so important. It’s the first chance that first-years and transfer students have to really immerse themselves into the campus community and ease their way into life at Ithaca College.

Personally, this fall will be my fourth orientation: one as a new student and three as an Orientation Leader. This year, my role looks slightly different as I have taken on the job of Orientation Mentor to advise other student leaders and help manage Orientation as a whole. Orientation has always held a special place in my heart, and the opportunity to work so closely with other student leaders has been deeply impactful.

Orientation is an exciting time full of countless possibilities and a strong sense of community, but it can also be nerve wracking to be in a new environment. I have been there, and chances are that your Orientation Leader has, as well. This time is meant to be fun for new students, as well as the Ithaca College community as a whole.

There are many important events such as Convocation and Academic Sessions that are designed to academically prepare you for the year, while other events such as IC Carnival or BIPOC and First-Gen Karaoke that are social events to build relationships and create bonds.

An Ithaca College Orientation Crash Course

Almost all first-year students will move in on either Monday or Wednesday of the Fall 2025 Orientation Week, depending on whether you decided to attend Jumpstart, an early-arrival, activity-based first glance at life at IC.

The important thing to remember during those first few nights is to take time for yourself as needed. That time can feel extremely hectic as you settle into your residence hall and attend meetings to get to know your Orientation Leaders, Resident Advisors, and more. If you’re ever feeling overwhelmed during meetings or at events, don’t be afraid to let a trusted staff-member or student-leader know. Everyone there wants to help and understands how fast-paced these days can feel.

For me, a walk by the Muller Chapel pond or a few moments by the fountains can make all the difference in the world. This week, challenge yourself to explore! There are so many spots on campus that can be special for just you, and Orientation Week is a fantastic time to discover them!

Also, try to attend at least a few of the social events that are offered at nighttime. These events are designed to give each and every different personality type the space to have fun. If you’re feeling energetic, Glow With Pride, a party-packed DJ set by the fountains, may be the right place for you. Or maybe you want to learn more about campus life and want to talk about resources with fellow students and staff, in which case you should stop by Ponder with Pizza!

You should also stay up to date on all the campus events through social media! Ithaca in general utilizes social media as a great resource to share information on events, but clubs and campus organizations especially want to get their name out there during the start of a new semester. If you are interested in joining an organization and want to learn more, don’t be afraid to reach out and DM them! Chances are that they will be thrilled to hear a new student is excited to be a part of their community.

Most Importantly…

Remember to take the time to build those lasting connections with those around you. Whether it be fellow first-years or even upperclassmen, chances are that that person next to you is just as hopeful for a new friend or friendly face as you may be. Many of the friends I made during orientation continue to be close friends (and even roommates) to this day!

Orientation is what you make of it, so if you go in with a strong outlook and attitude, you will reach each and every goal you intend to achieve. Ithaca College is an incredibly warm and welcoming community full of others who are eager to know your name and spirit, and orientation is just that first step!



