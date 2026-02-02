The 2026 Grammy Awards: A Night to Remember

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am not sure if everyone is aware, but the fifteen-thousand members of the Recording Academy voted on the biggest names in music to prepare for the biggest night in music. Well, in case you forgot, the 68th Annual Grammy Awards were sure to remind you as February 1st marked a true night to remember.

Hosted by Trevor Noah for the last time, the Grammys were a show-stopping evening. From the Red Carpet to the awards and performances, there was no moment that wasn’t choreographed to perfection. Some of the nights’ best dressed have been recognized by Vogue and fashion outlets everywhere for their looks that are closer to whimsical perfection than simple attire.

The night started with the moment we have all been waiting for as audiences across the globe – myself included – sat with bated breath as they waited for Chappell Roan to announce the winner of the Best New Artist award. The nominees introduced themselves to the Recording Academy as The Marias, Addison Rae, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Alex Warren, and Sombr took to the stage in a series of musical productions.

This highly competitive category has been debated with fans calling for their favorite artists to take home the award, but in the end, Olivia Dean was the pick. Her angelic voice has shined through her two studio albums, “Messy” and “The Art of Loving”, as well as two live albums and five EPs.

Bad Bunny took home the award for Best Musica Urbana Album and Album of the Year for Debi Tirar Mas Fotos. His sixth studio album holds hit songs such as the poppy NUEVAYoL and touching DeBi TiRAR MaS FOToS.

The Puerto Rican artist called for ICE Out with a powerful, heartfelt statement: “We are not savages, we are not aliens, we are human,” he went on to say, “hate gets more powerful with more hate; the only thing that is more powerful than hate is love. Please, we need to be different. If we are to fight, we must do it with love.” Next week, we will all see him take on one of the largest and most regarded performances of the year at the Super Bowl.

The winner for Best Contemporary Country Album was introduced by Wicked actor, Jeff Goldblum, and country music artist, Lainey Wilson. This category was packed full of competition with some of the biggest names in country music duking it out for the award on the national stage. Jelly Roll ended up taking the Grammy for his album, “Beautifully Broken”, by thanking his wife and Jesus for the power to turn his life around through music.

Nikki Glasser and Teyanna Taylor announced the now sixteen-time-Grammy winner, Lady Gaga, as the winner of the Best Pop Vocal Album. Her latest album, “Mayhem”, was chock-full of hits like Abracadabra, Garden of Eden, and Perfect Celebrity. A true testament to a career dedicated to her genius and talent, she acknowledged the passionate work done by herself and other female artists in the music industry in her acceptance speech.

Charli XCX introduced the award for Best Solo Pop Performance that was taken home by the truly deserving Lola Young for her song, Messy. In a sweet moment, the British singer sprang from her seat in surprise and utter joy, as she accepted the award and accidentally dropped the f-bomb, much to CBS’s chagrin. Nonetheless, the moment was perfectly her.

The living legend, Carol King, announced the most talented sibling-duo in music, Billie Eilish and Finneas, as the winners of the Song of the Year for Wildflower. This moment marked Eilish’s tenth Grammy win at just twenty-four years old.

The Global Impact Award was presented to the incredible multi-hyphenate, Pharell Williams, for his worldwide influence in fashion, music, entrepreneurship, and entertainment. The thirteen-time Grammy winner is not only a musical artist, but also the Men’s Creative Director at Louis Vuitton and has co-founded fashion brands Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream.

In between the awards, audiences were sat for performances from Bruno Mars and BLACKPINK’s Rose, Sabrina Carpenter, Tyler the Creator, Reba, Post Malone, and Miss Lauryn Hill. They had even the celebrities out of their seats as Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Doechii, Shaboozey, and more cheered on their peers.

The Grammys are a night to recognize the dedication and hard work that artists pour into their craft each year, and the 2026 Grammys were no different. Whether you saw your favorite artist take home that award or not, every music-enjoyer alike can agree that this evening was one of beauty.