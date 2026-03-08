A Look Behind the Lens: Women-Created Media To Watch This Women’s History Month

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

March is the official month that we celebrate Women’s History.

From highlighting important women role models, to showcasing underrepresented women in the workforce, it is important that we recognize the impact these women have had on society. Especially in the film and media industry, women continue to be acknowledged at a lesser rate than they should be. In order to commemorate the work these women have done over the years, I have put together a list of female-directed and produced media to watch during this month of celebration!

Justine Triet.

If you are looking for a captivating but quiet thriller to watch, Anatomy of a Fall, directed by Justine Triet, will have you on the edge of your seat. This film is a murder-mystery, but has an unorthodox set up. The plot follows Sandra, who is accused of murdering her husband. Triet orchestrates this typically simple storyline in an intricate series of shots, flashing back and forth between the present day, where Sandra appears before French court, and the events leading up to her husband’s death. What is so surprising about this film is how Triet uses the character of Sandra’s blind son, who is the only witness to the alleged murder. One of the most vital characters throughout the film ends up being the family dog, Triet describes how she viewed the dog as a part of the core cast, rather than just a dog highlighted in the film. Overall, this Academy Award winning film was monumental in the push for female directors, and I definitely recommend you watch this to celebrate women’s history month.

ANatomy of A Fall, Netflix

Greta Gerwig.

One of the most prominent directors in the past several years, Greta Gerwig, has been on the rise as an outstanding director, with films such as Lady Bird, Little Women, and Barbie all drawing major successes upon their releases. Arguably one of the most empowering movies of 2023 — Barbie — is a fantastic watch if you are looking for an uplifting, female-empowering movie during the month of March. The impact Barbie had during the summer of 2023 was so profound, that it brought families, friends, and complete strangers of all ages together to watch a movie about a nostalgic figurine from childhood. But it wasn’t just the figurine of the Barbie that was so powerful, it was the message of support for women’s empowerment, and being able to strive towards any dream you wish to make true without letting opposing forces strike down the possibility. Gerwig is not just a success in the directorial field, as she also starred in hit movie Frances Ha back in 2012, along with writing hit films Lady Bird, and Mistress America. Greta Gerwig is a powerhouse in the film industry, and has several empowering pieces of work that would be an amazing watch during Women’s History Month.

Chlo​​é Zhao.

Chloé Zhao is one of just three women in the history of the Academy Awards to win the award for Best Director. She first did so in 2020, winning for her film Nomadland, starring Frances McDormand, who also picked up the award for Best Actress at the Oscars ceremony. Nomadland centers around a woman in her sixties who embarks through van life as a “nomad” after losing everything in the Great Recession. Along with Dormand’s fabulous performance, Zhao also displays stunning cinematography in addition to the poetic themes that make this a great watch. More recently, Zhao is nominated for Best Director once again for her hit 2025 film Hamnet, starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal. In a beautiful storyline about the Shakespeare family, Buckley and Mescal navigate the devastating loss of their son Hamnet. This film is two hours and five minutes of beautifully shot composition, breathtaking performances, and alluring storytelling. I very much recommend this work to see just how powerful female directors are.

Hamnet, Peacock

Lisa Mcgee.

Now, what is television without some comedy? If you are looking for a feel-good, hilarious series, I definitely recommend you check out Derry Girls. A hit teenage sitcom set in Ireland. Written and produced by Lisa Mcgee, this show is the perfect lineup of twenty-five minute humorous episodes. Lisa Mcgee, who grew up in Ireland, wrote this hit sitcom along with other hit pieces of media including the 2026 thriller How to Get to Heaven from Belfast, the 2020 thriller The Deceived, and much more. In a predominately male industry for director, producer, and writer positions, Lisa Mcgee has overcome gender barriers to create some very well known hit TV series’ during her ongoing career.

Nanfu Wang.

Finally, during this month of celebration, there are always very important historical and informational documentaries to check out. One specific documentary director to highlight is Nanfu Wang. Her hit documentary One Child Nation explores powerful themes as she takes viewers through the history of China’s one child policy that was in effect up until 2015. Wang directed this film to showcase the effects this policy, that was implemented by the Chinese government, had on society. She did this in such a powerful way that it received several nominations including The Peabody Awards, The Primetime Emmy Awards, and it took home the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival. In a time where women’s history and human rights are becoming the center of focus once again, this documentary is an important watch to showcase the work of women in the media industry.

women continue to put in the work.

Even today, women continue to fight for their freedoms and equality in the workforce, school, and everyday life. The film and media industry continues to evolve, and women have contributed significantly to its flourishing success. March may be Women’s History Month, but I believe it is important to always remember the impact women have had and continue to have on the film industry, the overall workforce, and society as a whole. I hope something from this list sparks your interest, and I hope you enjoy watching media produced by these fabulous women!