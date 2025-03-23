5 Female Rappers Changing the Game in 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ithaca chapter.

Rap is one of the most influential and popular genres in music today. While historically rap has been dominated by men, female rappers are always breaking barriers and redefining the culture with every new release. Out of all the female rappers, these five women are constantly raising the bar and changing the game in 2025.

5. Jorjiana

At number five is Jorjiana. Jorjiana had a quick rise to fame. Her most popular song “ILBB2” was released in October 2024. The night of the release, she immediately blew up with her unique voice and effortless style. Her most recent track “Elevator Spaghetti” which went viral on Instagram and Tik Tok, let her audience know she can pretty much rap over any backtrack. Jorjiana is quickly proving she is a powerful force in the genre.

4. Nicki Minaj

This list would not be complete without a Nicki Minaj mention, At number four we have Nicki. She’s a veteran of the rap scene and almost everyone knows her name. She’s extremely animated and confident. Her ability to be so versatile by blending hip-hop and pop music smoothly keeps her constantly trending and appealing to so many. With her charismatic personality, she continues to inspire this generation of artists all while still producing hits.

3. Glorilla

At number three is GloRilla. GloRilla is the artist you listen to when you need a boost of energy. Her deep voice makes all of her tracks easily identifiable. Her music is a perfect mix of rap with a southern spin, due to her growing up in Tennessee. Her most popular track “F.N.F” set the tone for her independent and bold style, making her a stand-out and staple artist.

2. Megan Thee Stallion

At number two is a staple in the industry, Megan Thee Stallion. Her music is quick-paced and demanding in the most satisfying way possible. Her lyrics are delivered perfectly and are always cleverly written. Each track is empowering and she always emphasizes the importance of confidence through her lyrics. Megan Thee Stallion is an extremely dominant force in the industry and continuously comes out with encouraging music everyone should listen to.

1. Doechii

At number one is Doechii. Her music is a blend of R&B and hip hop filled with intense energy, often jumping from rapping to singing. Doechii has been perfecting her music for years with her first song “Girls” being released in 2016. Her style and flow make her stand out from any other rapper. 2025 seems to be the year Doechii is finally getting the recognition she deserves for all the years of work she has put into her music. She is the third woman ever to win the Grammy Award for Best Rap Album for “Alligator Bites Never Heal.” Doechii’s old rap vibe and amazing tone make her music so addicting.

Female rappers are a staple of the music industry and there are so many women out there that don’t get the recognition they deserve. It’s important to have strong women representing the genre to inspire others. Although the field is male-dominated, these five women are shaping the future of rap and pushing the style forward. Doechii, Megan Thee Stallion, Glo Rilla, Nicki Minaj, and Jorjiana prove that the future of rap is in good hands.