4 Tricks to Tackle the Transition From Summer Styles to Fall Fashion 

If you’re anything like me, you’re finding it difficult to find an outfit right now — everything in the closet seems so wrong! Chilly mornings prove to be too cold for summer tank tops and shorts, but it’s still too hot for your favorite fall chunky sweater. The anticipation of UGG boots and flannels just keeps growing, but that awkward afternoon sun still feels like flip-flop weather. Well, the days of goosebumps and sweat stains in one day are over! With these four transition fit-inspos, you’ll get from your chilly 8 a.m. class to your golden hour picnic without having to change!

Long sleeves and short bottoms

The “big-shirt-little-pants” ideology doesn’t have to just apply to the bagginess of clothes. Pairing a long-sleeve top with some shorts or a skirt is one of the cutest ways to blend the seasons together and stay comfortable all day! I love doing a tight long-sleeve shirt with a skirt to make an outfit interesting, but also not look like you’re trying way too hard. A great way to casualize something more elevated is by pairing a going-out top with your trusty denim shorts, which you can dress up or down with accessories for a variety of occasions. Claw clips, funky earrings, and socks are my personal favorite ways to add spice and flair to any outfit, but the possibilities are endless! I’ve linked some of my favs, but the best one-of-a-kind accessories come from small businesses!

Short sleeves/tank tops and long pants

The reverse of the first formula, covering your legs and freeing your arms is also a great way to regulate your body’s temperature. You can take your favorite pair of jeans and add a shirt from the height of June to equal one bomb fit! Tank top straps let your shoulders breathe, but capped sleeves can expose the majority of your arms while keeping things more modest if you choose. Both can be put with denim pants for a slightly cooler day or some lightweight linen on one of those unexpectedly sweaty days. Both expose more for fun necklaces, bracelets, and rings to accessorize!

Long skirts

It doesn’t even matter what top you put with them! One token long skirt can save you from shivering or overheating. In a lecture hall where the air conditioning is way too high, that skirt is a layer between that unnecessary cooling and your skin, basically a blanket in class. If you’re walking down the sunny sidewalk at the height of the afternoon, the skirt lets a breeze swirl around your legs and keeps you from looking like you just went to the gym when you get to your destination. They’re so trendy at the moment and for good reason — the versatility of a denim maxi skirt, flowy white long skirt, or bodycon satin skirt practically doubles your closet in terms of outfits you can make. You can pair them with an interesting shoe/sock combo which will get more visibility as the skirt shifts around; it’s a great time to showcase those statement sneakers and quirky vintage socks.

Cardigans, shackets (shirt-jackets), zip-ups, etc.

Never — and I mean never — underestimate the power of a good layer, y’all! It’s a little hard to change the coverage of your lower half without straight-up changing, but it’s so easy and fun to have a little layer to throw on in a cold morning or evening, and carry or tie around your waist during the hottest hours of the day. You truly can try this with any outerwear layer, from knit cardigans to unbuttoned blouses to a hoodie with a front zipper. A removable layer can add pops of color, a different texture, and just overall more personality to an outfit. Plus, you can take it off and use it as a blanket to cover your lap or sit on the green with. It’s an accessory in itself and would still pair really well with a unique pendant or tote bag.

Of course, your fashion and your choices are entirely up to you and your comfort level. If you’re most comfortable in a sweat set even when it’s 70 degrees out, go for it! If it’s a rainy day and you still want to hang on to your fave crop-top and short-shorts combo, it’s still going to look phenomenal. The best accessory of all time is your own confidence, so wear what makes you, you! You’re going to look great no matter what you wear!