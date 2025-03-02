10 Affordable Dupes for Your Favorite Viral Beauty Products

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Living on a college student budget as a girl who loves beauty is difficult in 2025. It feels like everything in Sephora is over $30, with cute packaging but a small amount of the actual product. Who can pass up getting more bang for your buck and filling up your Ulta cart for the same price as one high-end product? Drugstore beauty products have always been there and been that girl, so don’t stray away just because they’re cheaper. You may have noticed that many drugstore products perform similarly to more expensive ones. Did you know that L’Oréal owns various high-end beauty brands (even some featured on this list) like YSL Beauty, Urban Decay, and Kérastase? I’ve bought and tested dozens of products over the past few years and found the best dupes for the top viral products you’ve seen on social media.

The Byoma Milky Toner is the #1 dupe for Rhode’s Glazing Milk. You get more ounces of product than Rhode’s full-size and mini product for less, so this is a not-skip. With all of the product you now get, use as a moisturizing toner, or try TikTok’s latest hack and mix it with your foundation for a glowy, smooth finish!

You’ve definitely seen Glow Recipe’s products all over TikTok, famous for their bright, fruity themed skincare products. Unfortunately for our bank accounts though, these products can range from $20 – $49. E.L.F. Skin brought the competition for the Watermelon Glow Niacinamide Dew Drops, pricing theirs at $12 an ounce, with the o.g. at over $25 an ounce… With a similar ingredient list at a lower price point, I’ll know which one I’ll be buying. Use these drops as a serum or makeup primer or mix them with your favorite foundation!

This Target fragrance brand is FILLED with dupes for high-end perfumes that you can find at Sephora. Fine’ry’s “Sweet On the Outside” Fragrance Perfume has notes of Madagascar Vanilla, Tonka Bean, and Smoked Vetiver. I have used both of these perfumes before and they smell so similar, it’s hard to tell the difference. All the Fine’ry perfumes are long-lasting and have given me a few compliments too! Other dupes from this brand include Tom Ford’s “Lost Cherry”, Ariana Grande’s “Cloud”, and Le Labo’s “Santal 33” Eau de Parfum.

I don’t know anyone who isn’t obsessed with at least one of Sol de Janeiro’s fragrances. But at a price point of $38.00, this fragrance mist is too much, especially since there are so many copycat fragrances out there. After launching in 2020, the Australian brand MCoBeauty is new to Target, and every product it sells duplicates an existing product. MCoBeauty is female-founded and homegrown in Australia, meaning they started and were developed in the founder’s local area! Their fragrances are long-lasting and smell identical to the originals. My roommate recently purchased one, and the scent will linger in the room for hours when I return from class! You can use it either as a body or hair mist.

I was so excited when I found out that a Trader Joe’s was in my college town of Ithaca, NY. How can you not love their steamed chicken soup dumplings, come on. Ouai has some of the best high-end hair care, but $30+ for a full size is a lot. I’ve tried Ouai’s famous Leave-In Conditioner and love it. So, when my local Trader Joe’s had a look-alike with a similar scent and packaging I was intrigued. My hair felt super soft, was frizz-free, and protected from the heat! Another 10/10 product from TJ’s, although I’m not surprised.

Hair oil is a necessity for keeping your mids to ends hydrated, healthy, and strong — especially during these cold winter months. I’ve been hearing about Kérastase’s products for years; it feels like almost every hair influencer raves about their products. That’s why I’m so happy about the current drugstore hair care revival. There are some real gems, and a lot of people don’t know that a majority of drugstore brand parent companies (like L’Oreal Paris) own a variety of high-end brands (like Kérastase), so this dupe comes straight from the same company! Use this oil as a pre-shampoo hair treatment or as a finishing touch!

After trying 10+ products, I think of myself as a setting spray connoisseur. With my busy schedule and long days, I need my makeup to stay locked in place and withstand the extreme Ithaca weather. I’ve been using E.L.F. Cosmetics’ Stay All Night Micro-Fine Setting Mist for 2 years now, and I’d rank it as the top drugstore setting spray. My makeup looks the same at night as it did when I left my room in the morning and it doesn’t break me out. E.L.F. Cosmetics strikes again with an amazing product!

I don’t know anyone who can pass up a good blush. One of Patrick Ta’s most popular products is his cream and powder blush duos, but running up to a price of almost $40 (or $20 for each blush) isn’t affordable for everyone! Thankfully, NYX came in clutch with their new Buttermelt Pressed Powder Blushes with 12 pigmented shades. And when I say pigmented, I mean it. This raspberry shade, “Butta Than Before,” is identical to She’s Wanted. It’s perfect for the winter and summer months.

I firmly believe you don’t need to buy any high-end mascaras at Sephora or Ulta Beauty. Similar to drugstore hair care products, those parent companies own a lot of brands that make your favorite mascaras too. L’Oreal’s mascaras are already viral for their longevity, volumizing, and lengthening properties. YSL’s mascara is also a viral hit on TikTok, but I can’t justify $33 for something that should be replaced every 3 months. Your bank account will thank you while your lashes look fire.

You know the last product on this list had to be another E.L.F. dupe. The Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer is one of my favorite concealers. Unfortunately, I’ve scraped the last little bits out of the wand and am almost out. Not wanting to repurchase it, I tried another concealer in my collection, E.L.F.’s Hydrating Camo Concealer which I found to be extremely similar. The alternative is super creamy and hydrating, like Hourglass’, and didn’t leave heavy creasing with my under eyes. E.L.F. ‘s line even includes more shades than Hourglass, which helps you find a better shade match.

Happy shopping and saving!