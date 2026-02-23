Scene to Screen: Noteworthy Book-to-Screen Adaptations

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Iowa State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It seems like there is a Scene to Screen adaptation coming out every other week. Some are good, others, not so much. As an avid reader and strict film critic, I will save you the time and energy from watching them by instead letting you know which ones are worth it, and if you’re a romance girlie like me, listen up! Below is a list of the new release adaptations, including movies and shows, I have watched recently, with a little blurb about them.

Heated Rivalry (HBO Max)

Starting incredibly strong, this masterpiece of a show essentially reset the Earth’s balance and single-handedly infiltrated every aspect of my life. Heated Rivalry explores the growing love between two hockey players on opposing teams. The show’s drama stems from the time period in which it takes place, a period when coming out as gay could be detrimental to one’s career.

Besides it being a fantastically written show, its performance after airing exemplifies the importance of having well-produced, queer media in society. The representation gave voices to so many queer people who didn’t dare to speak up before. It was so impactful that athletes, especially those in professional sports settings, were empowered to come out themselves. It’s a tender love story that has shown people what it really means to be loved and to express it, no matter the consequences.

The Summer I Turned Pretty (Amazon Prime)

This Midwest winter is making me nostalgic for those summer Wednesdays when new episodes come out. I would sell my firstborn child to be able to watch The Summer I Turned Pretty again for the first time. To sum up this complicated story, our main character, Belly Conklin, spends every summer at the Fischer house in Cousins. The Fischer boys, Conrad and Jeremiah, have known Belly and her brother, Steven, since they were kids, but Belly has always had a crush on Conrad. One summer, everything changes for Belly, and she now has to untangle her new feelings towards Jeremiah and her old feelings for Conrad.

If you love men who yearn, Conrad is the epitome of a yearner. The books are written in a split POV, so the audience can understand Conrad’s thoughts and feelings throughout the series. In the show, the presentation of Conrad’s perspective is more sparse, with only one episode being in his POV, and deservingly, it’s the highest-rated episode in the show.

I will say, every person I have put on this show has greatly expressed their sincere gratitude toward me, and I’m looking to continue this streak. If you’re like me, looking to escape the harsh winter by pretending you’re on the beach with a frozen margarita, watch this show immediately (and I’ll be seeing you in my messages proclaiming “thank you”)!

His and Hers (Netflix)

If you’re in the mood for a mystery thriller to binge in a single day, this is your sign to watch His and Hers on Netflix. It has everything you could need: romance, suspense, crime, and Jon Bernthal. Estranged spouses, Jack and Anna, are brought back together after the murder of someone from their past. As secrets come to the light, so do feelings.

I loved this show from start to end, which almost brought me to tears. Just when I thought I figured out who the murderer was, I nearly broke my neck from the 180-degree plot twist. From what I thought was just going to be a generic thriller-crime show, it actually contained characters with depth who added meaning to the plot. The show explored themes of trauma, grief, motherhood, and never-ending love. This limited series is only six episodes long, making it a perfect bingeable series.

People We Meet on Vacation (Netflix)

This movie almost sent me into a spiral, but in the best way possible. In People We Meet on Vacation, Alex, an introvert, and Poppy, an extrovert, meet during college. Despite their differing personalities, they become best friends. On a spontaneous camping trip, they devised a plan to vacation together every year so they won’t ever grow apart. Several trips later, they begin to blur the lines between friends and lovers, causing serious tension and confusion. From the lingering looks to yearning touches, no one does the friends-to-lovers trope quite like Alex and Poppy.

Although I have yet to read the book, I have heard nothing but good reviews. Emily Henry is a popular author amongst romance readers, and she has written several successful books, such as Beach Read and Book Lovers, just to name a few. I hope to see more adaptations of her books in the future.

Finding Her Edge (Netflix)

My guilty pleasure in media is Wattpad-esque, romance stories that are highly unrealistic and borderline cringe. Finding Her Edge indulges me, and in this adaptation, we follow Adriana Russo, the middle sister of a prominent ice skating family. She used to be a pair skater with her former boyfriend, Freddie, until she left him and hung up her skates for good. That is, until Brayden came along looking for a new ice-dancing partner. From then on, Adriana has to deal with her complicated feelings for Freddie–her first love–and Brayden–her new partner with whom she “fakes” a relationship.

I found this show highly entertaining–despite its controversial ending. The show performed very well on Netflix, so much so that it is greenlit for a season two. However, there is only one book out, so who knows what will happen in the next season or even how it ends, since people felt so strongly about the first season’s ending. If you loved Spinning Out–which is also on Netflix–this show is like its younger, cringier sister (who is also endearing).

Frankenstein (Netflix)

Every girl needs a movie to match their freak, and this is mine. The novel Frankenstein, written by Mary Shelley, is a tale of a humanoid creature created by a mad scientist, Victor Frankenstein. The story explores themes of nature vs. nurture, alienation, and the innate tendencies of humankind; it is complex and will make you question your own thoughts and behaviors.

I’m a girl with two sides when it comes to film, stuck between fun romantic comedies and soul-crushing dramas. This movie ripped out my heart, stomped on it, and gave it back to me–so naturally it’s in my Letterboxd Top 4. Guillermo del Toro, also the director of Nosferatu and Crimson Peak, has a way of making a devastating, dark story increasingly better by adding a hot man to play the main horror character–almost like he knows what us girlies want from movies.

If you are a reader, a cinephile, or both, make sure to check out some of my recommendations. If nothing appealed to your palate, here are some upcoming adaptation releases coming out this year

