Will “A Minecraft Movie” Really be that Bad?

Originally created in 2011, Minecraft is a culture icon. It is impossible for anyone to not recognize the iconic blocky graphics and Creeper face of the video game enemy.

Back in September of 2024, Warner Bros. posted the teaser trailer to their movie adaptation of the beloved video game. Despite some initial excitement from many fans who have quite literally grown up with this game, those hopes were quickly dashed.

With the teaser trailer, it was revealed that the movie would be live action, causing some of the graphics of iconic Minecraft features to creep into the uncanny valley. Many fans also complained about the addiction of human characters from the real-world, saying that the plot would be reminiscent of the new Jumanji movies. As the release date for the movie grew closer, more trailers were released. Each one revealed more about the movie, painting in a better light that the initial teaser trailer failed to show. With this information being brought to the public, one question remains: Will the Minecraft movie really be that bad?

Personally, I think A Minecraft Movie will be fine. I will say that I wish that it were animated, however Hollywood loves to screw over the medium, so it doesn’t really surprise me that they went the CGI heavy route. As for the story, I don’t think we have seen enough to say that the plot is bad. To be fair, there have been plenty of movies that had bad trailers that turn out excellent. Think of when the trailers for The Super Mario Movie came out, there was a group of people online complaining about it, yet it turned out amazing. I don’t see how A Minecraft Movie will be much different.

In the end, if you don’t like how the movie looks based on the trailers, or if it simply doesn’t interest you, don’t watch it. No one is going to force you. However, if you’re like me and you grew up playing Minecraft, I encourage you to watch it. Who knows, it might be the best movie of 2025.

