Have you ever heard someone talk about giving something up for Lent and not known quite what that means? According to Wikipedia, Lent is traditionally celebrated in many Christian denominations (ex. Anglican, Catholic, Lutheran, Orthodox), but sometimes ignored in others (ex: Baptist, Methodist, Nondenominational, Presbyterian). I am eager to share my own Catholic interpretation of this period, but feel free to research on your own for any extra questions.

Generally, Lent is a period in the liturgical calendar that lasts approximately 40 days. It starts on a special holy day called Ash Wednesday, which marks the transition from Ordinary Time. The last day of Lent is debated, but is estimated anywhere from Holy Thursday to Easter Sunday. This means that Lent 2025 lasts from March 5 to mid-late April. The purpose of setting this time aside is to commemorate certain parts of Jesus’s life, such as His temptation in the desert and the lead-up to His execution.

Lent lasts for around 40 days because that is how long Jesus lasted in the desert with no food or water – not that modern Christians are expected to mirror this without significant divine intervention, but this often spurs people to live more simply and deny their flesh in His honor. Lent also serves as preparation to celebrate the Resurrection, arguably the most important mystery in the faith.

One of the easiest things to understand about Lent from outside the faith is that it comes with some extra rules. Ash Wednesday (March 5) and Good Friday (April 18) are mandatory fasting days. Mathematically, this is defined as three meals in which the smallest two add up to less than the largest one, but it is also important to try and reduce your intake overall as a sacrifice and prevention of gluttony.

There is also a special practice called abstinence, where meat, as defined by the church, should not be eaten by anyone bound by its guidelines. Seafood is a popular alternative for many reasons, but not required- it’s far from unheard of to order a simple vegetarian meal like cheese pizza. Abstinence days include the two mandatory fasting days as well as all Fridays during the Lenten period (in some dioceses, all Fridays are meat-free, but not most of America). Abstinence rules apply to all Catholics 14 years and up and fasting to ages 18-59. Exceptions are often given for some medical situations, such as pregnancy, breastfeeding, and diabetes; research or ask a reputable source if you worry you may be too sick or disabled.

This is obviously very far removed from the cultural practice of giving something up for Lent. It is probably the most common discussion around this liturgical season in popular culture to add an extra penance such as junk food, social media, and gossip to this time, so you may be surprised to learn that this is not required by the church at all! Still though, if this tradition appeals to you, there is a way to look at it faithfully instead of as an excuse to try out a new fad diet. Certain luxuries often rupture our relationship with God. They may distract us from the things we need to do or become deadly sins when we misjudge our moderation. Pick any temptation that’s been dragging you down lately. It can be a physical thing, such as the ever-popular chocolate “fast,” but you can give yourself a more abstract challenge by seeing you long you can avoid a more spiritual sin or almost-sin, such as gossip, complaining, or workaholism. Practice denying your harmful impulses and prove to yourself that you can live without the thing in question.

Subtracting indulgence is an important part of Lent, but so is adding better habits and being extra righteous in public and private actions. Many people try to spend more time with the Lord during Lent, going to optional Masses and increasing their time spent in prayer. Another essential part is the practice of almsgiving, the effort to help the less fortunate and sacrifice one’s privileges for a good cause. If you have money or resources to spare, spread the love to needy individuals or reputable charities. Time-based volunteering is also a great way to be the hands and feet of the Lord when He calls us most loudly.

