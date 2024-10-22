The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a first-time voter this year, it has been a bit overwhelming trying to figure out how to vote. I have never been very interested in politics, but what I have learned from this election season is that having the right to vote is an essential part of each of us. Being at the age where I was able to vote, I felt that I needed to uphold the rights that I possess as an American citizen, especially in this day and age. If we don’t take this opportunity to vote now, how will we ever be able to bring about the change that we want? If we do not vote, we will not have the opportunity to choose how our country will be shaped in the future.

So in regards to practicing our right to vote, knowing the latest issues, who to vote for, and how to vote are some of the most important questions I have had and I’m sure you all (who are reading this) have had as well. Well, don’t fret because all your questions will be answered including how to vote, where to vote, and important issues to pay attention to come this November.

First of all, you’re probably wondering where to even start. The first thing you should do is register to vote which you can do through any state government website. For Indiana specifically, you can go to the Indiana government website. To vote in your area you will have to register for the county you currently reside in. For example, in the University of Indianapolis area, you will be registering to vote in Marion County. Once you begin to register to vote, the form will take you through several questions which you will need to answer. Some of these questions will include stating your full name, date of birth, social security number, and your current driver’s license number or identification card number. Once you fill all this out and submit it. The state government will get back to you in a couple of days afterward regarding the voter registration form you filled out. Once you receive this email, you will be good to go! Afterward, you can decide how you want to vote. There are many different ways you can vote in this year’s election. This starts with two very simple options; whether you want to vote in person or through the mail. If you choose to vote in-person, or online there will be a list of places you can go on election day in your area specifically that you can pick and choose from. Local places around us include some schools and churches, businesses, government builds, and more. Now picking where you want to go can be very distressing especially if you have never had the opportunity to vote before. If you’re nervous about going alone, take a friend! Many of us have felt nervous about voting, especially in person; but at least with a friend or family member, it won’t seem as such a daunting task as you think it will be. The other way you can vote is by sending your ballot through the mail, which is pretty self-explanatory, all you have to do is request a ballot through the government website in which you registered and then they will mail it to you, and that way you will have time to fill it out and mail it back before the election day.

Also, know that you don’t have to share who you are voting for if you don’t want to. In our society today the fear of persecution for our beliefs is a real eminent thing that I feel everyone goes through. Again, you don’t necessarily have to go and vote in person but given the opportunity you may. You can always vote through the mail, but with doing so you will have to make sure you do it ahead of time so your vote will be counted. Knowing the dates and times of when to register to vote and where to vote is essential in the voting process. Make time to do these things a couple of months before, that way you will be better prepared for what is to come. You will have to register to vote 30 days before the election day to have the opportunity to vote. Voting by mail may differ so decide ahead of time what is most comfortable for you.

Going on, many issues will be considered during this election year. These issues will be discussed throughout the election process and up until it is time to vote in November. Some of these issues include our trade market, new technology and how we should utilize it, taxes, climate control, our workforce and the opportunity for different jobs, and other policies about ourselves and the way we live our lives (ex. Pro-life vs. pro-choice). With that being said, we should all be accepting of the choices each of us has made regarding what we vote for concerning both our federal and state elections. Even though we all can’t see eye to eye on different policies and ideas, we should be respectful of each other. We are all human beings trying to do our best to uphold our rights as Americans. So, for those of you who are preparing to vote this year and also the people who are not yet old enough to vote, I hope you will take the time to get to know the people and policies you will be voting for. And I ask that you use your rights as an American citizen and find more information about how you can make an impact this election season and continue to vote in the next one.