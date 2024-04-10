Top 10 Summer Jobs for College Students

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you are looking for some summer job ideas, don’t worry I’ve got you covered. Here are 10 summer jobs that you could apply for this summer.

Retail Associate: During the summer months, many retailers recruit more employees to accommodate increased client traffic. This could be stores like Target, Sephora, Marshalls, Amazon, or Costco.

Restaurant Server/Host: During the summer, restaurants frequently require more personnel owing to increased clientele. Also, if you are of age to serve alcohol you can also give bartending a try!

Lifeguard: For strong swimmers, lifeguarding at pools, beaches, or water parks may be a fulfilling summer profession. This is a great way to meet new people and get a great tan in!

Camp Counselor: Working at a summer camp may be a rewarding and enjoyable experience, with activities such as hiking, swimming, and crafts. You get to connect with great kids and explore more of your childhood activities you once loved doing!

Tour Guide: In popular tourist areas, tour guides are frequently in high demand to offer sightseeing tours or historical excursions. This could be at your local museum, art exhibits, or walking tours.

Freelancing: Students with skills in writing, graphic design, programming, or other areas can freelance online during the summer. This is an awesome way to make money on the side. You can find some of these opportunities through TikTok, Pinterest, or Instagram.

Internships: Many firms give summer internships that allow students to get significant job experience in their fields of study. This is a great way to earn experience and be able to apply it to your resume!

Tutoring: Providing tutoring services in subjects such as math, science, and languages can be a profitable summer employment for college students. It’s also a great learning experience as well! Instead of you always being a student, you’re the teacher for once!

Outdoor Adventure Guide: If you appreciate outdoor activities such as hiking, kayaking, or rock climbing, being an adventure guide might be a good match. You can find these opportunities usually at your state park or other outdoor locations.

Event workers: Music festivals, fairs, and sports competitions sometimes require additional workers for activities such as tickets, crowd management, and concessions. Events are also HUGE during the summer as well. There’s always lots of need for wedding event staff as well.

Overall there are so many different jobs to do over the summer. Many companies are looking for that temporary position to have filled. Don’t forget to have your resume created along with a couple references in mind that you can use. Have appropriate clothing when interviewing to make sure you give off the best impresion of yourself! You got this babes, you rock!