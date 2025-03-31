Your Most Anticipated Pop Albums Coming Out Spring 2025

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

2024 was a massive year for pop stars such as Sabrina Carpenter, Charli XCX and Chappell Roan with Grammy-winning albums and record-breaking songs. With 2025 in full swing, what are some albums we can look forward to in the genre?

Ariana Grande: Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead

After actress and singer-songwriter Ariana Grande went on a four-year hiatus, between the pandemic and working on the blockbuster hit Wicked, in 2024 she dropped Eternal Sunshine. The pop album featured thirteen dynamic tracks with the coherent theme of mid-tempo synthpop and a melodic take on house music. The two, number-one charting singles of the original album, Yes, And? and We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) were true primers for the record-breaking album. But it didn’t end there. On March 10th, Ariana posted to her Instagram “eternal sunshine deluxe, 3.28”. It had been rumored that the pop sensation was going to release a deluxe version of the album but fans were ecstatic to get the confirmation of the six added tracks coming out in late March.

Lana Del Rey: The Right Person Will Stay

Now being fifteen years in the pop industry, Lana Del Rey is coming out with her tenth studio album on May 21st. After posting to her Instagram under the alias Honeymoon, Del Rey went on to discuss her gratitude to those who helped her create the thirteen-track album. The Grammy-nominated artist has had a record of a dedicated fan base due to her unique sound and transporting lyricism. This upcoming album looks to not be the exception. The post announcing The Right Person Will Stay amassed over three million likes from her audience looking forward to the album that Del Rey teased in 2024 for having a more country take on her usual pop persona.

Wallows: More

For those who prefer a more indie take on the pop genre, the Wallows, a three-member band featuring actor Dylan Minette as lead singer, is set to drop their fifth studio project on March 28th. Off of their debut album Nothing Happens from 2019, Are You Bored Yet? went triple platinum by the RIAA and peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Later it went on to feature a collaboration with popular indie artist Clairo, skyrocketing the band’s career into stardom. Earlier this year, two singles Coffin Change and Your New Favorite Song had fans of indie-pop buzzing in anticipation for the upcoming seven-track project. Upon the release of More the band members have already announced tour dates that will not only feature new songs, but old releases as well. The Model & More Tour is set to start in May, superseding the release of the highly anticipated indie-pop project.