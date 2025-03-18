The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Illinois chapter.

Spring is just around the corner, and with that comes spring cleaning! As the sun starts to be out for longer, it is the perfect time for everyone to take some time and reset, whether it’s physically cleaning their homes or emotionally resetting their habits. Here is the ideal guide for spring cleaning every area of your life!

1. Clean Space, Clean Mind

Oftentimes, having a clean space can help an individual feel much more put together and organized. It will be easier for you to stay on task and productive while in your room. Whenever I begin a large cleanout, I split the room up into sections. For example, I will begin by cleaning my desk area, then move to my closet, etc. Once I have my first section, I will empty it out entirely, sorting the items into four piles: keep, maybe keep, donate and trash. Once those items are all sorted, I will wipe down and dust the area and then begin to reorganize the items that are left and place them back where they belong.

2. Emotional Reset

Every once in a while, we need a day to ourselves to reflect and reset emotionally. Spring cleaning is the perfect time to do this. When taking these days, I often let myself sleep in as much as I need, and I journal when I wake up to begin to reflect on my emotional state over the past few weeks or months. I then go on a walk to get my body moving and grab a bite to eat after I’m done. By taking time for yourself, you can allow your mind a break, which will allow you to fully reset and have a fresh start for spring.

3. Habit Reset

Our habits are what allow us to reach our goals. By checking in and reflecting on our previous habits and the new ones we want to implement, we are setting ourselves up for success. While journaling in the morning, I reflect on the previous habits I was consistent with and the ones I wasn’t consistent with. I then organize my goals and break them into smaller steps that allow me to work towards my bigger goals. By writing these small habits down and keeping the piece of paper in a visible location, I remind myself every day of the small tasks I need to complete. Through slowly implementing the small tasks in your day-to-day life, you can reach your larger goals.

All in all, this spring cleaning can be about more than just tidying your space. By allowing yourself to reset emotionally and build strong habits, you can use the spring season to continue to grow into the person you want to become. Happy cleaning!